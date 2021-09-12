50 Incredibly Cute Basics That Seem Expensive But Are Actually Cheap AF

Looking good and feeling even better while keeping the price tag low might seem like a pipe dream, but it doesn’t have to be if you know where to look. Whether you’re shopping for on-trend pieces to update your wardrobe or timeless classics that’ll feel as relevant in 10 years as they do today, these picks all have a few things in common: They’ll all work with multiple outfits and in diverse situations, and they’re all effortless to wear (even when they look super polished). And since these versatile basics are all available on Amazon, they have been vetted by hundreds, if not thousands, of customers, so you know that you’re actually getting a high-quality product.

Browsing the fashion pages of Amazon also means there are plenty of user-supplied photos which show what these items look like in real-life conditions. And when it comes to variety, the limited square footage of department stores and boutiques just can’t compete with Amazon’s seemingly endless options. In fact, many of these much-loved items come in 20-plus colors and patterns.

All that variety can get a little over-whelming, though, so scroll on for the very best basics that all look a lot more expensive than they are — you won’t believe they’re all under $40.

1 This Trendy ‘90s-Inspired Purse For Only $20 YIKOEE Small Nylon Shoulder Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon The ‘90s are majorly trending, and accessories are the easiest way to update your wardrobe for the moment. When it comes in the form of a super sturdy nylon $20 purse in six shades with designer vibes, how can you say no?

2 A High-Neck Top That You Can Dress Up Or Down LouKeith Sleeveless Halter Racerback Tee Amazon $16 See On Amazon A high-neck top like this one is easy to pull on and can elevate even the most basic outfit. While the black top pictured here would work for so many occasions, it also comes in 17 different colors, from a neutral cream to an eye-catching royal blue. Over 13,000 Amazon users have added this top to their closets, and it has earned a glowing, 4.4-star rating overall. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

3 This Wrinkle-Free Dress You Can Wear Anywhere Lark & Ro Short Sleeve Center Twist Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon When it comes to polished dresses, wrinkles are usually an occupational hazard — but not with this dress. Made from winkle-resistant polyester with a touch of spandex for stretch and comfort, it has customers raving: “This fits beautifully and is made well, from nice fabric. [...] But the best thing about this dress is that it does not wrinkle at all, even when crumpled into a ball and left that way for a week (I tried!) This makes is a great travel dress.” Choose from black or navy. Available sizes: 0 - 14

4 These Tortoise Shell Sunglasses With Polarized Lenses SOJOS Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon With nearly 20,000 Amazon reviews, this is a popular pair of shades you’ll reach for whenever it’s sunny out. The polarized lenses and UV-protective coating make these a great investment at any price. But, for $14? These sunglasses are a steal that look pricey, without the high price tag.

5 These Comfy Palazzo Pants With An Elastic Waist Tronjori High Waist Casual Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon These high-waisted pants have an elastic waist and a hook-and-eye closure, making them look as chic as dress pants, but feel more like your beloved sweatpants. The wide-leg palazzo style is stylish and so comfortable. And, while this black pair can take you from day to night easily, these best-selling trousers actually come in 27 different solids and prints. Available sizes: X-Small - 2X

6 A Classic T-Shirt With A Stylish Swing Daily Ritual Jersey Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon The subtle swing of these T-shirts looks great whether you let it loose or tuck it in. The jersey material is thick but comfy, and these come in multiple solids and a stripe style (as well as some two-packs). It has earned with more than 1,000 perfect five-star ratings, and according to one fan, “the material is a stretchy jersey, but it's not too thick...more of a summer-weight jersey. I'll be buying more!” Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

7 These Belts With Nearly 10,000 5-Star Ratings SANSTHS Double O-Ring Belt (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon With multiple neutrals to choose from and the versatility to wear it with everything from a dress to shorts, these two-packs of faux-leather belts suit just about anyone, which helps to explain the nearly 10,000 people who’ve given it a perfect five-star rating on Amazon. The double O-ring design makes them super easy to adjust, too. Available sizes: S - XXXL

8 A Classic Flat With A Padded Sole In Tons Of Colors Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $20 See On Amazon With its supportive, padded sole, these faux-leather ballet flats are as comfortable as they are stylish. No wonder they’re a best-seller with thousands of fans. Choose from 28 styles ranging from classic neutrals to bright blue microsuede and animal prints. These even come in wide sizes. Available sizes: 5 - 15 (including wides)

9 A Camisole Dress With A Sexy V-Neck SheIn Plus V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Cami Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This camisole dress is perfect for lounging, but could easily be dressed up for a night out. In fact, according to one reviewer, “Very cute dress! Can go casual with some sandals or dress it right up with heels and some jewelry. The fabric flows nicely and doesn't wrinkle in a suitcase.” This comes in a bunch of fun colors so you can invest in a few neutral basics or bright dresses. Available sizes: Large - 4X

10 This Hassle-Free & Comfortable Dress That’s So Versatile Amazon Essentials Boatneck Swing Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon “I can’t believe the price is so low for this dress. I wanted something to throw on in the morning that would look nice but would be comfortable and hassle-free. [...] I’m going to order a couple more of them,” one buyer wrote. This dress with a stylish boatneck comes in eight colors and patterns including classic black, three stripe variations, and even fun shades like burgundy. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

11 A Cotton-Blend T-Shirt With A Square-Neck Update Amazon Essentials Square Neck T-Shirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made from a comfortable, wrinkle-resistant blend of cotton, modal, and spandex, these square-neck T-shirts are an easy upgrade to your average tees. The 13 colors and patterns (including heather and striped styles) all feature a slim fit, but while they’re stylish, they’re still as easy to wash as your tried-and-true styles. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

12 These Gold-Plated Ear Cuffs That Look Like A Thousand Bucks PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Round Huggie Ear Cuff Amazon $14 See On Amazon “These look so much more expensive than they are! I loved it so much, I bought a second set for a friend,” one buyer raved. In rose, white, and yellow gold styles, these 14K-plated ear cuffs are an affordable way to get in on this trend, and with lots of cubic zirconia styles, they’re so easy to mix and match.

13 A Chunky Pair Of 14-Karat Gold-Plated Hoops PAVOI 14-Karat Gold-Plated Chunky Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon While some oversized earrings can feel heavy when you wear them, these lightweight gold-plated hoops are made so you can wear them all day. Over 28,000 Amazon reviewers have invested in these everyday hoops, and the timeless design is sure to wear well with anything in your closet. You can get them in one of four widths depending on your style. Available sizes: 20, 30, 40, or 50 millimeters

14 These Cult-Favorite Cork Sandals Available In Wide Widths CUSHIONAIRE Luna Cork Footbed Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon These comfy cork sandals have made it into the closets of over 40,000 Amazon shoppers, and are supportive enough for walking and have a vegan upper with adjustable straps. These also come in wide widths, and a bunch of different colors, like rose gold, matte black, or leopard print. Available sizes: 5 - 13 (including wides)

15 A Cotton Fleece Jogger That’s So Cozy Amazon Essentials Fleece Capri Jogger Sweatpant Amazon $19 See On Amazon Up your loungewear game with these cozy cotton-blend joggers in seven shades and patterns. The drawstring waist assures a perfect fit, and the material is a great blend of breathability and stretch. “Seriously perfect lounge/casual pants! The definitely stretch a bit, but not to a point of looking sloppy! I’ve received compliments every time I’ve worn them, and I bought a second pair because I love them so much!” one fan raved. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

16 A Maxi Dress That’s Comfortable Enough To Nap In Modern Kiwi Short-Sleeve Midi-Maxi Dress Amazon $32 $30 See On Amazon This midi-maxi dress is so comfortable, you could sleep in it. Not only is its short-sleeve design easy to layer during transitional seasons, but it also has not one but two pockets. Choose from 18 different colors and prints, or invest in a few — this affordable basic is sure to be a wardrobe staple. Available sizes: 1X - 5X

17 The Best-Selling Purse That’s A “Minimalist Dream Come True” FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you read the raves for this crossbody bag, you’d never believe it’s less than $20 — but that’s why it’s a best-seller on Amazon. “The material feels really good, its soft but sturdy and it's small, the adjustable strap skinny but comfortable, and truly a minimalist dream come true,” one customer wrote. Get it in 21 shades including rose gold, vibrant red, classic black, and multiple shades of brown.

18 These Wrinkle-Free Pull-On Pants That Look So Polished Alfred Dunner Cropped Missy Pants Amazon $21 See On Amazon While they look like a classic pair of slacks, these are way lower maintenance than your average pair — that’s because these cropped pants feature a pull-on elastic waist and are made from non-wrinkling fabric. And when they’re in need of a refresh, just toss them in the machine. It comes in six neutral shades to suit just about any outfit and occasion. Available sizes: 6 - 18 (including petite sizes)

19 A Button-Down Shirt With The Perfect Slouch Beautife Button-Down Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon “Love this shirt! Have it in 7 colors. [...] drapes beautifully, super comfy,” one customer wrote. Pick any of the more than 20 stripe or solid styles of this versatile button-down shirt, and you’ll be able to dress it up or dress it down depending on the accessories you pair it with. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

20 A Bell-Sleeve Dress In Dozens Of Colors & Prints BELONGSCI Bell Sleeve Mini Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon While the style couldn’t be more hassle-free to slip on and dash out to whatever you have planned for the day, this bell-sleeve dress definitely doesn’t look sloppy. It comes in dozens of colors and prints from tropical florals to animal, and the quality has customers writing “I will buy again in more colors!” Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

21 These Chic Paper Bag Pants That Are SO Comfy GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon These cropped pants are easy to dress up and down and feel like silk to the touch. You won’t have to sacrifice any comfort with these pants and the pull-on design and tie closure at the top makes these super easy to wear. These come in 27 different colors, and a bunch of multi-packs of different colors for even more value. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

22 This Elevated Tank Top That’s Still Machine-Washable BLENCOT Lace Trim Tank Amazon $20 See On Amazon Lace details are gorgeous, but they can be hard to take care of. That’s not the case with this elevated tank that’s versatile and machine-washable. Get it in eight solid colors, all with an easy, breezy pull-on design. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

23 These Straight-Leg Jeans That Come In Three Different Lengths Lee Plus Size Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Jean Amazon $23 See On Amazon These mid-rise, straight-leg jeans feature a relaxed fit and a touch of spandex that makes them so comfortable to wear. You can opt for one of three lengths depending on your height, and they even come in colored and blue denim colorways. Best yet, these jeans have five functional pockets. What more could you ask for? Available sizes: Women’s 14 - 30 (petite, standard, long)

24 A Pair Of Classic Canvas Sneakers For $20 Adokoo Canvas Shoes Amazon $20 See On Amazon A great pair of white sneakers are a wardrobe staple, and these canvas lace-up shoes are a steal at just $20. These have anti-slip soles to work on any surface and even come with a 100% money-back guarantee. Over 7,000 Amazon reviewers have given these a 4.5-star overall rating. Available sizes: 5 - 11

25 The Leggings Buyers Say Are As Soft As Lululemon Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon Lots of shoppers are swapping their Lululemon leggings for these cult-favorite yoga pants that are a fraction of the price. “They are so soft and they fit great! I would say they are comparable to the lululemon aligns in softness, but the fabric is a little bit thicker,” one fan wrote. Choose from 27 colors including heather and camo styles. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

26 A 2-Pack Of Sleek Blue Light Glasses For Less Than $20 Livho Blue Light Blocking Glasses (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Just looking at these stylish glasses, you’d never guess that they’re less than $10 a pair. However, they still offer the benefits of blocking out blue light while costing less for two than most companies charge for a single one. “I am a full time medical student. I spend long hours on my laptop. This has resulted in my vision getting bad, and my eyes getting tired and sore, headaches, and poor sleep. Since I received these glasses, all of that has improved!” one customer attested. No wonder they’re best-sellers.

27 These On-Trend Choker Necklaces That’re Only $12 NUZON 5MM Flat Snake Chain Amazon $12 See On Amazon Chokers are back in a big way and these gold- or silver-plated chains are an affordable way to sport the look. With multiple chain styles to choose from and made from hypoallergenic materials, it has customers writing, “This is really nice, you’d never know it was so cheap!”

28 A Sleeveless Blouse With Tortoise Shell Buttons BLENCOT Casual Sleeveless Blouse Amazon $19 See On Amazon This casual blouse looks elevated compared to a standard tank top, with a V-neck design and tortoise shell buttons up the front. It’s also machine washable and available in a range of neutral and vibrant hues, so you can pair it with any outfit. Reviewers love how the length of this top with jeans, skirts, or leggings. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

29 A Best-Selling Fedora That Has An Adjustable Fit Lisianthus Belt Buckle Fedora Hat Amazon $17 See On Amazon A fedora may not seem like a “basic,” but this black one will go with any outfit, and has a wide brim and belt that make it a chic staple. After 33,000 reviews and counting, this is one of the most popular hats on Amazon, in part because it’s comfy, cute, and adjustable for any size head.

30 A Set Of 28 Super-Cute Hair Clips For Just $12 Magicsky Hingwah Pearls and Acrylic Resin Hair Clips (28-Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Add a dash of pizazz to your hair with these high-quality hair clips. With pearl and acrylic options in each set of 28, there’s a style that’ll suit just about any outfit. At less than 50 cents each, lots of options have never looked so good.

31 This Ruffled Dress That’s “So Pretty” Eytino Open Back Mini Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon “I was so happy it fit well and I felt so pretty wearing it!” one customer raved, and there are lots more comments where that came from. With a deep-V front and cut-out back, it’s dramatic and romantic, and since it comes in tons of solids and prints, there’s a lot to choose from. It even comes in versions with a high neck or lace-up back. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

32 A Stylish Tank That Doesn’t Wrinkle Daily Ritual Muscle-Sleeve Swing Tunic Amazon $15 See On Amazon “This is a wonderful base layer tank. Didn’t wrinkle all day and such a nice weight,” one buyer raved about this swingy tunic top. It’s a favorite with travelers and anyone who loves grab-and-go style that looks effortlessly put together. Get it in eight colors. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

33 These Bike Shorts With A 4.6-Star Rating CHRLEISURE High Waisted Yoga Biker Shorts Amazon $15 See On Amazon These stretchy bike shorts have all the features you could want while still costing only $15, so why pay more? They have comfortable flat seams and are made from a thick, squat-proof material. There’re even pockets large enough for a phone and 25 colors to choose from. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

34 A 3-Pack Of Purses In All The Most Popular Shapes LOVEVOOK Handbag Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Each order comes with three purses in the most popular shapes made from scratch-resistant faux leather. And while they come to less than $15 a bag, the quality is definitely still there. “LOVE this purse! I was nervous about the price being so cheap, but it’s amazing!” one shopper raved. It comes in more than a dozen solid colors from neutral to bold, as well as a few two-tone options.

35 These Retro Round Sunglasses With Polarized Lenses SOJOS Small Round Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon A great pair of sunglasses can dress up even the most casual outfit, and these round polarized sunglasses come in 10 different designs, with lens and frame colors to match any style. These vintage-inspired sunnies also protects against UVA and UVB rays. Over 13,000 Amazon users have added these glasses to their wardrobe.

36 A Classic Midi Dress That Feels As Comfy As Pajamas Iconic Luxe A-Line Swing Trapeze Midi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This midi dress is so comfortable and has three-quarter sleeves and a swing skirt so it moves super easily with you. It comes in 28 different styles, including vibrant florals, classic neutrals, and some bright pops of color. For a stylish dress that feels as comfortable as pajamas, this is a basic worth investing in. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

37 This Soft A-Line Dress That Moves With You Pastel by Vivienne Plus Size Swing Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This knee-length A-line dress moves with you, and is made of a spandex-polyester blend that’s soft and stretchy. Available in a range of florals and solid tones, this dress is so versatile it can be dressed up and down. And, the three-quarter sleeves and flowy design make this great for all seasons and weather. Available sizes: X-Large - 3X

38 These Pull-On Black Jeans That Feel Like Leggings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon Every wardrobe can use a pair of black jeans, and this cult-favorite pair from Levi Strauss are great for a few reasons. Not only are they available in three different lengths for any height, but they also are designed with everyday wear in mind, so you can wear these comfortably all day long without them losing their shape. The pull-on style is button-less, so these feel more like your favorite leggings than a pair of tight jeans. Available sizes: Women’s 2 - 28 (28, 30, and 32 inches in length)

39 A 100% Cotton Button-Down For Less Than $25 Amazon Essentials Long Sleeve Button Down Poplin Amazon $22 See On Amazon This poplin long-sleeve button-down is a classic that works from the couch to the office. And with its 100% cotton material and ultra-soft feel, you might never turn to more expensive brands again. Get it in white or timeless patterns like dots, stripes, and gingham. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

40 A Trendy Skirt In 40+ Colors SheIn High Waist Draped Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon It might be less than $35, but this stylish skirt doesn’t skimp on the high-quality touches like a slip layer and thick fabric. It comes in dozens of solid colors and even a few florals, and the asymmetric design makes moving in this maxi a breeze. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

41 A Crossbody Cell Phone Bag That Comes In 43 Colors Myfriday Mini Shoulder Handbag Amazon $17 See On Amazon This mini crossbody bag is the perfect size to store a wallet and your cell phone with a minimalist design. It has three zipper pockets that can fit most smartphones and a smaller pocket where you could store lipstick, your cards, loose change, or your keys. The adjustable strap makes it super customizable, and you can choose from 43 different colors to match your style.

42 This Fit-&-Flare Dress That Is A Classic Lark & Ro Three Quarter Sleeve Fit and Flare Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This fit-and-flare style dress is so classic, you can wear it with anything. With a three-quarter sleeves that give your arms a bit of breathing room, this knit dress is made of a thicker, stretchy fabric that’s easy to wear year round. And, did I mention its machine washable? This comes in 17 colors and prints, ranging from florals to stripes to solids. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

43 A Mock-Neck Bodysuit That’s Great For Layering MANGOPOP Mock Turtle Neck Bodysuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon A bodysuit can be a layering staple when the seasons change, and this one has a stylish mock neck that reviewers love. It’s also designed with a generous amount of spandex so it’ll move with you even when you’re wearing it under jeans or a skirt, and it’s also machine washable. This best-selling bodysuit comes in 31 different colors you can choose from. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

44 This Sparkling Tennis Bracelet That Looks So Expensive PAVOI 14-Karat Gold-Plated Classic Tennis Bracelet Amazon $15 See On Amazon This stunning tennis bracelet is designed with cubic zirconia stones and 14-karat gold plating for an expensive look at a super affordable price. Whether you prefer rose gold, white gold, or yellow gold, there is a style you’ll love and you can even pick from three different lengths depending on your wrist. Available lengths: 6.5, 7.0, 7,5 inches

45 A Bell-Sleeve Top That Comes In 29 Different Colors LookbookStore Mesh Panel Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon This V-neck blouse has intricate mesh details that make a statement, in a range of solid colors (and neutral basics) you’ll be able to style a bunch of different ways. The bell sleeves make it easy to move in, and this comes in 29 colorways to match your wardrobe. Dress it up to go to work or out to dinner or down to run errands, this top is that versatile. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

46 These Boyfriend Jeans With Cuffed Ankles & Five Functional Pockets Riders by Lee Indigo Fringe Cuff Boyfriend Jean Amazon $28 See On Amazon These boyfriend jeans have a cuffed ankle and cropped fit that make them great for anyone with shorter legs. The high-rise design is super comfortable, and the denim even has a touch of spandex for some stretch. These also come in white, dark-, and light-wash styles, so you can invest in few or go with your favorite wash. Available sizes: Women’s 6 -18

47 A Babydoll Dress That’s Soft & Stretchy ROMWE Tunic Flare Swing Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon This cute babydoll dress blends a T-shirt-style top with a flared skirt for maximum style without sacrificing any comfort. Made of a spandex-polyester fabric, this is lightweight and has plenty of stretch. It also comes in a bunch of fun prints, including some tropical and floral prints that have ruffled sleeves, for a fun take on this classic design. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

48 A Set Of Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings In Five Sizes Kainier 14-Karat Gold-Plated CZ Stud Earrings (5-Pairs) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These cubic zirconia studs come in a set with five different sizes, so you’ll have a pair for every occasion. These are made with 14-karat gold plating, and come in white and yellow gold to match your style. According to one reviewer, “I love these earrings. I wear a pair every single day and they don't bother me at all. They look so cute and elegant and I love the different sizes.”

49 An Athletic Top With A Criss-Cross Back & A Built-In Bra icyzone Yoga Built in Bra Tank Amazon $25 See On Amazon With a built-in bra, this cute tank could work as athletic wear or athleisure. The criss-cross back is a fun detail, and it comes in 17 different colors and patterns to match your favorite leggings or sweats. One reviewer says, “I love everything about this top. It's especially great for runs or hikes in hot weather, because the style and material allow for lots of air flow.” Available sizes: Small - XX-Large