It's Shocking How Good These 45 Cheap Things Look On Everyone

I used to think that there were some clothes that were just not for me. But with a little digging and a lot of determination, I discovered the truth: There are actually lots of cheap things on Amazon that look good on everyone. Seriously. Some genius designers found a way to create jeans that everyone loves to wear and an oversized sweater that actually looks all cute and slouchy like it does on the model. On everyone. That’s quite the feat, and let’s be honest, you can’t say that about most clothing out there. If it looks good on you, it’s made for you. The rest of us? We’re out of luck.

So where are all these hidden gems? It takes some time and research to find them, and you always want to scroll through the reviews to make sure you get the real scoop on how an item fits. You know that if someone’s leaving a review, they really love something or they loathe it, and either way, that’s essential information to keep in your back pocket while you shop.

If you aren’t sure where to start looking, I’ve got you covered. Check out these 45 super affordable things that anyone and everyone can wear.

1 This Classic Crewneck That’s Super Soft Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon There’s a lot to love about this classic crewneck sweater, including how soft it feels against your skin. It’s made from a petal-soft cotton blend, and it features the perfect amount of stretch throughout. It also features reinforced seams at the cuffs, bottom hem, and neckline to ensure this sweater will last a long time. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 This Tiered Tunic Dress That’s Loose & Flowy Amoretu V Neck Shift Dresses Amazon $27 See On Amazon Over 24,000 reviewers rave about this fun and flowy dress. It features a loose fit throughout with elastic cuffs at the wrists to help keep the sleeves in place. Plus, it has a simple v-neck cut so you can pair it with a great necklace. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 This Button-Up That’s Made From Cozy Corduroy Astylish Corduroy Long Sleeve Button Shirt Amazon $34 See On Amazon This corduroy blouse is both comfy and versatile. You can wear it oversized for a more casual look or size down for a fitted look. On top of that, this shirt looks great unbuttoned with a tank under it, but it also looks just as good buttoned up. No matter which way you wear it, it’s sure to turn heads. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 These High-Rise Biker Shorts With Pockets BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only are these biker shorts super affordable, but they’re perfect for working out. They feature an ultra high waist and a waistband that won’t roll down, making these shorts one of the most comfortable options on the market. They also feature pockets that are deep enough to hold your phone or keys, and the moisture-wicking material will keep you cool and dry. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

5 This Casual V-Neck Dress With Ruffled Sleeves BELONGSCI Bell Sleeve Shift Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This bell-sleeve dress is just the thing for just about any occasion. It features a relaxed fit throughout and ruffled bell sleeves that hit right at the elbow. This dress looks great with sandals for a warm-weather casual look, or you can pair it with heels and a jacket for a more formal ensemble. Available colors: 41

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 These Glasses That Block Out Blue Light livho Blue Light Blocking Glasses (2- Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you spend long hours in front of a screen, these blue light-blocking glasses are a must. They come in a set of two, and each pair has specially-treated lenses that can block out the majority of blue light emanating from screens, including computers and phones, to potentially reduce eye strain and help you sleep better later. Plus, they come in a bunch of different colors and patterns to choose from. Available colors: 8

7 These Leggings That You Can Wear To Work Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Legging Amazon $27 See On Amazon These knit leggings are so chic, you can easily wear them to work, no questions asked. They’re made from a luxe knit fabric, yet there are no buttons, zippers, or closures to deal with like regular work pants. Just slip these on, pair with your favorite shoes and blouse, and you’re good to go. Plus, they come in multiple lengths, like short, long, and extra-long, so you can get just the right fit. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large, including long, extra-long and short sizes

8 This Pleated Dress That You Can Wear Basically Anywhere DouBCQ Pleated Dress with Pockets Amazon $33 See On Amazon Whether you’re headed out to meet with friends or going into work for the day, this pleated dress is a wardrobe essential. It falls right at the knee, and it features a cinched waistline and short-sleeve top. While this dress stands on its own, reviewers mention pairing it with statement jewelry to amp it up even more. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

9 This Mock Neck Bodysuit With Tons Of Fans MANGOPOP Mock Neck Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon It doesn’t matter if you’re wearing this popular bodysuit with jeans or a high-waisted skirt — it looks phenomenal with just about anything. It’s made from soft and stretchy fabric and features a mock neck. It features a cheeky bottom, and you’ll appreciate the convenient snap buttons at the crotch for practicality. One reviewer writes that “this bodysuit is just something you need to have in your closet.” Available colors: 28

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 This Sweater Vest That’s Perfect For Layering HOTAPEI Oversized Sleeveless Sweater Vest Amazon $19 See On Amazon Just slip this sweater vest on over your favorite shirt or blouse for an instantly preppy vibe that stays casual thanks to the oversized fit. It’s made from soft, medium weight material and features a cable knit pattern throughout. While this vest looks great fitted, plenty of reviewers have also sized up to wear it tunic-style with leggings. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 This Open Cardigan That’s Made With Bamboo ReneeC Open Duster Cardigan Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made with soft, breathable bamboo, this open-front cardigan is so comfy, you won’t want to take it off. There’s even a bit of stretch to the fabric for added comfort, and it has a unique high-low hemline so you can easily wear this cardigan with leggings. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

12 This Bodycon Dress With A Pencil Skirt That’s Super Chic Floerns Short Sleeve Bodycon Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Yes, there is a perfect dress, and it’s this fabulous pencil dress. It’s form fitting from the mock neck all the way through the skirt, but it’s never uncomfortable. This dress is made from a poly-spandex fabric, which allows it to move with you instead of feeling too tight or constricting. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large Plus

13 This Lightweight Mock Neck Sweater That Feels Like A Dream Amazon Essentials Lightweight Mockneck Sweater Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made from super soft cotton and modal, this mock neck sweater is so comfortable that you won’t want to take it off at the end of the day. It features a “close-but-comfortable” fit that’s still easy to move in, and it’s lightweight so you won’t overheat. On top of that, it’s super affordable, so you can grab it in a few different colors. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: Small — 6X

14 These Tapered Jeans That Have A Cult Following Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Tapered Jean Amazon $20 See On Amazon With over 32,000 positive reviews, it’s easy to see why these tapered jeans have a cult following. For one, they’re ridiculously comfortable and stretchy thanks to 2% elastane in the construction. They’re also effortlessly stylish and easy to pair with just about any top or blouse. You can even grab them in petite, short, or tall sizes to find the perfect length for you. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: 4 - 24, including long and short sizes

15 These Yoga Capris That Keep You Cool THE GYM PEOPLE Yoga Capris Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon Once you slip into these wide-leg yoga capris, you’ll never go back to restrictive tights or leggings again. Not only do they allow for extra airflow, but they’re made from moisture-wicking fabric, which actually helps to pull sweat from your body to keep you cool. And with an extra-wide waistband that stays put while you move, these capris couldn’t be more comfortable. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

16 This V-Neck Maxi Dress With Convenient Pockets HAOMEILI Long Sleeve Maxi Dress with Pockets Amazon $35 See On Amazon Who doesn’t love a great dress with pockets? This maxi dress has convenient pockets located at the waist, and the best part is they’re actually deep enough to hold your phone, wallet, and other small valuable items. On top of that, this dress is so soft and stretchy, and the comfortable, classic design is easy to style for any occasion. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

17 This Jumpsuit With A Chic Tie Waist Happy Sailed Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $36 See On Amazon One reviewer writes that they “receive tons of compliments” every time they wear this chic romper. And with good reason: it’s perfectly designed so that it’s relaxed and casual on top, and more fitted throughout the leg. It also features a fun tie at the waist to give it more shape, and it’s also made with stretchy, medium-weight polyester and spandex. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

18 This Maxi Dress That’s Perfect For Warm Weather HUSKARY Short Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Not only does this maxi dress look great for just about any occasion, but it’s still ultra comfortable. It features a relaxed fit throughout, as well as two slits up the sides to allow for even more airflow and unrestricted movement. And bonus: It also has pockets, which is always a plus. Available colors: 47

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 This A-Line Skirt With An Elastic High-Rise Waistband IDEALSANXUN High Waist Plaid Maxi Skirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon There’s a lot to love about this high-waisted skirt, but one of the best features is the stretchy elastic waistband. You don’t have to deal with zippers, buttons, snaps, or any other closures; just slip it on and you’re good to go. This skirt is made from thick wool fabric, and it hits at the mid calf, making it the perfect skirt to pair with boots in colder weather. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

20 This Flannel Button-Down That Comes In Tons Of Patterns IN'VOLAND Flannel Button Down Shirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon There are a million ways to wear this flannel shirt, and each one is stylish. You can wear it open with a shirt beneath it, buttoned up, tucked in, or even tied in a front knot. It’s really soft and warm, and it comes in a variety of colors and patterns so you can grab one for everyday of the week. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 28 Plus

21 This Basic Tee That’s A Wardrobe Essential Daily Ritual Drop-Shoulder Scoop-Neck Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon This basic t-shirt is an everyday wardrobe essential. It’s made from soft and stretchy viscose, and it features a relaxed fit throughout. One reviewer writes, “Love this shirt! I could have gone down a size, but super comfy, soft and cute. Fits nice and loose, covers arms well.” Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

22 This Pleated A-Line Skirt That’s Really Comfortable Kate Kasin High Waist Pleated A-Line Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon This pleated skirt is sure to instantly glam up any outfit. It features a high-waisted design with an elastic waistband that stretches. The fine pleats of this skirt make any outfit dressier in a snap, and the best part is that this skirt is super comfortable so you won’t mind wearing it all day. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

23 This Wool Fedora Hat That’s Adjustable Lisianthus Wool Wide Brim Hat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only is this fedora hat really affordable, but it’s totally adjustable, too. It’s made from wool and features reinforced seams so it won’t fray over time. It also has a cute belt around the top for an added pop of detail. The highlight of this hat, though is that you can adjust the band on the inside to find the best possible fit for your head. Available colors: 23

24 This Casual Top That Has Ruffle Sleeves luvamia Bell Sleeve Crewneck Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon Thousands of reviewers insist that this ruffle-sleeved top deserves a spot in your closet. The sleeves fall right to your elbow, making this the perfect shirt for transitional seasons, and it falls at the hips so you can leave it loose or tuck it in. And with a relaxed fit throughout, this shirt feels just as good as it looks. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

25 These Wide-Leg Pants That Are Super Lightweight Made By Johnny Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon Reviewers love to wear these wide-leg pants everywhere from out to dinner to their couch. They’re made from a breezy, lightweight blend of rayon and spandex, and the extra-wide legs never feel constricting. They also feature a pull-on waistband that’s super stretchy, and a reinforced hemline so they won’t fray. Available colors: 53

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

26 This Cozy Sweater With Cold Shoulder Details MaQiYa Cold Shoulder Knit Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon Reviewers can’t say enough good things about this open-shoulder sweater. Not only is it soft and cozy, but the open-cut design at the shoulder adds a fun, unique flair. It also features a slouchy, oversized fit that looks great with a pair of jeans or leggings. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

27 This Matte Red Lipstick Designed To Complement Over 50 Skin Tones Maybelline New York Color Sensational Made for All Lipstick Amazon $6 See On Amazon It says it on the label — this matte red lipstick is made for everyone. The formula was derived from special pigments, and the color has been tested on 50 wide-ranging skin tones to create a rich red that looks phenomenal on everyone. And if red lips aren’t your thing, you can snag this lipstick in shades ranging from mauve to plum. Available colors: 7

28 This Midi Skirt That Comes In Fun, Boho Prints Floerns Boho Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon This boho skirt may be one of the most perfect pieces of clothing. It’s soft, lightweight, and features unique patterns and designs that instantly add a unique pop of detail to your outfit. On top of that, there are no buttons or zippers to deal with, and you can dress up this pleated midi skirt with heels or wear it out with flats or sandals. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

29 This Chunky Block Sweater That Will Get You Through Winter MEROKEETY Color Block Knit Sweater Amazon $20 See On Amazon Extra thick and oversized, this chunky sweater is great for chilly winter months. You can grab it in a chunky block design in a ton of color patterns, and pair it with leggings or jeans for a relaxed look. Plus, it’s machine-washable, making it easier than ever for you to wear it again and again. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 These Gold-Plated Earrings That Are Classic & Chic PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings $14 See On Amazon Plated with real 14-karat gold, these best-selling earrings are just as high-quality as they look. On top of the gold, they’re also studded with cubic zirconias, and the delicate design gently “hugs” your ears for a subtle, chic look. Available colors: 3

31 This Long-Sleeve Dress That Reviewers Adore POPYOUNG Long Sleeve T Shirt Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This long-sleeve dress is a must-have for those transitional, in-between seasons. It’s made from a super soft cotton-spandex blend for a comfortable amount of stretch. The fabric also has a bit of weight to it to help you stay warm as the seasons change. One reviewer writes, “This dress is adorable! Perfect to transition into fall and winters. The fabric is soft and comfortable and the print is gorgeous.” Available colors: 31

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

32 This One-Shoulder Jumpsuit That’s A Fan Favorite PRETTYGARDEN Off Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon With nearly 30,000 enthusiastic reviews, it’s easy to see why everyone seems to be in love with this one-shoulder jumpsuit. The asymmetrical design is super fun, but on top of that, this jumpsuit looks and feels great. It features an adjustable tie waist, and it’s made from soft and comfy cotton. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — XXX-Large

33 This Vintage-Style Maxi Dress That’s Ultra Romantic R.YIposha Square Neck Ruffled Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon With delicate ruffles and an open back, this midi dress is oh-so romantic. It also features a unique square neckline and stretchy bodice, as well as a gorgeous flowy skirt. One reviewer writes, “I love it! I’m probably going to buy 2 more colors. It’s a soft but substantial enough fabric.” Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 This Floral Wrap Blouse That Has A Tie Waist Romwe Floral Print Peplum Wrap Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon You can pair this stylish wrap blouse with just about anything. It’ll look great with jeans and flats or heels and a pencil skirt. On top of the gauzy fabric and adjustable tie waist, this blouse also comes in a ton of fun prints to really take your outfit to the next level. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

35 These Palazzo Pants That Have Pockets SHINFY Wide Paneled Palazzo Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon You’ll never want to take these palazzo pants off once you put them on, and honestly, you don’t have to. They’re comfortable enough to wear lounging around your home, but they’re also dressy enough to wear out, especially when you pair them with the perfect top. And the best part? They have super deep pockets to carry all your stuff. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

36 These Distressed Flare Jeans That Fit Flawlessly Sidefeel Distressed Flare Jeans Amazon $38 See On Amazon Reviewers insist that everyone needs a pair of these distressed flare jeans in their life. They’re soft, stretchy, and fit great with a crop top. They also feature a comfortable elastic waistband, and they’re distressed through the knee. They even have a raw hemline for a vintage look. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

37 These Jeans That Have Over 50,000 5-Star Reviews Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Straight Jeans Amazon $24 See On Amazon With over 50,000 five-star reviews, it’s easy to see why these Levi straight jeans are such a knockout bestseller. For one, they’re totally customizable. You can choose your size, color, inseam length, and even if you want a traditional style with a zipper and button closure, or if you’d prefer an elastic waistband. But according to reviewers, the best part of these jeans is that they keep their shape all day long. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 2- 28

38 This Formal Dress That Comes In Tons Of Floral Prints Simple Flavor Floral Midi Evening Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This gorgeous pleated dress is a great choice for more formal events. The hemline hits just below the knee, and the the cinched waist gives this dress some shape. It also features a crewneck design as well as a hidden zipper in the back. On top of that, the gorgeous floral patterns really make this dress pop. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

39 These Stretchy Leggings That Look Like Skinny Pants SweatyRocks High Waisted Stretch Work Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon You can wear these high-waisted leggings to work and look totally put together while being super comfortable. They feature a faux zipper closure and buttons so they look just like skinny pants, but they feel just like buttery-soft leggings. They even flare out just a bit at the bottom like tapered work pants. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

40 This Basic Polo That You Can Wear Everyday Lee Uniforms Juniors' Stretch Pique Polo Shirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon Reviewers insist that this is one of the most comfortable polo shirts out there. That’s because this polo has a touch of spandex woven through the fabric to give it some stretch, and it’s made from a soft cotton blend (so you can forget those stiff, itchy polos of the past). Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

41 These Round Sunglasses That Are On Trend WearMe Pro Reflective Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon You’ll look super chic when you slip on these round sunglasses. They feature a sturdy metal frame and reflective, polarized lenses that have been treated with a special coating to protect your eyes from harmful UV rays. You can even choose what color lenses and frame you prefer for a more personalized fit. Available colors: 6

42 This Waffle Knit Henley That’s Great For Layering WNEEDU Waffle Knit Henley Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon While this waffle knit henley looks great on its own, reviewers also love to layer this shirt with their favorite cardigan or jean jacket. The waffle knit adds a bit of texture to your outfit, and the relaxed fit throughout keeps it cool and casual. You can even grab this shirt in a long sleeve or three-quarter sleeve design. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus

43 This Cropped Tank That’s An Everyday Essential REORIA Sleeveless Racer Back Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This popular tank is the perfect everyday essential, whether you wear it solo or it under something else. It’s made from soft, ribbed cotton and stretches for a comfortable fit. The racerback top and cropped hem fit right in with your favorite high-rise denim. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

44 This Oversized Sweater That Has A High-Low Hemline ZANZEA Oversized Off Shoulder Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon It’s hard not to fall in love with this oversized sweater the second you put it on. It’s soft, lightweight, and completely breathable so you never feel overheated. It’s also loose and relaxed throughout for an ultra casual look, and the high-low hemline ensures it’s literally got you covered when you wear it with leggings. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large