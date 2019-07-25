37 Incredibly Cute Fashion Basics On Amazon For Under $15

Shopping is supposed to be fun; it's a time when you get to indulge in items that help you feel creative and confident. So, why is it then that it so often feels like more of a hassle than an exciting opportunity to switch up your daily look? Well, for starters, there's the cost. Shopping for clothes and accessories adds up quickly and it can be hard to justify the costs. But that's where Amazon's affordable fashion basics come into the picture.

Instead of making a positive experience one full of stress, it's time to park it on the couch and click on over to Amazon. Before you shudder and ask why, assuming that there's nothing but weird but genius gadgets on the site, hear me out.

The mega-retailer is home to hundreds of shirts, shoes, pants, dresses, jackets, and accessories that have largely flown under the radar. However, once you start to really dig around the site, you'll find that there are dozen of fashion basics that have crazy cult followings — we're talking hundreds and thousands of positive reviews.

To save you from sussing these staples out for yourself, ahead you'll find an array of the best fashion pieces Amazon has to offer. Best of all, they're all $15 or less.

1 This Chic Button Up Tank Top That Great For Layering KAIDER Tie Knot Henley Tunic Tank Top Amazon $19.99 See On Amazon This button-up V-neck tank top, which comes in 21 colors and prints, will make you swoon. The relaxed fit is made with polyester and spandex, giving the shirt a soft, stretch allure that never feels restricting. Pair it with your favorite jeans, cutoffs, or leggings for a comfortable fit that still looks stylish. Available sizes: S-XXL

2 This Relaxed T-Shirt That Has Over 1,000 Positive Reviews SheIn Women's Summer Short Sleeve Loose Casual Tee T-Shirt Amazon $14.99 See On Amazon Finding a tee that fits just right can be pretty challenging. After all, you want it to be comfortable, but not baggy AF. Well, consider your search over because this loose-fitting T-shirt will quickly become your new fave. It's made with a rayon and polyester blend that's lightweight and breathable, making it a must for every season of the year. And, if you fall in love with the fit (which I wager you will), you'll be glad to know it comes in 27 different colors and patterns, so you can stock up on a few. Available sizes: XS-XXL

3 This 24 Set Of Earrings That's Only $7 BBTO Stud Earring Set (24 Pairs) Amazon $16.99 $6.99 See On Amazon Each pack of stud earrings includes plain metal studs, faux diamonds, and synthetic pearls, creating the opportunity to play with a different constellation of earrings each and every day. You can choose from gold or silver settings, or opt for a pack that features an assortment of both.

4 These Leggings That Have Earned Almost 4,000 Glowing Reviews Conceited Premium Ultra Soft High Waisted Leggings Amazon $19.99 $13.95 See On Amazon Legging lovers, rejoice! These ultra-soft high-waisted leggings have shoppers near and far jumping for joy. That's thanks to the stretchy polyester and spandex design that's always comfortable but never slips down with wear. The fan-favorite leggings are sold in 37 colors, with the option to double up on basic colors for just $23. Available sizes: one size (0-10) and plus size (12-22)

5 These Comfortable Sandals You Can Wear With Everything SANDALUP Women's Claire Thong Flat Sandals with Buckle Amazon $14 See On Amazon If a new pair of summer sandals are at the top of your shopping list, consider purchasing a pair of these synthetic leather thong sandals. The comfortable shoe is available in black, brown, white, and navy blue, giving you the option to buy based on your color preference. Available sizes: 5-11

6 These Socks That Have Major '90s Vibes Totoci Women's Cute Ruffle Frilly Casual Crew Socks(4-Pack) Amazon $12.50 See On Amazon Although they may look like something you wore back in elementary school, these ruffle crew socks are actually incredibly on trend. Wear them with sneakers, sandals, or even heels for an of-the-moment style statement that won't go unnoticed.

7 This Bar Necklace That Looks Much More Expensive Than It Really Is PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Swarovski Crystal Birthstone Bar Necklace Amazon $11.95 See On Amazon Birthstone jewelry is having a major moment, and what better way to get in on the trend with this affordable birthstone bar necklace? The gold-plated necklace feature a simple round birthstone on one end of the bar, making for a minimalist statement that's unique to you. If you're not absolutely in love with the accessory, no worries — there's a 90-day money-back guarantee, so you have nothing to lose.

8 This T-Shirt Dress That's A Must For Casual Days And Travel Days CakCton Women's Casual Shirtdress Amazon $14.98 See On Amazon Whether you're looking to lounge around in style or travel in comfort, this cozy T-shirt dress deserves a spot in your closet. The relaxed fit features double pockets and an above-the-knee hem for a silhouette that's suited for everything from brunch to days jetting through TSA. Available sizes: S-XXL

9 This Faux Leather Tote That's Available In 39 Colors Dreubea Soft Leather Tote Shoulder Bag Amazon $14.09 See On Amazon Canvas totes are cool and all, but what about an elevated faux leather shoulder bag? Whether you're headed to the office or to run errands around town, there's no denying that this large faux leather bag will instantly upgrade any outfit. It features one main pocket with a small open side pocket, so you can carry all your necessities without having to pick and choose what you have to leave at home.

10 This Simple Slip Dress That's Great For A Night Out Chifave Women's Bodycon Spaghetti Strap Cami Slip Under Mini Dress Amazon $11.99 See On Amazon Slip dresses are oh-so-very '90s and this stretchy spaghetti strap slip dress is an affordable way to get in on the trend. The mid-thigh minimalist cut is available in black and white, both of which are great for layering. Available sizes: S-XXL

11 This Sweatshirt That's Fab For Workouts And Chill Weekends Gildan Women's Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can never have too many sweatshirts and what's better than scoring a crewneck pullover that can be worn with leggings and jeans alike? This soft cotton and polyester sweatshirt is machine-washable, so in addition to being a simple wear, it's easy to wash too. Available sizes: S-XXL

12 This Plus Size V-Neck Tee With Hundreds of Positive Reviews Woman Within Women's Plus Size Perfect V-Neck Tee Amazon $14.81 See On Amazon One of the most essential basics for any closet is none other than a well-fitting tee. However, finding one that caters to curves can often be tricky. To save yourself the trouble of scouring the internet and store shelves for the perfect fit, take my word and add one of these plus-size V-neck tees to your cart. The cotton fabric is machine-washable, but you might want to hang it to dry to avoid any shrinkage. Available sizes: M-6X

13 This Tank Dress That Can Be Layered For Spring, Summer, And Fall PERSUN Women's Cotton Plain Sleeveless Casual Long Tank Dress Amazon $12.99 See On Amazon Make getting dressed simple AF with this stylish midi tank top dress. The form-fitting silhouette features a single side slit, giving it a slightly more airy vibe that's preferred for spring, summer, and early autumn. It's available in 13 colors and prints, including super trendy tie-dye options you're sure to love. Available sizes: S-XL

14 This High-Neck Tank Top That Layers Well For All Weather THANTH Women's Sleeveless High Neck Tank Top Amazon $14.99 See On Amazon Expand your collection of summer tops with this fashionable high-neck tank top. The spaghetti strap racerback design is sold in six fun colors, including black, olive, and tomato. Pair it with your favorite jeans or tucked into a high-waisted skirts for a slightly dressier appeal. Available sizes: S-XL

15 These Velvet Scrunchies That Are Chic And Practical Ivyu Storage Scrunchies (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep your hair off of your face and look elegant and chic with these velvet scrunchies, which stay in place but won't pull or tug at strands. The set of six includes luxurious neutral colors like dark green and gold and each scrunchy even features a zippered compartment when you can store lipstick, a key, or money.

16 This Cold Shoulder Top That Pairs Well With Jeans And Leggings TLTL Women Summer Short Sleeve Strappy Cold Shoulder Blouse Amazon $2.84 See On Amazon This long-sleeve top features exposed shoulders and a scooped hem that extends past the hips for extra coverage. It's sold in 28 colors, as well as half- and short-sleeve options. Available sizes: S-XXL

17 This Skater Skirt That Looks Great With Tube Tops And Tucked In Tees Urban CoCo Women's Basic Versatile Stretchy Flared Casual Mini Skater Skirt Amazon $14.85 See On Amazon Pair it with a T-shirt and sandals, a turtleneck and heels, a sweatshirt and sneakers — skater skirts go with just about everything. This pleated design is available in 38 colors, all of which are machine-washable. The high-waisted silhouette cinches in at the waist and hits around mid-thigh, creating an elevated schoolgirl appeal for everyday life. Available sizes: XS-XXL

18 This Basic Long Sleeve Tee That Can Be Worn On Its Own Or Layered OThread & Co. Women's Long Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $18.99 $13.99 See On Amazon This form-fitting modal and spandex long sleeve top works well for every season thanks to its lightweight, breathable design. It's sold in 23 solid colors, including basics like black and white, and bolds like orange, red, and hot pink. Wear it with jeans, leggings, shorts — you name it. Available sizes: S-XXL

19 These Stretchy Headbands That Instantly Make You Look More Put Together DRESHOW Elastic Bow Headbands (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Maybe you don't want to wash your hair or maybe you just want to accessorize it, whatever the case may be, these stretchy bow headbands will come in handy. The striped design, while classic as can be, is bound to stand out. Wear it with a messy bun, voluminous curls, or stick-straight strands for a look that deserves a spot on your Instagram feed.

20 This Button-Up Midi Skirt In A Gingham Print Allonly Women's A-Line High Waisted Button Front Drawstring Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon $13.99 See On Amazon Take a break from your favorite jeans and dresses and opt for this high-waisted button-up midi skirt. The fit and flare silhouette hangs just below the knees for a feminine appeal that pairs beautifully with a simple white camisole tank top. Slide into a pair of flats or plain white sneakers to complete the look. Available sizes: S-L

21 This Straw Hat That's Easy To Pack In Your Carry-On DRESHOW Women Straw Panama Hat Amazon $14 See On Amazon Sun protection is important and it doesn't stop at slathering on SPF. Enter: This wide-brim straw hat with UPF 50+ — not only is a cute way to top off an outfit but it actually helps protect your skin and scalp from harmful UV rays. It's also available in over 20 different styles, ensuring that you'll find one that fits your personality and wardrobe perfectly.

22 This Lightweight Zip-Up Hoodie In Five Hues Hailey Full Zip Hoodie Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you regularly catch a chill, it never hurts to have a lightweight jacket at arm's reach. That's where this comfy zip-up track jacket comes into play. It's sold in orange, fuchsia, blue, grey, and navy. Wear it to the market, on your next workout, or when the restaurant is just a tad too chilly for your liking. Available sizes: S-XL

23 This Distressed Baseball Cap That's Great For Second Day Hair Mommy Jennie Unisex Vintage Washed Distressed Baseball Cap Amazon $16.99 $11.99 See On Amazon So, you don't have the time or energy to wash your hair, or perhaps you're trying to teach it to be washed less; whatever the case may be, this distressed baseball cap is here to help. The fan-fave cap is sold in dozens of colors, so take your pick and try to tell me you're not madly in love.

24 These Jeggings That Look Like Jeans But Are Way More Comfortable Jvini Women's Pull-On Ripped Distressed Stretch Legging Pants Amazon $24.99 $12.97 See On Amazon Want the look of classic denim but the comfort of sweats? Look no further than these distressed jeggings. Made with cotton, polyester, and spandex, that weathered pants conform to every contour of your body, stretching with every step, but never stretching out to the point of looking baggy or saggy. They're sold in 13 fashion colors, including pink, blue, and red. Pair them with a long top and your favorite sandals for a simple brunch look that feels like PJs. Available sizes: L-XXXL

25 This Sterling Silver Knot Ring That's Elegant And Understated Sac Silver Sterling Silver Knot Ring Amazon $9.99 See On Amazon This simple sterling silver knot ring is available in a variety of sizes, so you can wear it regularly or size down to rock as a midi ring. What's more, if you prefer a different metal, you can opt for plated rose or yellow gold. Available sizes: 2-13

26 These Bike Shorts That So Trendy Right Now Leggings Depot Biker Shorts Amazon $14 See On Amazon Spandex and polyester combine for a stretchy pair of classic bike shorts you'll never want to take off. The high-waisted, mid-thigh silhouette is sold in 45 colors and prints, including neon green and camo. In other words, I wouldn't blame you for wanting to buy more than a few pairs. Available sizes: S — 3X

27 These Cute Vintage-Inspired Gym Shorts Soly Tech Gym Shorts Amazon $15 See On Amazon As perfect for workouts and sport as they are for just hanging out on a hot day, these gym shorts are inspired by vintage styles and features contrasting piping along the sides and bottoms. They come in 12 colors that include wine red, blue, purple, and pink. Available sizes: 0-10

28 This Best-Selling Bandeau Bra That's Perfect For Strapless Shirts And Dresses DD DEMOISELLE Women's Bandeau Bra Amazon $10.99 See On Amazon As much as you might love going braless, some days you may want the support. Instead of stressing over the pain of underwire bras, reach for one of these soft bandeau bras. The full coverage seamless silhouette features soft padding and an elastic band for comfortable wear all day, every day. Available sizes: S-XXXL

29 These Basic Tanks That Layer Well Under Anything Amazon Essentials Thin Strap Tank (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These slim fit tank tops are made from a blend of cotton, modal, and spandex. The fabric is moisture-wicking and slightly stretchy which makes these tops perfect to wear as undershirts or tucked into jeans on its own. Available sizes: XS-XXL

30 These Acrylic Hoops That Come In Several Colors And Sizes YAHPERN Acrylic Earrings Amazon $9 See On Amazon Love a bold earring look? You're about to fall head over heels for these tortoiseshell statement earrings. The acrylic design is super lightweight, so despite the large silhouette, they won't weight your ears down. It's worth noting that if you have super sensitive ears, these are made without lead and nickel.

31 This Watch That's As Comfortable As It Is Convenient Moulin Ladies Digital Jelly Watch Amazon $8 See On Amazon Classic watches are cool and all, but sometimes chainlink straps can make for a pretty uncomfortable wearing experience. That's why this digital jelly watch is such a fun choice. In addition to showing the time and date, it also works as a stopwatch, which is great for sprints and other workouts. Plus, the smooth rubber band makes it cozy as can be.

32 These Cotton Panties That Pretty Much Have The Entire Internet Swooning Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty Amazon $13.50 See On Amazon You'd like never think to buy underwear on Amazon, but alas, here we are. These stretchy cotton bikinis are so popular that they have over 4,000 glowing reviews. They're stretchy, moisture-wicking, and breathable, which is basically the ultimate wish for under garments. Choose from solids or patterns for pairs that you'll be stoked to wear daily. Available sizes: XS-XXL

33 This Cardigan That's Great For Layering BB&KK Long Sleeve Open Front Cardigan Amazon $13.99 See On Amazon Prevent catching a chill by always having one of these long-sleeve open-front cardigans in your bag or car. The cozy sweatshirt features a relaxed fit made of super soft fabric, so you'll feel right at home wherever you are. Available sizes: S-XXXL

34 These Sunglasses That You'll Want To Wear All Summer Long SA106 Womens Boyfriend Style Oversize Horned Rim Thick Plastic Sunglasses Amazon $9.95 See On Amazon Why pay beaucoup bucks on designer shades when you can score a pair of chic oversized sunglasses for an affordable price on Amazon? The non-polarized minimalistic frames have become a best-seller on Amazon, garnering praise from shoppers near and far.

35 This Cuff Bracelet That Will Elevate Any Outfit Carfeny High Polished Stainless Steel Smooth Wide Cuff Bangle Bracelet Amazon $29.99 $13.99 See On Amazon Yup, you can even score eye-catching bracelets on Amazon. This stainless steel cuff is available in gold, silver, and rose gold, creating the opportunity to choose one or buy all three. If you don't love it after 30 days, no worries! Theres a money-back guarantee.

36 This Color-Blocked Handbag That Keeps All Your Essentials Organized On The Go Badiya Mixed Color Clutch Handbag Amazon $11.50 See On Amazon Need a new purse? This color-blocked wristlet is made of high-quality faux leather and comes with a handy strap for easy carrying. On the inside of the clutch you'll find an open space to store your wallet, kets, and phone, as well as an open-faced pocket for any goodies you'd likely to be directly accessible.