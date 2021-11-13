If You're Lazy But Want To Look Good, Check Out These 43 Things That Are Legitimately Awesome

Did you know that being lazy every now and then is actually a good thing? In fact, studies have shown that bouts of laziness and rest can even make you more creative. So if you’re ready to embrace laziness, but still want to look good, these legitimately awesome things on Amazon can help you do just that.

First, picking out an outfit doesn’t have to be a time-consuming effort, especially when your closet is stocked with versatile wardrobe staples like this sleeveless romper that’s so comfortable and this stretchy, seamless camisole top that you can layer with anything. Plus, these high-waisted yoga leggings have pockets, so you can go anywhere without dragging your purse along. Of course, having a skin-care ritual is an important part of any morning or evening routine, but it shouldn’t take forever — especially when that time could be spent sleeping in. That’s why this list is full of quick, easy beauty products, like this hydrating lip mask you can wear overnight and a refreshing rose water facial spray that’ll give you a quick pick-me-up at any time.

Last, you can decorate your home without putting to much work into it, thanks to classic pieces like this buffalo plaid rug and this luxuriously soft throw blanket, both of which will instantly elevate your space. Below, I’ve rounded up a ton of highly rated items on Amazon that will have you (and your home) looking great with minimal effort.

1 This Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit With A Tie Waist PRETTYGARDEN Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon Skip the hassle of matching your tops to your bottoms by wearing this easy jumpsuit. With a casual off-the-shoulder neckline and an elastic tie waist, the jumpsuit looks put together with minimal effort on your part. All you have to do is add a pair of sneakers or sandals — or heels, if you’re feeling fancy — and head out the door. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 31

2 The 24-Karat Gold Eye Masks That Reduce Puffiness DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Masks (20 Pairs) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Infused with real 24-karat gold, these under-eye masks will have feeling radiant and refreshed. Just place the gel packs right below your eyes, and leave them there for 20 minutes to reduce puffiness. The masks are formulated with collagen, moisture-boosting vitamin E, and antioxidant-rich tea tree oil and vitamin C, so they’ll also improve skin texture over time.

3 These Loose Overalls That Are So Chic & Comfy YESNO Loose Bib Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon Let’s get this straight — these are not your mother’s overalls. With an ultra-wide leg and a loose cut, these long bib pants can be worn over a casual T-shirt, blouse, or tank top for a chic look that’s also super comfortable. There’s a side slit up each leg, creating a flowy fit that moves with you. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 16

4 This Fan-Favorite Volumizing Brush With A Built-In Hair Dryer REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Amazon $35 See On Amazon Dry and style your hair in one easy step, thanks to this fan-favorite hot air brush from Revlon that’s earned a 4.6-star overall rating after 240,000 reviews.. The oval-shaped brush is designed with nylon pin bristles that smooth hair, and a series of vents along the barrel allow hot air to pass through, drying and styling as you go. Achieve salon-quality results in just minutes, simplifying your morning routine in the process. Available colors: 7

5 A 12-Pack Of Collagen Sheet Masks For An At-Home Spa Night Celavi Collagen Sheet Masks (12-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These face masks are infused with firming collagen as well as other vital nutrients that soften your skin and address a variety of concerns. You get 12 in a pack, each formulated with a different magic ingredient, ranging from tea tree to refresh tired skin, vitamin C to up your glow, and pomegranate to brighten and protect with antioxidants.

6 Some Lightweight Cargo Joggers That Are So Very Comfy Libin Cargo Joggers Amazon $32 See On Amazon Whether you’re hitting the trails for a morning hike, working out at the gym, or just hanging out at home, these cargo joggers are up to the task. The lightweight, water-resistant material has a hint of stretch that gives you room to move. Along with a signature pocket on either side, you’ll also find two side-zippered pockets and a hip pocket right underneath the elasticized waistline. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 8

7 These High-Waisted Yoga Leggings With Hidden Pockets Dragon Fit High-Waist Yoga Leggings Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep your essentials at hand while you work out by wearing these high-waisted athletic leggings that have three pockets. Besides the two deep side pockets, a hidden pocket in the back creates an extra space for small items, like a key or some cash. The polyester-spandex fabric is stretchy and moisture-wicking, and you can choose from more than 30 shades and patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 32

8 The Pencil Pants With Cute Bow Details GRACE KARIN High-Waisted Pencil Pants Amazon $31 See On Amazon These high-waisted pencil pants have an adorable bow-tie waistband and bows at the ankles that add a sweet touch to any look. The polyester fabric has a touch of spandex for a stretchy, comfortable fit, and the pants have a tapered leg that ends in a cropped hem. Available in tons of fun colors, these pencil pants look marvelous with blouses, crop tops, T-shirts, and more. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 44

9 This Lip Mask That Deeply Hydrates Overnight YuGlo Moisture & Collagen Booster Lip Sleeping Mask Amazon $13 See On Amazon This overnight lip mask is made with moisturizing jojoba oil, shea butter, and vitamin E, and it’ll seriously soften your lips. Apply it before bed with the included applicator, and let it soak in overnight. Made with all natural ingredients, this mask is infused with peach extract to give it a delicious, lip-smacking scent.

10 A Pair Of Skinny Pants That Feel Like Leggings ALLEGRACE Plus-Size Pull-On Skinny Pants Amazon $23 See On Amazon Want the crisp, tailored look of skinny trousers, but without feeling constricted? These pull-on skinny pants are made from a soft spandex-blend material, so they’re as comfortable as leggings. They have functional front and back pockets, as well as loops for adding a belt. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors: 5

11 This Lacy Blouse With Balloon Sleeves MIHOLL Balloon-Sleeve Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon This lightweight blouse is elevated by the addition of lacy balloon sleeves, creating a unique silhouette that pairs well with jeans or leggings. The delicate lace sleeves flow down to the wrists, where they’re pulled in with stretchy cuffs that give them their “balloon” shape. The top comes in a range of shades, from black to burgundy to navy. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

12 A Matte Concealer That Lasts All Day NYX Can't Stop Won't Stop Contour Concealer Amazon $6 See On Amazon This contouring concealer from NYX is designed to deliver full waterproof coverage for up to 24 hours, so you don’t have to worry about reapplying throughout the day. The creamy formula blends into your skin, creating a matte finish that isn’t overly drying. And that budget-friendly price? It’s almost too good to be true. Available shades: 24

13 A Durable Rug With A Buffalo Plaid Pattern MUBIN Buffalo Plaid Rug Amazon $14 See On Amazon Add a rustic look to your front porch, hallway, or living room with this buffalo plaid rug. It’s durable enough to withstand the outdoors, and can easily be cleaned with a vacuum or by putting it in the washing machine. It’s available in a variety of sizes, and comes in black and white as well as a cabin-worthy black and red. Available sizes: 9

Available colors: 2

14 The Dry Shampoo That Doesn’t Leave Residue Behind Eva NYC Invisible Dry Shampoo Amazon $12 See On Amazon Refresh your locks in between washes with this dry shampoo from Eva NYC. Formulated with rice starch, it leaves zero white residue on hair, but adds texture and volume. It’s also infused with vitamin C, which boosts your hair’s shine. With an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars on Amazon, this product is a must-have for no-wash days.

15 A Striped Shower Cap With An Adorable Bow Kitsch Luxury Shower Cap Amazon $24 See On Amazon This is, without a doubt, one of the cutest shower caps on the market. With retro stripes and a front bow detail, you’ll look chic while keeping your hair dry in the shower. The waterproof nylon shower cap has an elastic band around the bottom that creates a secure fit around your head, so no water can make its way inside.

16 The Makeup Removing Cloth That Just Needs Water The Original MakeUp Eraser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Here’s a cloth that removes all your makeup — everything from foundation to waterproof mascara — with just a bit of warm water. (What kind of magic is this?) Washable and reusable, one side of the cloth is smooth for removing product from your face, while the other is textured to gently exfoliate your skin. Available colors: 9

17 The Floral Tunic You Can Dress Up Or Down a.Jesdani Roll-Sleeve Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon With a split V neckline and rolled sleeves, this tunic serves well as a casual look or as a work-ready ensemble. Available in a wide array of floral and paisley patterns, the top can be paired with jeans and boots, or underneath a blazer with leggings and flats. A subtle pleated detail on the front gives this top a slightly fluttery silhouette. Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

Available colors: 23

18 A Soft Sherpa Hoodie With A Cool Tie-Dye Pattern Nirovien Tie-Dye Sherpa Hoodie Amazon $30 See On Amazon Tie-dye isn’t just for T-shirts, you know. This fuzzy fleece hoodie has a groovy tie-dye print, available in multiple color schemes, and it also comes in a buffalo plaid pattern, if that’s more your thing. Either way, the sherpa fabric is super soft, and the loose-fit sweatshirt has a zipper closure and a drawstring hoodie. Whether you wear it out or just at home, you’ll stay cozy all day long. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 8

19 This Retro Wide-Brim Hat That Comes In Every Color Lanzom Wide-Brim Panama Hat Amazon $20 See On Amazon This wide-brim hat will add a cool Indiana Jones-esque vibe to any outfit. Lightweight and soft, it has a retro faux leather belt detail above the brim. It comes in so many different colors, from subdued brown and gray to eye-catching pink, orange, and blue. Wear it to the beach, a music festival, or even out on the town. Available colors: 34

20 These No-Tie Shoelaces That Work With Any Sneaker U-Lace No-Tie Shoelaces (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Transform any pair of lace-up sneakers into slip-ons by using these no-tie shoelaces. Available in several colors — and even fun patterns like rainbow tie-dye — these stretchy, slim laces fit into your shoe’s eyelets, where they offer a snug but stretchy fit. The dual-ended anchors keep the laces in place, so all you have to do is pull your shoe on your foot. Available colors: 14

21 This Slouchy Beanie That’s Lined In Satin Beautifully Warm Satin-Lined Beanie Amazon $20 See On Amazon Stay warm and protect your hair at the same time with this slouchy beanie that has a satin lining. The chunky knit hat stretches to fit, and comes in colors like light blue, ultra violet, and gray, so you can pick the one that suits your style best. Available colors: 10

22 A Leave-In Foam Conditioner With A Tropical Scent EDEN BodyWorks Papaya Castor Foam Styling Conditioner Amazon $10 See On Amazon Formulated with nutrient-rich papaya, this leave-in foam conditioner helps define curls and smooth frizz. Not to mention, the papaya gives this hair treatment a heavenly scent, like you just came back from a tropical vacation. Apply a few pumps to your hair before styling — the lightweight product is gentle enough to use daily.

23 A Cozy Shawl With A Color-Block Print Epsion Color-Block Shawl Wrap Amazon $30 See On Amazon When the weather gets chilly, you’ll immediately want to pull out this oversized blanket shawl that’ll surround you in cozy warmth all the way down to your knees. It’s got a unique color-block pattern that comes in several different color schemes, from warm, autumnal shades to cool, wintry hues, but you can also opt for a simple solid-color shawl. Available colors: 28

24 This Soft Sweater With A Unique Silhouette Lark & Ro Balloon-Sleeve Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon The subtle balloon sleeves on this acrylic-nylon ribbed sweater give it a unique silhouette that lends itself to so many outfit combinations. Pair it with jeans, leggings, skirts, or trousers for a versatile cold-weather look. “OMG! I loved this sweater. The quality is amazing. Thick, I was very surprised. The color was exactly like the picture, and the material super soft!” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

25 The Versatile Camisole With A Built-In Shelf Bra Pact Organic Cotton Camisole with Shelf Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon This soft cotton camisole has a built-in shelf bra for a little extra support, and it’s perfect for workouts, lounging, and layering under sweaters. Featuring a scoop neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps, this simple wardrobe basic comes in versatile neutral colors like black, white, and gray. At such an affordable price, you can even stock up on multiples. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

26 This Turtleneck Sweater Dress That’s So Cozy Pink Queen Oversize Turtleneck Sweater Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon This oversize turtleneck sweater dress is made from a soft acrylic yarn, with a loose, baggy fit that looks great over leggings or tights. The dramatic turtleneck and long sleeves keep you cozy, while the two front pockets provide the perfect place to warm your hands. It comes in several colors and patterns. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

27 This Refreshing Facial Spray With A Cult Following Mario Badescu Rose Water Facial Spray Amazon $12 See On Amazon Mario Badescu has a cult following, and the brand’s popular rose water facial spray has racked up over 35,000 five-star reviews alone. The blend of refreshing rose water and soothing aloe vera can be applied to your skin any time of day for a quick burst of hydration and a dewy look.

28 The Cowl-Neck Tunic With An Asymmetrical Hem Bulotus Cowl-Neck Top Amazon $30 See On Amazon Stay warm and look stylish in this tunic top with a cowl neck and an asymmetrical hem. The long-sleeve garment is made with a touch of spandex, with a relaxed fit that runs all the way to your mid-thigh. Two side pockets provide a convenient spot to store small items when you’re on the go. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 19

29 A Seamless Camisole That’s Smooth & Stretchy NIKIBIKI Seamless Classic Camisole Amazon $23 See On Amazon Stretchier than cotton, this nylon-spandex camisole has a smooth, seamless appearance that makes it a great layering piece. While you can certainly wear it underneath sweaters, dresses, and T-shirts, the camisole also looks great on its own as a warm weather top. Choose from neutrals or go bold with an eye-catching red shade. Available colors: 6

30 This Liquid Lipstick That Comes In Fun Shades The Lip Bar Vegan Liquid Matte Lipstick Amazon $13 See On Amazon Add a pop of color to your lips with this liquid lipstick that creates a smooth matte finish. The vegan formula is also moisturizing, so your lips will stay soft over the course of the day. Choose from vibrant shades like the fan-favorite red Bawse Lady and the shocking fuchsia Prima Donna. Available shades: 8

31 The Makeup Setting Spray With Rave Reviews NYX Matte Finish Makeup Setting Spray Amazon $7 See On Amazon Over 47,000 buyers have given this makeup setting spray a perfect five-star rating, praising its lightweight feel and the way it locks in your makeup. The matte formula is waterproof — just spritz it on in the morning after applying makeup for a look that’ll stay fresh all day long.

32 These Stamps For Perfect Winged Eyeliner Lovoir Winged Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $15 See On Amazon This innovative eyeliner tool makes it easy to achieve the perfect cat eye, every single time. The dual-sided tool has a brush tip that allows you to create even lines, as well as an angled stamp for adding that classing “wing” at the edge of each eye. It only takes a few minutes to create a dramatic eyeliner look that will last all night long — no touch-ups necessary. Available sizes: 8 millimeters, 10 millimeters, 12 millimeters

33 The Stick-On Paper That Looks Like Real Marble practicalWs Marble Stick-On Paper Amazon $24 See On Amazon Want the sophisticated look of marble countertops, without an extensive home renovation? This DIY stick-on paper can transform nearly any smooth surface in your home, giving it a realistic-looking marble texture. Simply cut down the PVC paper to size, peel off the adhesive liner, and press it onto countertops, shelves, drawers, and even walls.

34 These LED Vanity Mirror Lights That Are So Glam Brightown Hollywood Mirror Lights Amazon $20 See On Amazon Turn any mirror into a classic Hollywood vanity with these LED light bulbs. The lights affix to your mirror with the included adhesive pads, taking just minutes to install. “LOVE these lights!!! They've helped my makeup game so much and were so easy to apply!” one reviewer raved.

35 The Microfiber Pillowcase That Dries Wet Hair DryZzz Pillowcase for Wet Heads Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you prefer to wash your hair at night — but don’t have the time to completely dry it before going to bed — this pillowcase will become your new best friend. The dual-sided pillowcase features a super-absorbent microfiber material with a waterproof liner that soaks up moisture from your hair while you sleep. Flip it over, and you’ll get a traditional pillowcase. Available colors: 9

36 These Flameless LED Candles In Pretty Glass Jars GenSwin Battery-Operated LED Candles (Set of 3) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These flameless candles create the same calming ambience as traditional candles, but without the smoke or fire hazard. Set in elegant glass cylinders, the battery-operated candles are made from real wax, and the warm, flickering light can be controlled using the accompanying remote. Plus, you can adjust the brightness and set timers with just the click of a button. Available colors: gold, gray

37 These Tiny Razors For Eyebrows, Peach Fuzz & Dermaplaning Dorco Tinkle Eyebrow Razors (12-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These mini razors make it easy to shave fine eyebrow hairs, and they’re also great for dermaplaning skin and removing peach fuzz. The stainless steel safety cover on each blade guards against nicks and scratches, and you get 12 in a pack, so you’ll be set for months to come.

38 A 6-Pack Of Shea Butter Masks For Your Feet Epielle Hydrating Foot Masks (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Treat your feet to a deeply moisturizing mask made with shea butter, jojoba oil, and vitamin E. The masks slip onto your feet like a pair of socks and secure with adjustable tabs around the ankles. After around 20 minutes, remove the masks and gently massage the formula into your feet. You’ll notice instantly how much softer your skin feels. Each pack comes with six pairs.

39 A Sleeveless Romper You’ll Wear Constantly REORIA Tie-Waist Romper Amazon $27 See On Amazon This garment takes your classic tank-and-shorts combo and transforms it into a stylish romper. The rayon fabric has a hint of spandex to it, adding just the right amount of stretch. Throw it over a swimsuit with a floppy hat and sandals, and you’re ready for the beach or pool. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

40 This Faux Fur Throw Blanket That’s Ultra-Soft Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $27 See On Amazon Piled high with ultra-soft polyester faux fur, this blanket looks and feels amazing. One side has a dappled print, while the other side is a smooth solid color. Drape it over your couch, place it on your bed, or even bring it outside on the porch. It’s also machine-washable, so you can easily give it a refresh whenever you want. Available colors: 8