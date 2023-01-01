If You're Cheap But Want To Dress Nicely, Check Out These Stylish Things Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of

After shelling out for bills, groceries, and other household expenses, it can be hard to justify spending a lot of money on new clothes. Luckily, dressing nicely doesn’t have to cost a small fortune, and these chic, wallet-friendly clothing items prove it.

From a simple yet elegant midi dress to a wide-brim hat that levels up any look, these inexpensive wardrobe essentials are perfect for kicking your outfits up a notch. If you see something you like, you may want to act quickly — these pieces are selling out fast.

1 A Lightweight Crew-Neck Sweater You Can Wear With Anything Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crew-Neck Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon With a slightly slim fit and a lightweight feel, there’s something about this crew-neck sweater that’s just timeless. You can wear it with everything from jeans to slacks to skirts, giving you tons of options when assembling your outfit for the day. There are so many colors and striped patterns available — it’s pretty darn easy to find one you’ll love. Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — 6X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 39

2 These Stretchy Ponte Knit Leggings You Can Dress Up Or Down Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Leggings Amazon $24 See On Amazon Smooth and stretchy, these knit leggings are just as easily worn with a drapey tunic as they are with a comfy V-neck tee and cardigan. If you’re someone who wants a pair of leggings that look as nice as they feel, these are going to be your best bet. Besides classic black, they’re also available in shades such as charcoal gray, burgundy, and navy. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large (short & tall sizes available)

Available colors: 13

3 This Lightweight Cardigan That’s Just The Right Amount Of Cozy Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Cardigan Amazon $25 See On Amazon Sometimes, you don’t need a big, bulky sweater — a lightweight cardigan can do the trick. Designed with a V-neck and buttons down the front, this versatile piece can be paired with T-shirts, tank tops, and dresses when you need just a light layer of warmth and coverage. Whether you prefer subdued neutrals or bold pops of color, there’s a style for you. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 27

4 An Itty-Bitty Shoulder Bag With ‘90s Flair JW Eva Shoulder Bag Amazon $39 See On Amazon Emulate the fashion of the ‘90s with this small faux leather shoulder bag that comes in lots of colors, including retro shades like lavender and lime green. With just enough room to hold your phone, wallet, keys, and a lipstick, the compact purse is perfect for taking with you on a night out. Available colors: 14

5 The Soft Cardigan With A Longer Hem & Pockets Amazon Essentials Longer-Length Cardigan Amazon $31 See On Amazon You’ll reach for this longer-length cardigan time and again, whether you’re looking for something cozy first thing in the morning or wanting to add a light layer of warmth to just about any outfit. The perfect balance of slouchy and polished, it reaches to the knees and features patch pockets on either side. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 20

6 This Lace-Trimmed Pajama Set With A Slinky Ribbed Texture Iris & Lilly Pajama Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon The soft, slinky texture of this ribbed pajama set makes it an excellent choice for lounging and sleeping. Plus, the lace trim adds a super cute, lingerie-inspired touch. Available in both blue and gray, the two-piece ensemble will quickly become a favorite — the lightweight viscose fabric keeps you cool and comfortable all night long. Available sizes: 0 — 16

Available colors: Light Blue, Washed Charcoal

7 A Fuzzy Sherpa Fleece Sweatshirt With A Chic High Neck KIRUNDO Faux Shearling Sherpa Sweatshirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon The high neck on this sherpa fleece sweatshirt gives it a particularly cozy vibe — you’ll want to wear it every time you take a stroll in the cold. Equipped with two roomy pockets on the front, the sweatshirt provides the perfect spot to place your hands or a small essential like your wallet or phone. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 24

8 The Ribbed Crew-Neck Top With A Close Fit The Drop Amber Ribbed Crew-Neck Sweater Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you prefer your sweaters to have a close, body-hugging fit, then you’ll love this one from The Drop. The crew-neck top tucks effortlessly into high-waisted jeans and skirts, creating the perfect base layer for a jacket or coat. “Love this sweater, it’s lightweight, soft and stretchy. Looks good with jeans and with dress pants,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 5

9 These Bell Bottom Jeans For A Retro-Inspired Look Paitluc Stretchy Bell Bottom Jeans Amazon $39 See On Amazon For a look that would make Farrah Fawcett jealous, try these retro-inspired bell bottom jeans. Unlike denim of decades past, however, these pants are stretchy — fitting your body like a glove without feeling constricting at all. Add a pair of heeled boots for a truly groovy ensemble. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

10 Some Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants That Come In A Bunch Of Patterns Arolina Stretchy Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $18 See On Amazon Once you’ve gotten one pair of these wide-leg palazzo pants, you might find yourself picking out a few more patterns to purchase. That’s because they’re so stretchy and comfortable — and not to mention, easy on the wallet. Besides classic black, there are a ton of different designs to choose from, including florals, stripes, and tie-dye prints. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 48

11 The Huggie Earrings With Cubic Zirconia Gems PAVOI Sterling Silver Huggie Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon “Understated glam” would be one way to describe these sterling silver huggie earrings. Small and delicate, each one features a solitaire cubic zirconia gem for just the tiniest bit of sparkle. Available in gold, rose gold, and silver finishes, this elegant pair is perfect for everyday looks. Available styles: Gold, Rose Gold, Silver

12 These Super Cool Ankle Boots With A Chunky Heel Soda Glove Ankle Boots Amazon $26 See On Amazon These ankle boots from Soda add a slight edge to any outfit — pair them with a leather jacket and jeans or create a fun contrast with a flowy floral dress. The elastic goring on the sides makes pulling them on and off a total snap, and the chunky 3.5-inch heels and rubber soles provide plenty of traction in any terrain. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors and patterns: 7

13 A Button-Down Poplin Shirt That Can Be Dressy Or Casual Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Button-Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon Made of 100% cotton, this button-down poplin shirt is a wardrobe essential that can be dressed up or down. Tuck it into a pair of high-waisted jeans for a weekend-casual look, or wear it under a blazer for an office-ready ensemble. There are solid hues, plaids, stripes, and dotted patterns available should you decide to switch it up from classic white. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 21

14 This Scoop-Neck T-Shirt That’s An Elevated Wardrobe Basic Daily Ritual Scoop-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon With a relaxed, flowy fit, this scoop-neck T-shirt is effortlessly stylish. Pairing nicely with skinny jeans, leggings, and slim-fit trousers, the drapey jersey fabric adds a bit of movement to your outfit. For those who prefer their shirts to be on the looser side, this is an elevated wardrobe basic that’s simple and lovely. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

15 A Set Of Delicate Gold-Plated Necklaces For A Layered Look PAVOI 14-Karat Gold Layering Necklaces Amazon $15 See On Amazon Plated in 14-karat gold, this set of layering necklaces adds just the right amount of shimmer to any outfit — whether that’s a T-shirt and jeans or a chic cocktail dress. Available in white, rose, and yellow gold tones, the three necklaces look a lot more expensive than they actually are. Available colors: Rose Gold, Yellow Gold, White Gold

Available styles: 8

16 This Warm Scarf That Feels Like Cashmere MaaMgic Large Soft Scarf Amazon $16 See On Amazon With cashmere-like softness at a fraction of the price, this blanket scarf that doubles as a shawl is the perfect accessory for the fall and winter. Designed with fringe at the ends, the cozy scarf manages to be both functional and stylish. Pick from classic, versatile shades such as beige, burgundy, navy, and ivory. Available colors: 13

17 The Off-The-Shoulder Wrap Blouse That’s Totally Unique Romwe Wrap Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re tired of wearing the same silhouettes day in and day out, it might be worth trying something unique — like this formfitting wrap blouse that sits off the shoulder. The ultra-stretchy, long-sleeve top can be tucked into high-waisted jeans or worn pulled down over leggings. There are plenty of colors to pick from, including eye-catching shades that make a bold statement. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26

18 These Slightly Baggy Joggers That Are Ridiculously Comfortable Dokootoo Joggers Amazon $27 See On Amazon While they may technically classify as sweatpants, these ultra-soft joggers are way more stylish than what you’re used to wearing. They have pockets and a drawstring waist, with a slightly baggy fit that tapers at the ankle. Throw on a tank top and a pair of heels for an upscale look, or add a sports bra and sneakers for a more low-key outfit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 41

19 A Long, Drapey Cardigan With An Open Front Zeagoo Waterfall Asymmetric Maxi Cardigan Amazon $26 See On Amazon Having a small collection of cardigans in varying lengths and weights is always a good idea. This lightweight maxi cardigan reaches all the way down to the mid-calf, so it feels as cozy as a robe but looks totally polished. It has a streamlined design without any buttons in the front, so your outfit can peek through from underneath. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 10

20 The Elegant Tunic Top That Falls Off One Shoulder Isaac Liev Tunic Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon There’s something about this tunic top that just oozes elegance — the open neck falls effortlessly off one shoulder, creating a drapey, dramatic silhouette. Made of a lightweight, flowy fabric, the batwing-sleeve shirt pairs nicely with your favorite skinny jeans or leggings. Available sizes: X-Large — 3X-Large

Available colors: 17

21 This Wide-Brim Hat That Goes With So Many Outfits Lanzom Felt Wide-Brim Hat Amazon $20 See On Amazon A wide-brim hat is a surefire way to make any outfit look nicer, from a jeans-tee combo to a flowy maxi dress. Made of sturdy felt with a faux leather band, the rustic accessory comes in a wide array of colors to suit your personal taste — go for a subtle oatmeal hue, or rock a shade of bright red. Available colors: 20

22 These Fluffy Slipper-Sandals That Are Laid-Back & Cozy FITORY Faux Fur Open-Toe Sandals Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re a fan of Birkenstock sandals, you’ll love these open-toe slippers covered in fluffy faux fur. They have wide buckled straps that wrap your soles in cozy warmth, along with ultra-supportive cork footbeds for extra comfort. One of the straps is even designed with an elastic panel, stretching to fit your foot perfectly. Available sizes 6 — 11

Available colors: 7

23 A Simple Yet Elegant Midi Dress That’s So Easy To Accessorize Urban CoCo Short-Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon With a close fit throughout the bodice and a flowy skirt, this short-sleeve midi dress is simple but charming. Made of a softer-than-soft viscose fabric, the scoop-neck dress is as comfy as it is cute. You can add any number of accessories to switch up your look, from a set of layered necklaces to a wide-brim hat. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 23

24 These Ultra-Stretchy Skinny Jeans In 18 Colors Signature By Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon Love the look of skinny jeans but hate the constricting feel of denim? These pull-on jeans from Levi Strauss & Co. will be right up your alley. Made with plenty of stretch, the slim-fitting pants hug your hips and legs in all the right places — and they even include a pair of functional pockets in the back. Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 18

25 A Slouchy Wrap-Front Sweater That’s Great For Layering Softome Wrap Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon This slightly baggy wrap-front sweater has a deep V-neck, so it’s perfect for layering with a camisole or lacy bralette. With ribbing at the cuffs, hem, and neckline, the soft top has a totally cozy vibe — but you won’t overheat while wearing it. Want more outfit options? Wear it with the wrap detail in the back for a completely different look. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

26 This Flowy Jumpsuit You’ll Want In Every Color Happy Sailed Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon Available in a wide array of vibrant colors and lively patterns, this sleeveless jumpsuit has all the makings of a wardrobe staple. It’s comfy, easy to accessorize, and gasp! It has pockets. What more could you need? The flowy fabric drapes around your body, with a wide leg that stretches all the way down to the ankle. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 44

27 The Swingy Scoop-Neck Dress That’s Both Comfy & Cute Amazon Essentials Scoop-Neck Swing Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon You don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort, and this mini dress is proof. With a scoop neckline and a swingy fit, the soft rayon-blend garment feels amazing against your skin. Layer it under a denim jacket or tie a sweater around the waist — there are so many ways to make this dress your own. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 24

28 A V-Neck Maxi Dress With A Pair Of Side Pockets HAOMEILI Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress with Pockets Amazon $22 See On Amazon No matter the occasion, having pockets is just so great. This long-sleeve maxi dress has a deep V-neckline and a close fit up top, flaring out at the waist to the ankle-length hem. Add a simple necklace and heels, and you’re good to go. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors and patterns: 22

29 This Shaggy Jacket With A Vintage Vibe SySea Shaggy Cardigan Amazon $34 See On Amazon Featuring layers of shaggy faux fur, this fluffy jacket feels like a vintage gem you’d find at a trendy flea market — but at a super wallet-friendly price. With extra-long sleeves and an open front, the jacket looks great over a simple combination of jeans and a T-shirt but can also be used to keep warm when wearing a slinky cocktail dress. “This jacket is so cute, so different! It’s very nicely made, and fits true to size. Just so pretty!” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

30 The Leopard Print Midi Skirt That’s Instant “Fashion” Soowalaoo Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Covered in an on-trend leopard-print pattern, this silky midi skirt adds some fun to your wardrobe. Pairing nicely with camisoles, graphic tees, and crop tops, the unique piece makes a bold fashion statement wherever you go. “I decided to take a chance on this skirt and I'm so glad I did! It looks exactly like the picture (and all the ones on social media!)” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: Black, Leopard

31 Some High-Waisted Dress Pants That Can Go Straight From The Office To Happy Hour Cemi Ceri Dress Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon What’s great about these high-waisted dress pants is that look equally at home at the office as they do at happy hour — just add or remove accessories as needed. They come in both versatile neutral shades and bright pops of color, giving you plenty of options when picking out a pair. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 25

32 These Low-Top Canvas Sneakers That Come In A Wide Range Of Hues VenusCelia Rainbow Canvas Sneaker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Perfect for throwing on before running errands, these canvas sneakers strike the perfect balance between cute and comfy. They come in a wide palette of colors — everything from mint green to royal blue to bright red. Thanks to the nonslip rubber soles and low-profile design, these shoes are a perfect pick for everyday wear. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors and patterns: 26

33 This Boatneck Dress That’s Understated & Chic Amazon Essentials Boatneck Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon A detail as simple as a boat neckline transforms this long-sleeve dress into something sophisticated. With a loose, flowy fit throughout, the above-the-knee-length dress hangs around your body and slightly swishes as you walk. Just add a pair of sandals or flats, and you’ve got an elegantly understated ensemble on your hands. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

Available colors: 6

34 A Soft Tunic Shirt With A Chiffon Hem Shiaili Spring Tunic Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Ready for an easy outfit hack that will blow your mind? Simply pair this long-sleeve tunic shirt with a pair of basic leggings — the chiffon hem gives it an elevated look, so you’ll feel put together and like you’re wearing pajamas. A pair of pockets even provides a spot for your small essentials, so you don’t have to bring a purse. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 11

35 The Belted Wrap Dress With Stunning Lantern Sleeves Verdusa Belted Bodycon Dress Amazon $45 See On Amazon Perfect for cocktail parties, weddings, or simply a mid-week date night, this wrap-front dress is complete with a chic tie-waist and dramatic lantern sleeves. It cinches at the waist, gently hugging your body down to the midi-length hem. Jazz the dress up with some strappy heels, a necklace, earrings, or whatever else makes you feel like a million bucks. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 8

36 These Stretchy Jeggings That Look Like Real Denim Amazon Essentials Stretch Pull-On Jeggings Amazon $39 See On Amazon All of the style, none of the discomfort: These pull-on jeggings look just like denim but are made from a much softer, stretchier material. Forget the zipper fly — these pants have an elastic waistband that’s easy to pull on and off. A pair of back pockets adds a functional touch. Available sizes: 0 — 10 (Long & Short Sizes Available)

Available colors: 23

37 A Mock-Neck Bodysuit For Effortless Layering MANGOPOP Mock-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Securing between the legs with a convenient snap closure, this mock-neck bodysuit always stay smooth under high-waisted jeans, skirts, sweaters, and jackets. The second skin-like modal fabric has plenty of stretch to it, providing a close fit throughout. Choose from neutral tones as well as bright, eye-catching hues. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 26

38 This Pocketed Dress With A Fit-And-Flare Silhouette Nemidor Flare Midi Dress with Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon With a nod to the fit-and-flare silhouettes of vintage pieces, this midi dress is utterly charming. It also has pockets, which is always a plus in my book. Choose from a dazzling array of florals, plaids, and solid hues — there are both long- and short-sleeve styles available, depending on your personal preference. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors and patterns: 41

39 These Round Shades That Are Cool Without Trying SOJOS Small Round Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Designed with polarized, UV-protective lenses, these retro-inspired round sunglasses don’t just look cool — they also shield your eyes from glare on sunny days. The thin metal frames are understated and laid-back, adding a slightly edgy vibe to any outfit. Choose from a dozen frame and lens color combos. Available styles: 12

40 A Versatile, Wallet-Friendly Shoulder Bag That Comes In Dozens Of Shades Nodykka Leather Tote Shoulder Bag Amazon $11 See On Amazon This faux leather shoulder bag comes at a super wallet-friendly price, so there’s nothing stopping you from picking one up. I mean, why not? The spacious bag has room for all your essentials, plus an interior pocket for your phone. It comes in so many different color options, so you can even rock your signature shade. Available colors: 100+

41 These Foam Slides That Feel Like Walking On Clouds WHITIN Cloud Slides Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made out of thick, cushiony foam, these buckle sandals are oh-so easy on your feet as they absorb shock with every step. The adjustable straps help create the perfect fit around your foot, while the textured sole provides plenty of traction. “It's like walking on a cloud. I put my foot in them and it was like putting my foot inside a marshmallow,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 4 — 13

Available colors: 12

42 Some Translucent Tights That Are Lined With Warm Fleece KEAIDO Translucent Fleece Winter Tights Amazon $18 See On Amazon Just looking at these “translucent” tights, you probably wouldn’t be able to guess they’re lined with warm fleece. But you’d better believe it — these stockings are designed to keep your legs toasty without sacrificing any style. They’re available in different thicknesses, so you can get just the right amount of warmth, no matter the time of year. Available styles: 85g, 220g, 300g

Available colors: Black, Coffee, Gray

43 A Button-Down Shirt That Comes In A Ton Of Artful Prints BIG DART Casual Long-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon One way to breathe life into a simple outfit is to add a bold pattern, like the one found on this modern art-inspired button-down blouse. Whether you opt for stripes, florals, or an abstract graphic print, you’ll stand out from the crowd. Wear it with your favorite jeans, slacks, leggings, pencil skirts and more. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 23

44 This Silky Midi Skirt That’s Sophisticated Yet Relaxed The Drop Silky Slip Skirt Amazon $45 See On Amazon What I love about this silky midi skirt is that it manages to be both elegant and laid-back at the same time. Perfect for wearing with camisoles, T-shirts, and bodysuits, the skirt allows you to look nice without being overly fancy. Heck, you can even wear it with combat boots for a relaxed, cool ensemble. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 23