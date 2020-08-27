Known for its innovative storage ideas, IKEA has upped their game by collaborating with LEGO to produce the BYGGLEK collection. Aimed to encourage play and "infuse more fun into storage around the home," the collab consists of a series of storage boxes with LEGO studs on the top and front, and (obvs) set of LEGO bricks for good measure.

Starting from £10, the BYGGLEK collection allows kids to not be interrupted with tidying up and instead incorporate it into their playtime. "Children and adults sometimes have different views when it comes to play and creativity at home," according to IKEA. "Where adults often have a need to create structure and organise, children see a stimulating and creative environment where they naturally want to play, pause and then replay."

It's also ideal for adults with dozens of LEGO sets and limited space to display them. You could display the set on top of the box and put the spare parts in the box, or keep the set in its entirety in the box to keep it safe.

The range consists of 4 different products — one set of 3 small boxes, two sets of bigger boxes, and one set of LEGO bricks to kick-start the playful experience. Not only that, but the designs match perfectly with other IKEA products."

IKEA

Set to launch on October 1, the BYGGLEK range will be available to purchase online and in-store.