If You're Lazy But Want To Look Good, You'll Love These 41 Things Under $35 On Amazon

While I love a cute look, I’m less enthusiastic about getting ready — and I definitely don’t want to sacrifice comfort for style. Luckily, there are plenty of low-effort things on Amazon that will make you look and feel great without any fuss. Also great: Each one of these chic pieces and simple self-care products are under $35, so you’re also going easy on your wallet.

When it comes to easy-to-wear outfits, the best pieces combine style and comfort. Below, you’ll find cute tops, pants, dresses, and lounge outfits made from fabrics like breathable cotton, exceptionally soft modal, and wrinkle-resistant polyester, so you can look good and feel comfy all day. And to help you put together an outfit in just a few minutes, most of these popular pieces are super versatile and easy to dress up or down, depending on your accessories. Case in point: A lightweight T-shirt dress that comes in 34 colors and styles and has more than 7,000 five-star reviews.

Beyond clothing, this list also highlights a few grooming products that are easy to incorporate into your routine. For example, there’s a rinse-out hair treatment that reduces frizz in just eight seconds. What’s not to love about that?

If you’re ready to make looking good seem almost effortless, read on for affordable and comfy things you’ll want to use every day.

A Matching Lounge Outfit That's Comfy & Stylish PRETTYGARDEN Lounge Outfit (2 Pieces) Amazon $34 When you want to feel comfy and look put-together, you can't go wrong with a matching lounge outfit. This popular set is made from a breathable, stretchy blend of cotton and spandex and includes a long sleeve crewneck top and coordinating drawstring pants with pockets. There's a range of colors and styles to choose from, including tie-dye options and solid shades like black and gray. Available sizes: Small — 3X. Available colors and styles: 30

This Rinse-Out Treatment That Smooths Hair In 8 Seconds L'Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Rinse Treatment Amazon $9 Reviewers rave about this low-effort moisturizing hair treatment, calling it "amazing" and a "game changer product" — and it can help locks feel smoother and shinier in just eight seconds. The lightweight, rinse-out treatment uses amino acid and protein to target damaged areas of your hair and reduce frizz. Also great: The color-safe formula is good for all hair types.

These Fan-Favorite Fuzzy Slippers Crazy Lady Fuzzy Cross Band Slippers Amazon $21 These comfy fuzzy cross band slippers are a fan-favorite on Amazon, and they come in 10 styles you're sure to love, including pink, leopard print, and rainbow. The faux fur slippers have foam cushioning and nonslip rubber soles, offering comfort and support with every step. Available sizes: 4.5 — 10.5. Available colors and styles: 10

These Pull-On Skinny Jeans That Come In 8 Colors Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 Looking good is effortless with these pull-on skinny jeans. The stretchy denim pants have a mid-rise silhouette that's fitted through the hip and thigh, and reviewers report the jeans hold their shape well through all-day wear. Plus, the pants are available in eight colors that'll go with everything — including medium rinse, black, and burgundy. Choose from three inseam lengths: 28 inches, 30 inches, and 32 inches. Available sizes: 2 — 28. Available colors: 8

This Cropped Hoodie You'll Want To Wear Every Day MAKEMECHIC Cropped Sweatshirt Amazon $24 This cute and comfy cropped sweatshirt is a popular pick for Amazon shoppers, and it's easy to see why. The lightweight polyester-cotton hoodie comes in 44 colors, including classic black, bright purple, and striped styles, and the relaxed fit is easy to wear all day. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large. Available colors and styles: 44

These High-Waisted Biker Shorts For Sporty Style BALEAF High Waisted Biker Shorts Amazon $21 For a sporty style that's super comfortable, look no further than these high-waisted biker shorts. They're made from a stretchy and breathable combo of polyester and spandex that wicks moisture away from the body, and the high-rise silhouette lets you move with ease. Also great: There are convenient side pockets and a hidden waistband pocket. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X. Available colors and styles: 42, including black, tie-dye, and coral

These Round Sunglasses That Complement Any Outfit WearMe Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 These retro-inspired round sunglasses are the perfect addition to any outfit. The metal frames are available in gold, black, and silver, and you can opt for classic black lenses or mirrored styles in pink, blue, and green. No matter which look you love, each pair has durable lenses that offer UV protection. Available styles: 6

A Comfy Cotton Waffle-Knit Lounge Outfit ZESICA Lounge Outfit (2 Pieces) Amazon $29 This coordinating lounge outfit is perfect for couch days, brunch, and beyond. The set is made from soft and breathable cotton and includes a crewneck top with long sleeves and drawstring shorts. Best of all, there are 27 chic colors and styles to choose from, including navy, sage green, and beige. Available sizes: XSmall — XX-Large. Available colors and styles: 27

This Versatile T-Shirt Dress With 12,000+ Ratings POPYOUNG T-Shirt Dress Amazon $28 Not only is this best-selling T-shirt dress super comfortable, but it's also versatile — wear it alone or pair it with your favorite cardigan or button-down for a layered look. The lightweight dress is made from a soft and stretchy blend of rayon and spandex, and it comes in 34 colors and styles, including classic black, plaid, and floral. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X. Available colors and styles: 34

An Affordable 2-Pack Of Faux Leather Belts Syhood Faux Leather Belts (2-Pack) Amazon $15 These faux leather belts are a versatile accent to so many pieces, like your favorite worn-in jeans or a flowy maxi dress. Sold in a two-pack, each belt has a double O-ring buckle, and you can choose from five color combinations, including brown and black. Available sizes: Small — Large. Available colors: 5

A Classic Boat Neck Dress Amazon Essentials Plus Size Boat Neck Dress Amazon $17 This boat neck dress is easy to style up or down with sandals or your favorite comfy sneakers. The versatile three-quarter sleeve dress is made from a soft and stretchy blend of viscose and elastane and comes in five colors and styles, including classic black, navy, and stripes. Available sizes: 1X — 6X. Available colors and styles: 5

This Wrapped Top That's Super Soft & Comfy VETIOR V-Neck Wrapped Long Sleeve Top Amazon $17 Pair this V-neck wrapped top with your favorite jeans for an effortlessly stylish look that doesn't sacrifice comfort. The long sleeve top is made from 100% modal, which is exceptionally soft, stretchy, and lightweight, and features a cropped hem. Choose from 25 colors — including classic white, black, and rose — in packs of one and two. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large. Available colors: 25

This Long Sleeve Lounge Outfit That's Lightweight & Stretchy BFFBABY Plus Size Loungewear Outfit (2 Pieces) Amazon $32 If you're looking for a low-effort, comfortable look, this two-piece loungewear outfit is easy-breezy and so stylish. Made from a blend of cotton and polyester, the set is lightweight and stretchy, and it includes a long sleeve tunic top and matching bodycon pants. Plus, this brand also offers two-piece short-sleeve and tank top lounge outfits, so you can stock up on your favorite style. Available sizes: Large — 5X. Available colors and styles: 17, including black, gray, and red

A Midi Dress That's Perfect For Warm Weather Daily Ritual Empire Waist Midi Dress Amazon $30 This empire waist midi dress is perfect for warm weather, and it's easy to add a cute jacket or button-down for a layered look. Made from a smooth, soft blend of viscose and elastane, the sleeveless dress drapes effortlessly and offers a relaxed fit. Oh, and there are pockets — a major plus when it comes to comfort. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large. Available colors: 8, including caramel, brick, and classic black

A Fan-Favorite Wire-Free Bra Warner's Wire-Free Bra Amazon $24 If you're looking for comfort and support in your undergarment, this wire-free bra with a hook and eye closure has earned over 14,000 five-star reviews. It's made from a soft and stretchy blend of nylon and spandex and features smoothing side coverage panels and wide, supportive straps. Also great: There's a range of stylish colors to choose from, including toasted almond, black, and lavender rose. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X. Available colors: 15

This Cute & Comfy Ruffle Dress Joteisy Ruffle Short Sleeve Dress Amazon $27 With this short sleeve ruffle dress, you can feel dressed up while staying super comfy. The 100% polyester dress is lightweight and wrinkle-resistant, and it features an easy-to-wear round neckline with a button and loop closure. Plus, there are 26 colors and styles to choose from, including a long sleeve version that's great for cold weather. Available sizes: Small — X-Large. Available colors and styles: 26

A Twist Crop Top That Comes In 44 Colors & Styles MakeMeChic Twist Crop Top Amazon $17 This twist crop top tee goes with everything, from lived-in jeans to midi skirts to your comfiest shorts and beyond. The polyester-spandex T-shirt is soft and stretchy, with an eye-catching twisted crop hem. Plus, the tee is available in tons of cute colors and styles, including basic black, pink stripes, and rainbow tie-dye. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large. Available colors and styles: 44

These Eyeliner Stamps That'll Give You Perfect Wings LA PURE Waterproof Winged Eyeliner Stamp (2-Pack) Amazon $12 If creating a perfect cat eye feels like too much of a hassle, this waterproof eyeliner stamp can quickly give you consistent wings every time. The set includes two double-sided pens (one for each eye) — just use the stamp end to create even wings on both sides, then switch to the pen side to fill and define your lines. These genius eyeliner pens are available in 8-millimeter and 10-millimeter sizes.

An Oversized Tunic Top With Chic Batwing Sleeves LIYOHON Oversized Tunic Top Amazon $35 This oversized tunic top is super comfortable and looks equally great with your favorite shorts, jeans, and leggings. The soft cotton-polyester top features a boat neck that can be worn on and off the shoulder, and the long batwing sleeves are a stylish accent that makes this top feel extra special. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large. Available colors: 10, including black, deep green, and pale purple

This Maxi Dress With 32,000+ Ratings GRECERELLE Loose Maxi Dress Amazon $30 When it comes to easy-breezy styles, this loose maxi dress is a popular pick with over 32,000 ratings. The short sleeve dress is made from a soft and stretchy combo of polyester and spandex, and it features a front and back V-neckline, split hem, and pockets that maximize comfort. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large. Available colors and styles: 41, including black, floral, and tie-dye

This Flowy Button-Front Tunic Top Allegrace Plus Size Tunic Top Amazon $23 This button-front tunic top is the perfect combo of comfort and style. The polyester-cotton-spandex top is soft, breathable, and stretchy and features a Henley V-neck and flowy hem that easily pairs with your favorite jeans and leggings. Plus, the top comes in 15 colors, like wine red, black, and dark blue, which are sure to go with everything. Available sizes: 1X — 4X. Available colors: 15

A Super Glam Kimono Robe BABEYOND Kimono Robe Amazon $32 An elegant kimono robe makes lounging around the house feel extra glam, and this highly rated one comes in 10 gorgeous floral prints. The ankle-length robe is made from durable, wrinkle-resistant polyester satin with a split hem, tie closure, and inner ties that help keep the robe in place while you relax. Available sizes: One size fits most. Available colors and styles: 10

A Strapless Jumpsuit That's Easy To Dress Up Or Down ZESICA Strapless Jumpsuit Amazon $33 This strapless jumpsuit is a low-effort way to look like a million bucks. It's made from polyester, rayon, and spandex for comfort and stretch and features an elastic bust and waist with a detachable tie. This jumpsuit is so easy to dress up or down with your favorite accessories, and it comes in a range of versatile colors, including black, wine, and army green. Available sizes: Small — X-Large. Available colors: 7

The Lightweight Crop Sweatshirt With A Scalloped Hem Romwe Scalloped Crop Top Amazon $21 Create and cute and casual look with this scalloped crop sweatshirt. The lightweight top is made from a blend of polyester, cotton, and spandex for breathability and stretch, and it comes in 14 colors and styles — such as brown, black with pearl accents, and blue and white ombre — that make it nearly impossible to choose a favorite. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large. Available colors and styles: 14

This Maxi Dress With A Chic V-Neck Amazon Essentials Plus Size Maxi Dress Amazon $30 Looking good has never been easier with this V-neck maxi dress. It's made from viscose and elastane for softness and stretch and features short sleeves and an elastic empire waist for all-day comfort. Plus, the dress comes in three classic colors — navy, black, and burgundy — and a pretty floral print. Available sizes: 1X — 6X. Available colors and styles: 4

These High-Waisted Leggings That Come In Lots Of Styles STYLEWORD High Waisted Leggings Amazon $22 A pair of high-waisted leggings make a great addition to any loungewear wardrobe, and this pick boasts over 4,000 five-star ratings. The stretchy pants are made from a blend of nylon, polyester, and spandex that allows a full range of movement, and there are pockets where you can stash your phone and other essentials. The best part? These leggings come in 42 colors and styles

27 These Soothing Sheet Masks That Are Super Affordable Celavi Collagen Sheet Masks (12-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These hydrating sheet masks are a super-easy way to practice self-care — just put one on, kick back for 15 minutes, and let it refresh your skin with soothing ingredients. Sold in a 12-pack, you can opt for cucumber masks or a variety multipack with aloe, charcoal, collagen, and more.

28 A Cotton Button-Down That Feels Super Comfy & Lived-In Washed Cotton Boyfriend Button Down Tunic Top Amazon $31 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with a classic button-down tunic top, and this one is made from soft 100% slub-knit cotton for a comfy, lived-in feel. The shirt gets extra style points from a pleated back yoke and chest pocket, and it comes in 11 timeless looks you’re sure to love, including stripes, floral, and crisp white. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

29 This Sporty Loungewear Outfit With Striped Accents WIHOLL Loungewear Outfit (2 Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon For a sporty look that’s perfect for your next TV marathon, opt for this popular two-piece loungewear outfit. The polyester-spandex set offers softness and stretch and includes a crop tee and matching drawstring shorts. You can choose from 12 colors with striped accents, including black, blue, and rose red, and this brand also offers a loungewear set with a matching tank top and bike shorts. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 An Oversized Initial Necklace That’s Super Affordable MONOOC Sideways Initial Necklace Amazon $9 See On Amazon Want an easy way to make a personalized statement? This highly rated initial necklace is perfect, and it’s super affordable. The necklace is made from hypoallergenic stainless steel with gold or silver plating, and the 18-inch chain comes with a 2-inch extender so you can choose the perfect length. Available colors: 2

31 This Cozy Cable-Knit Turtleneck TECREW Chunky Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $33 See On Amazon This chunky turtleneck sweater makes a great addition to your fall wardrobe, and it comes in 15 colors and styles, from neutrals like green and caramel to bold leopard print and stripes. The soft and warm acrylic sweater is designed for coziness with a cable knit, batwing sleeves, and a thick collar and hem. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

32 The Wrap Sweater Dress That Reviewers Love R.Vivimos Wrap Sweater Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon It’s no surprise that more than 6,000 reviewers have given this wrap sweater dress a five-star rating. With its lantern sleeves and tie-front waist, this dress makes looking good practically effortless. It’s made from a breathable and stretchy blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex and comes in a range of colors, including wine red, black, and haze blue. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

33 These Versatile Drawstring Shorts Dokotoo Drawstring Shorts Amazon $22 See On Amazon These comfy drawstring shorts dress up or down easily — just pair them with your favorite tee or top and you’re good to go. The polyester-spandex shorts have an elastic drawstring waist you can adjust for the perfect fit, and the relaxed fit is great for all-day wear. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 The Cult-Favorite Lip Sleeping Mask Avashine Lip Sleep Mask Amazon $13 See On Amazon Let this cult-favorite lip sleeping mask moisturize your lips while you snooze. The hydrating balm is packed with collagen and comes with an applicator so you don’t have to dip your finger in the pot. Among the many enthusiastic reviews, one shopper wrote that is “instantly moisturized my lips with just one overnight use.”

35 These Cotton-Modal Culotte Pants That Feel So Soft Daily Ritual Terry Cotton and Modal Culotte Pant Amazon $27 See On Amazon Made from super-soft cotton and modal, these culotte pants are a dream when it comes to all-day comfort. The rib-knit pants come in five versatile colors — surplus green, black, heather gray, navy, and whitecap — that’ll go with everything, and they have a tie waistband for an adjustable fit. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

36 A Highly Rated Ribbed Workout Set JNINTH Seamless Yoga Set (2-Piece) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Whether you’re working up a sweat or just lounging, this ribbed workout set will be a go-to outfit. It’s made from nylon and spandex that’s thick, stretchy, and moisture-wicking and includes a crop tank top with removable padded cups and matching biker shorts. Choose from a range of stylish colors, including coffee, light orange, and classic black. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

37 A Hair Tool Set That Helps You Style Perfect Ponytails Teenitor Ponytail Tool (4 Pieces) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Create an elaborate pony, braid, and other hairstyles with these highly rated ponytail tools. The set includes four flexible tools (two small and two large) that you can use to style your hair in seconds. One reviewer even wrote this easy-to-use set “revamped” their hair game.

38 This Smooth Satin Robe That Comes In Plus Sizes Allegrace Plus Size Kimino Robe Amazon $27 See On Amazon Lounge in luxury with this smooth satin robe, which comes in three classic colors: dark blue, black, and red. The lightweight robe has three-quarter sleeves, an adjustable tie belt, pockets, and inside ties that help it stay in place as you move. Reviewers praise this robe’s comfort, with one shopper writing, “Unlike other silky satin robes that don’t have any “give” this robe stretches, when you reach or bend.” Available sizes: 1X — 3X

39 A Wide-Leg Jumpsuit That’s Ultra-Soft & Comfy Daily Ritual Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon This wide-leg jumpsuit is a great go-to when you want to look cute and feel comfortable. It’s made from cotton and modal, so it’s extremely soft, breathable, and stretchy, and it features a stylish V-neckline and flared legs. Choose from four chic colors: heather gray, black, brick, and moss green. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

40 This Chic Bell Sleeve Top luvamia Tiered Bell Sleeve Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Whether you’re going for a casual or dressy look, this tiered bell sleeve top is easy to wear and so stylish. The lightweight top is made from polyester and spandex and features a loose fit and crew neck with button closure. Also great: It’s available in 18 colors and styles, so there’s an option for every occasion. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 18, including beige, floral, and tie-dye