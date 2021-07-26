When it comes to personal style, details are everything and it doesn’t cost a lot of money or time to fine tune your look. Perhaps you want to spend a little more on a good pair of jeans that fit or on a dress that stands out in a crowd — that doesn’t mean every single accessory or unique piece has to break your budget. These 45 inexpensive things that’ll instantly improve your look include must-haves in every fashion category under the sun: from skinny belts to silky camisoles to waterproof sandals in bright colors — to everything in between.

It’s tempting to believe designer everything is the way to achieve your best personal style yet, but this is nothing more than a myth. When you opt instead for unique floral kimonos that you can wear with jeans and a T-shirt or a sophisticated halter-style bodysuit that elevates cut-off shorts or midi skirts, you open yourself up to creating your own imaginative looks without spending a ton of money.

This list goes beyond fashion to include cheap cult classics like an eyeliner stamp that gives you the perfect winged look even if you lack Pat McGrath’s magical makeup artist skills, a heated eyelash curler, or a highly rated gel that will soften calluses for smooth, silky feet. From layered pendant necklaces to a set of bun makers that help you create elegant updos, this list is bursting with incredible products that will instantly boost your look and won’t cost you an obscene amount of money in the process.

1 An Exfoliating Lip Brush For A Smooth Pout YOUKOOL Exfoliating Lip Brush (2-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Anyone who has ever tried applying lipstick over chapped lips knows it’s a lost cause. Moisturized, well-conditioned, and smooth lips are the basis for any makeup look and these exfoliating lip brushes are step number one. The double-sided brushes feature gentle, but effective silicone bristles on one side that slough away dead skin cells and round bristles on the other to promote blood circulation for rosy lips. They come in a pack of two for just $5.

2 These Retro Sunglasses For ‘90s Chic BUTABY Retro Sunglasses Amazon $13 See On Amazon Got a serious love of all-things ‘90s these days? Friends-era trends aren’t going anywhere anytime soon and you can get your accessories on board for the ride with this two-pack of retro sunglasses. The sunnies feature vintage rectangular frames with non-polarized lenses that offer UV400 protection. Choose among 23 colors combinations.

3 A Floral Kimono That Dresses Up Anything You Wear Dokotoo Floral Kimono Amazon $27 See On Amazon Need something to throw on over a swimsuit and shorts? Grab this floral kimono. Want to jazz up simple jeans and a T-shirt without going overboard? This floral kimono is perfect. Basically, this is the non-basic piece to add when you want a little flow and zest in your wardrobe without spending a lot of money. The open-front kimono features wide sleeves that stop at the elbow and tassels along the hemline and it comes in 15 colors and prints.

4 These Stretchy Bike Shorts For Less Than $10 Hanes Bike Shorts Amazon $8 See On Amazon Not only are bike shorts a major trend, but they’re versatile, will make you feel comfortable, and this pair is a straight-up bargain. Made with a blend of breathable cotton and 10% stretchy spandex, they’ll move with you and are opaque so you can wear them with everything from crop tops to oversize T-shirts and button-down blouses. These come in black or charcoal gray and boast more than 24,000 reviews. • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available colors: 2

5 A Lightweight Pack Of Camisoles For Everyday Amazon Essentials Camisoles (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon A camisole is a wardrobe essential and this two-pack of cotton and spandex tank tops can be worn solo over jeans, skirts, and shorts, or layered under cardigans and button-down shirts. They have adjustable skinny straps and a scoop neck and are tailored more closely to the body. • Available sizes: 1X — 6X • Available colors: 6

6 A Callus-Removing Gel With A Near-Perfect Rating Lee Beauty Professional Callus Gel Amazon $22 See On Amazon When a callus-removing gel earns a 4.7-star rating, it’s worth taking note: this one even comes with a foot rasp and a pair of gloves so you can effectively remove dead skin and reveal really smooth, soft feet. The gel softens skin and prepares feet for the ultimate exfoliation treatment and the stainless steel rasp come with a long handle and is easy to hold.

7 An Affordable Pair Of Heeled Sandals For Any Occasion Amazon Essentials Heeled Sandals Amazon $26 See On Amazon Shoes are expensive — and pairs that are affordable aren’t always comfortable. But these heeled sandals are different. They cost less than $30, have a classic block heel with a faux leather upper, and an insole lined with memory foam offers support and cushiony comfort. One reviewer raved: “These little sandals are FREAKING AMAZEBALLS! Unbelievable comfortable, do not have to break them in, no blisters whatsoever, very good quality, super stylish & a great price point. What more can you ask for?” • Available sizes: 5 — 13 • Available colors: 3

8 The Flowy Kimono Dress In Splashy Floral Prints SweatyRocks Flowy Kimono Amazon $25 See On Amazon This is the flowy, breezy, and incredibly versatile dress that comes to mind when you need a laidback look you can throw on without breaking the bank. The lightweight kimono-style dress has relaxed half sleeves and a midi length and comes in a number of pretty floral prints. Wear it as a swimsuit coverup or as a dress or cardigan, thanks to its tie belt. • Available sizes: X-small — XX-large • Available colors: 21

9 This A-Line Shirt Dress For Effortless Style Amazon Essentials Shirt Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Wake up, throw on this A-line shirt dress, pair it with white sneakers or sandals (or tights and boots in the winter) and get on your way — it’s that simple to wear. This stretchy and soft rayon and elastane dress has short sleeves, a scoop neck, and a flowy swing skirt that is comfortable and provides effortless style without compromising your style. This pick has more than 4,000 reviews and comes in 17 solid colors and a few prints like stripes and polka dots. • Available sizes: X-small — XX-large • Available colors: 17

10 A Cult-Favorite Mascara With 170,000 Reviews Essence Cosmetics Lash Princess Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon How often does a mascara get more than 170,000 reviews and earn high praises all around? When it’s one that offers lash lengthening and volumizing and costs just $5 it’s no surprise. This cruelty-free mascara won’t flake or fade and one reviewer wrote: “I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long wearing. I go from an 8 hour work day right to the gym and sweat like crazy...and this stuff doesn’t budge!”

11 An Eyebrow Soap Kit For Thicker-Looking Brows Ownest Eyebrow Soap Kit Amazon $8 See On Amazon Thick, but groomed, eyebrows is the beauty trend that won’t be going out of style anytime soon. This eyebrow soap kit keeps brows in place whole providing texture, conditioning hair, and even promoting new hair growth. It comes in a portable tin with four spoolie applicators. One reviewer wrote, “This product still stays on all day as long as I don't literally rub my eyebrows. Even things like touching them or putting on a jersey still don't affect them. I definitely recommend you try it out if you want feathery dense looking brows!”

12 The Simple Silk Accessory That Adds Sophistication FONYVE Silk Scarf Amazon $8 See On Amazon Tie on this satin silk scarf and you’ll instantly add polish and sophistication to a suit jacket, T-shirt and jeans, or a scoop-neck dress. It’s a versatile accessory that can also be used as a hair tie or to bring color to your handbag, plus it comes in 44 vibrant prints and colors. This pick has a 4.7-star rating and more than 5,000 reviews.

13 These Outrageously Colorful Buckle Sandals FUNKYMONKEY Buckle Sandals Amazon $16 See On Amazon These waterproof double buckle sandals have a padded footbed that offers comfort when you’re walking and a durable outsole that can stand up to different terrain. They’re lightweight, stylish, and washable, but their most noticeable feature may just be the fact that they come in 45 fun, sometimes bold colors like purple, sky blue, and florescent green (with plenty of neutral tones, as well). • Available sizes: 6 — 11 • Available colors: 45

14 The Nail Polish Drying Drops That Work In Minutes OPI Lacquer Drying Drops Amazon $14 See On Amazon Cut out the most annoying step in any home manicure and pedicure – the part where you wait for what seems like forever for your polish to dry — and use these polish drying drops to completely dry polish in five minutes. The drops are formulated with hydrating jojoba oil and vitamin E and have a 4.7-star rating with more than 5,000 reviews.

15 A Set Of Eight Necklace Extenders D-buy Necklace Extenders (8 Pieces) Amazon $8 See On Amazon The fastest and more affordable way to change up your look is to change up your accessories. But instead of buying eight different necklaces, invest in this 8-pack of $8 necklace extenders that can lengthen the jewelry you have. The pack some with gold and silver extenders in two, three, four, and six inches.

16 These Natural Cleaning Wipes For Boots Boot Rescue Shoe Cleaning Wipes Amazon $9 See On Amazon Scuffed-up boots will easily tarnish your best looks, and there’s no need to wait on cleaning them because these boot wipes get the job done in no time (and without compromising the quality of leather or suede). Made from natural ingredients, the wipes remove dirt and salt stains and come in a reusable pack with 15 wipes.

17 This Convenient Eyelash Comb And Separator MSQ Eyelash Comb Amazon $5 See On Amazon After you apply mascara and before you leave the house, grab this eyelash comb and make combing through your lashes your final grooming step: it removes any clumps and leaves you with natural-looking, gorgeous lashes. The fine-toothed stainless steel comb separates lashes and the tool comes with a cap so you can carry it in your purse for quick touch-ups.

18 An Eyeliner Stamp For A Flawless Wing Lovoir Winged Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $12 See On Amazon Who doesn’t love a dramatic sweep of eyeliner along the upper lash line? And yet, unless you possess glorious MUA skills, attempting it is a lesson in patience. Take the work out of winged eyeliner with this double-sided eyeliner stamp, which features a highly pigmented liquid liner on one side and a simple stamp on the other that creates an instant wing. You’ll get two pens, one for each eye, and these have the backing of more than 26,000 reviews.

19 These Eyeshadow Pads That Save Your Makeup VEEYOL Eyeshadow Pads (100-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Apply one of these eyeshadow pads below your eyes before you dive into your eyeshadow, eye liner, and mascara collection and your face (and foundation) will thank you. The disposable pads adhere comfortably to your skin and catch any and all shadow and eye makeup deposits, plus they come in a money-saving pack of 100.

20 The Hair Finishing Stick That Tames Fly-Aways BestLand Hair Finishing Stick Amazon $8 See On Amazon A polished hairstyle is one that is free of static and fly aways, but many hair sprays and serums are not up to the task. That’s where this hair finishing stick comes in: it’s packaged in a conveniently portable and non-messy wand applicator and will immediately tame loose hairs. Made from plant ingredients, the natural formula is soft and smooth, but never greasy.

21 An Eyebrow Pen That Stays In Place All Day Lunana Beauty Eyebrow Pen Amazon $10 See On Amazon You won’t have to worry about this eyebrow pen fading, smudging, or losing steam throughout the day because its highly pigmented, waterproof formula lasts for hours (or until you wipe it clean with makeup remover). Its unique micro-fork tip applicator lets you apply color in a way that mimics the actual shape and texture of real hair and the highly rated pen even comes with three eyebrow stencils and one eyebrow razor for a complete grooming set. Choose among four shades.

22 The Wirefree Bra That You’ll Forget You’re Wearing Hanes Wirefree Bra Amazon $12 See On Amazon Quality undergarments are the basic building blocks of any great look, but the last thing you want is to feel wires and hard cups as you go about your day living your life. This wirefree bra by Hanes is ultra comfy (with 16% spandex) and soft, but doesn’t compromise when it comes to support. It features flexible foam cups and adjustable straps that can be worn in a traditional style or criss-cross and it has earned more than 20,000 reviews. • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large • Available colors: 5

23 A Stretchy Cotton-Blend Cami With A Built-In Bra Hanes Cotton Cami Amazon $10 See On Amazon It’s going to be a challenge to find a top as convenient, easy to wear, and effortlessly cool as this cotton-blend camisole. The scoop-neck tank has a built-in shelf bra for support, which means one less thing for you to think about (and no annoying bra straps peeking through). It’s free of itchy tags, has adjustable spaghetti straps, and is so soft, comfy, and affordable you’ll want to stock up on all eight colors. • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available colors: 8

24 This Classic T-Shirt That Goes With Anything Hanes Nano T-Shirt Amazon $11 See On Amazon This classic T-shirt is made from 100% cotton that feels soft, breathable, and lightweight. It has short sleeves, a ribbed crew neckline, and is pre-shrunk, so you won’t have to worry about it losing its shape in the wash. At just $11, you can stock up on these tees and wear one every day with jeans, shorts, skirts, and layered under sweaters. It comes in 22 colors. • Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large • Available colors: 22

25 The Heated Eyelash Curler For Maximum Lash Oomph WU-MINGLU Heated Eyelash Curler Amazon $20 See On Amazon Move over, traditional eyelash curler — this rechargeable heated eyelash curler warms up in just 10 seconds and delivers even more of a curl and volume to lashes (yes, even straight lashes, according to reviewers). It has three temperature settings, so you can personalize the type of curl your lashes need, and it comes with an eyelash comb.

26 An Elegant Wrap Blouse With Batwing Sleeves IN'VOLAND Wrap Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon Got somewhere nice to go and nothing to wear? This affordable wrap blouse is so elegant that you can pair it with simple jeans and sandals and take on the town. It features relaxed batwing sleeves, a V-neckline, and ruched sides, with a draped hemline that looks sophisticated and feels relaxed. • Available sizes: 16-Plus — 32-Plus • Available colors: 32

27 A Double O-Ring Belt Duo To Tie Outfits Together SANSTHS Faux Leather Belts (2 Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This double-O ring belt is the cherry on top of every outfit. Cinch it around a dress, tunic, or oversized T-shirt or pair it with jeans and a tank top for the perfect finishing touch that adds polish, color, and texture to whatever you wear. Its design mimics that of high-end luxury labels, but you’ll get two faux leather belts for less than $20. • Available sizes: Small — XXX-large • Available colors: 11

28 These $10 Bike Shorts That Won’t Chafe Just My Size Bike Shorts Amazon $10 See On Amazon With more than 14,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, it’s easy to see why these bike shorts are among the most popular on Amazon. They feature a cotton and 10% spandex blend for supreme softness and stretch, with flatlock seams and zero tags to prevent chafing. The 9-inch inseam is neither too short nor too long and they lack pockets. • Available sizes: 1X — 5X • Available colors: 2

29 This Layered Necklace With Your Initial M MOOHAM Layered Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon Jazz up any look with this simple, but beautiful layered necklace, which you can customize to add your initial. The gold-plated paper clip necklace is designed with two strands — a choker and a longer strand — punctuated by a hexagon letter pendant. It costs just $15 and has a 4.6-star rating and more than 7,000 reviews.

30 The Every Day Tote Bag Large Enough For Work Dreubea Tote Bag Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re carrying a dainty purse to work — alongside a bunch of extra bags to fit your lunch and files — you’re missing out on the opportunity to look as polished as possible by replacing those bags with this one durable tote bag that does it all. The $15 bag is made of faux leather and has a main compartment that’s roomy enough for your iPad, wallet, notebooks and more, with a small interior pocket to hold keys and compacts. It comes in more than 30 colors that range from goes-with-everything neutral beige to stand-out-in-a-crowd purple.

31 A Soon-To-Be Cult Classic For Smooth Hair L'Oreal Paris Wonder Water Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you haven’t heard of Wonder Water yet, get ready to experience your smoothest, softest, least susceptible to fly-away hair yet. This post-shampoo lamellar treatment contains moisturizers and amino acids that make your hair silkier without weighing it down. Apply it to the ends of hair, leave it on for eight seconds, and rinse it out. The treatment is free of silicone and parabens and safe on all hair types including color-treated hair.

32 This Makeup Setting Spray That Reduces Shine NYX Professional Makeup Setting Spray Amazon $9 See On Amazon Make this the last step in every good makeup routine: a spritz of this makeup setting spray over foundation and powder will give you skin a dewy, glowy look and give your cosmetics major staying power. The cruelty-free spray is refreshing, helps reduce shine, and comes in seven finishes (like matte, dewy, or radiant) and size options.

33 An Eye Roller That Depuffs And Cools Olay Eye Roller Amazon $18 See On Amazon It happens to even the best sleepers: waking up with puffy eyes is so common that Olay created this cooling eye roller to help reduce fluid buildup and make you feel more rested. Click a few times on the metal micro roller and it delivers the perfect amount of eye cream, while the roller itself is the ideal size and texture to gently relax and soothe your under-eye area and help the cream penetrate. It has more than 3,000 reviews.

34 A Money-Saving Set Of Sparkling Earrings Wssxc Stud Earrings (5 Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon A simple swap of accessories is all you need to freshen up your look and this money-saving pack of five cubic zirconia stud earrings in different sizes works for every outfit. The backings are made from stainless steel and are free of lead, with secure butterfly buckles to keep them in place. They comes in silver, rose gold, or gold.

35 The Paperclip Chain Choker That Looks Expensive Ldurian Gold Choker Necklace Amazon $9 See On Amazon The key to finding affordable accessories that look more expensive than they are is to focus on minimalist pieces like this gold paperclip chain choker that speaks volumes without all of the bells and whistles. The 18K gold-plated necklace is made from hypoallergenic stainless steel and features a 2-inch extender to adjust its length.

36 These Simple And Sweet Hoop Earrings PAVOI Hoop Earrings Amazon $9 See On Amazon Say hello to the most versatile pair of earrings you’ll ever own — a simple and sweet pair of chunky hoop earrings that are hypoallergenic and free of lead and nickel and that cost less than $10. Whether you’re throwing on jeans and a T-shirt or heading out in your favorite party dress, there isn’t an outfit on Earth that doesn’t look better with these earrings. You can choose among three lengths and three colors: rose gold, yellow gold, and white gold.

37 The No-Show Socks That Stay In Place Peds Microfiber Socks Amazon $9 See On Amazon You might have an outfit that calls for a no-sock look but are on the fence about it because the thought of walking around all day in sneakers or heels without a barrier for your feet just means blisters and pain. These low-cut, no-show socks are the simple, affordable solution: they have a gel liner that keeps them adhered to your feet and they’re made from stretchy microfiber that feels soft and comfortable. For just $9, you’ll get a pack with six pairs of highly rated socks that have earned more than 10,000 reviews. • Available sizes: 4 — 12 • Available colors: 5

38 A 7-Piece Bun Maker Set For Flawless Updos Teenitor Hair Bun Elastic Bands (7 Pieces) Amazon $8 See On Amazon This set contains everything you need to create flawless, elegant buns in one of three sizes. It comes with one extra-large, two large, two medium, and two small bun makers, as well as five elastic hair bands and 20 hair pins. Your updo will keep its shape all day and night and not a hair will be out of place.

39 The Magnetic Faux Eyelash Kit That Requires No Glue easbeauty Magnetic Eyelash Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon The worst thing about most faux eyelash kits is that they involve messy glue and a long and arduous application process — but the results are so beautiful that you can’t help but want to torture yourself for longer lashes. This magnetic eyelash kit is here to give you back your precious time and not try your patience: it comes with five pairs of lashes in varying degrees of volume and length and can be applied by simply adhering them to a light application of magnetic eyeliner. The kit also comes with a tweezer to get your application precise.

40 This 20-Free Vegan Nail Polish Revlon Nail Polish Amazon $6 See On Amazon It costs less than most nail polishes and this vegan nail polish is better for you than most polishes. Revlon’s highly rated polish is free of 20 nail polish ingredients that have been deemed unsafe or questionable, plus it boasts a long-lasting formula and a flat brush that makes DIY manis so much easier. The formula contains strengthening and hydrating ingredients like green tea and shea butter and it comes in 24 shades.

41 A Glam Pair Of Vintage-Inspired Sunglasses SUNGAIT Vintage Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you are spending your time vacationing on a distant beach or hanging out on your own terrace, you’ll look and feel Mediterranean glam in these vintage sunglasses, which feature round gradient lenses that are non-polarized, UV400 protection, and the option of choosing among 21 frame and lens colors. These sunglasses look designer while costing just $15 and one of its more than 34,000 reviewers stated that they are the “Exact, and I mean EXACT same frame as the Ray-Ban Erika sunglasses.”

42 The 5-Pack Of Seamless Thongs For No VPL VOENXE Seamless Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Silky, soft, comfortable, and ridiculously affordable, this $13 pack of five pairs of seamless underwear is a must-have in your lingerie collection if you want to avoid visible panty lines. The underwear are cut low on the waist and are made from a stretchy and breathable blend. They’ve earned more than 22,000 reviews and come in both fun patterns and neutral shades. • Available sizes: X-small — X-large • Available colors: 8

43 These Charming Skinny Belts In Different Colors WERFORU Skinny Belts (Set of 4) Amazon $19 See On Amazon For less than $20, this set of skinny belts delivers a versatile accessory that will complete any outfit. The thin faux leather belts have stylish metal buckles and come in two sizes and nine color combinations that range from neutral white and brown to bright red. • Available sizes: 24 — 42 inches • Available colors: 9

44 This Chic Halter Neck Bodysuit With A Racerback ReoRia Racerback Bodysuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon This best-selling racerback bodysuit has the chicest halter top neckline and is made from a lightweight, breathable, and super stretchy blend of nylon and 25% spandex, so expect it to be as comfortable as it is sophisticated. Pair this affordable sleeveless bodysuit with high-waisted jeans, shorts, and maxi or midi skirts and you’re ready for any casual or formal event. • Available sizes: Small — XX-large • Available colors: 13