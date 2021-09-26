Reviewers Are Hooked On These 44 Cheap Things That Seem To Look Good On Everyone

Amazon is known for hidden gems you can’t find anywhere else, and nowhere is that more apparent than with their fashion and beauty finds boasting cult-like followings with high ratings. This is where you’ll unearth influencer-approved staples and cheap things that look disarmingly good — the kind of pieces nobody will believe you scored on Amazon. From high-quality basics worth stocking up on to trend-driven styles for fashion on a budget, this roundup is full of Amazon shoppers’ favorites that will have you singing their praises.

Surefire staples include versatile T-shirt dresses and dolman tops, plus the iconic denim and everyday leggings you’ll want to pair with them. Since you can’t put a price on good basics, you’ll also find things like seamless underwear and comfortable bras with rave reviews in the mix. If you’re looking for something more inspired, you’ll find affordable versions of trends that have been tested and approved. Luxe-looking loafers, a Cher Horowitz-inspired plaid dress, and bustier tops all made the grade with fashion fans. Since accessories add a lot to any look, I’ve pulled a few with stellar multi-figure reviews. You have 43 finds to browse, and there’s something that looks good on everyone.

The Cult Sunglasses That Shoppers Swear Look Good On Literally Everyone SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon These oversized sunglasses have a nearly perfect 4.7-star average from over 37,000 ratings due to their virtually universal wearability and fantastic quality for the price. The TR90 frame is sturdy yet flexible — you can bend them nearly in half — and these glasses have scratch-resistant lenses that are polarized to eliminate glare. Glossy metal stems look sleek and modern against the vintage-inspired round cat eyes; it’s a pair that’s right at home running errands or dressing up. “At this price point, I'll be buying a pair for my car, purse, and work back! 15/10 would recommend,” a Ray Ban convert gushed. Available colors: 21

The Iconic Cotton Lounge Bra With 90s Logo Energy Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon $23 See On Amazon Fans have been raving about Calvin Klein’s cotton bra for decades, and over 14,000 Amazon shoppers have awarded it five stars thus far. Reviewers loved the retro nostalgia and CK quality, noting it was incredibly soft and comfy with a supernaturally good fit. The buttery cotton-modal blend is sewn with a double layer in front and zero cup action, plus a sporty racerback and soft elastic band. Wear it to lounge, wear it to sleep, wear it any time you want smooth, light, all-day support. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

These Skinny Jeans With More Than 40,000 Five-Star Ratings Signature By Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-on Skinny Jeans Amazon $24 See On Amazon Yes, you read that correctly: these Levi’s skinny jeans have enough fans to populate a small town, and reviewers claim they’re nothing short of a miracle. The denim knit is formulated to be high-stretch for serious shape retention that fits without gaping at the waist and support that isn’t constricting. Without any zippers or hardware, these pull-on jeans do come with functional pockets to seal the look. “Buy these jeans and buckle up,” one reviewer advised. “Literally ditching every other pair of jeans I have and stocking my entire wardrobe with these.” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 2 — 28 (short, medium, and long)

A Soft, Drapey T-Shirt That’s *Perfect* For Leggings POPYOUNG Tunic Tee Amazon $17 See On Amazon A handkerchief hem and deliciously soft knit makes this drapey T-shirt a favorite for off-duty dressing with Amazon fans. It has just enough length to skim past the hips without resembling a dress, and the rayon fabric is going to feel pajama-soft. (Just make sure to let it air dry to prevent pilling.) “It fits perfectly! It's oh so soft and comfortable! The colors are vibrant and the length is great,” a shopper wrote. “It has the all day comfort of your favorite floppy T.” Available colors: 44

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

A Seamless Bamboo Bra For Lightweight Support Boody Body EcoWear Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made from sustainably-sourced fibers with airy support, the Boody Body EcoWear bra is a gem of a bra at a bargain price. The bamboo-based viscose is naturally cooling and wicks sweat — it’s even antimicrobial — for a fresh and comfortable finish all day. The seamless bra pulls on easily thanks to active four-way stretch and is totally unlined with just a touch of natural shaping thanks to targeted knit zones. “A revelation,” one reviewer raved. “It gives me just enough support to wear under a T-shirt,” they wrote. “Toss a blazer on and I can work in this ninja of a bra. I wouldn’t run in it but that’s truly not a pressing issue.” Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Some Denim Leggings That Look Remarkably Like Pants No Nonsense Classic Jean Leggings Amazon $18 See On Amazon No Nonsense jeggings live up to their name as a solid jean legging with excellent quality that’s easy to wear every day (and actually pass for real denim). The front pockets and fly are faux so you can pull them on just like leggings; functional pockets tacked on the back offer classic jean styling. The thick cotton knit is woven to hide seams if you want to rock a bodysuit and it’s made with plenty of stretch to hold its shape through repeated wears. Over 10,000 shoppers left an enthusiastic rating. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — 3X

A Delicate Racerback Cami With Thousands Of Five-Star Ratings LouKeith Spaghetti Strap Racerback Camisole Amazon $16 See On Amazon You’d never know this stylish camisole was made from everyday cotton. The spaghetti strap racer neckline is an on-trend nod to the early aughts styles that gives the layering tank a fashion boost without sacrificing breathable comfort. The long swing cut offers plenty of room to move with a hip-grazing dip, but it’s not too bulky for a French tuck. For soft, comfy quality that significantly upgrades your simplest outfit of the day, more than 11,000 shoppers left overwhelmingly positive ratings. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

A Swingy Tank Dress That’s As Versatile As A Swiss Army Knife Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon This tank dress is deceptively functional with a fan following to back it up. Its swing cut is loose and comfy with wide straps that will hide any bra. This is offset by a high-low hem that floats when you move thanks to a drapey rayon jersey fabric. It also belts wonderfully without bunching and is a cinch to layer. (Plus, it won’t feel heavy if you add a blazer or cardigan.) It also washes, dries, and packs without wrinkling, so it’s a good choice for travel. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

These Bestselling Squat-Proof Workout Capris With Pockets IUGA High Waisted Capri Leggings Amazon $22 See On Amazon A thick performance knit and two deep pockets have made these exercise leggings a cult classic. With over 16,000 five-star ratings, shoppers love the athletic fabric’s four-way stretch and feature a gusset to move with every workout. The high yoga waistband stays in place without rolling down, and flatlock seams ensure a chafe-free finish. The pockets are big enough to house a smartphone, and there’s a smaller pouch flat in the waistband for keys or ID. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Some On-Trend Bike Shorts With Rave Reviews Just My Size Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Bike Short Amazon $10 See On Amazon For just $10, these cotton bike shorts do it all. Fans report they’re great for trendy athleisure looks but not too heavy to wear under skirts. The cotton jersey is thick and opaque with flatlock seams just like sturdier performance pairs to prevent chafing. A covered elastic waistband and tagless design add up to a completely comfortable fit. “They're super comfortable, they keep their shape (they stretch out a tiny bit which seems like a normal amount as you wear them but just wash and dry them and they bounce right back to size), they're well made and they don't creep up, ride up or bunch up,” a fan summarized. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

A Wrap Dolman Tee With Easygoing Elegance IN'VOLAND Plus-Size Wrap Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon Soft as a T-shirt but oh so pretty, this wrap dolman top looks good with everything from leggings to pencil skirts. In a laidback rayon knit it feels relaxed with plenty of room in the elbow-length sleeves. Meanwhile, a deep-V wrap neckline and gathered ruching on the hips add noticeable style. “I’m very pleased with this faux wrap top. The material is great, thinner than what I expected but it does not feel cheap. I love the stretch. The fit is fantastic,” a shopper noted. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 32 Plus

These Chic AF Trousers You Can Dress Up Or Down GRACE KARIN Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $23 See On Amazon These stylish work pants are sharp and sophisticated in a trouser cut with a sash tie waist and ankle-length crop, but with their playful crinkled waistband and two deep utility pockets, they aren’t too fussy for leather sneakers and a tee come Saturday. Their thick polyester crepe feels sturdy yet breathable and is easy to care for with the necessary polish for office wear that still feels easy as jeans. Over 8,000 reviewers left a five-star rating. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

These Fun Terry Joggers In Fashion’s Favorite Prints ROSKIKI Printed Lounge Pants Amazon $24 See On Amazon If your style never goes off-duty, even when you’re lounging, scoop up these printed joggers now for your weekend uniform. They come in leopard, tie dye, and camo options along with plenty of solids worth adding to your wardrobe. The poly French terry feels impressively soft and is sewn with attention to detail from its sturdy drawstring waist to the trim tapered ankles. “You can dress them down with an oversized tee and sandals, or dress them up with booties and a denim jacket,” a fan wrote, noting their opacity. “Im lucky in the caboose area and have not found them to be the least bit see through (squat test approved).” Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

These Pointed Loafers That Look Expensive Amazon Essentials Flat Loafers Amazon $23 See On Amazon Modern and minimalist, these pointed loafers channel high-end footwear yet cost less than your last takeout order. They’re padded through the foot with memory foam and even feature extra cushioning on the heel. The lightweight sole is waterproof and durable with a bit of low-profile traction, so they’ll feel more or less like ballet flats. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 5 — 15 (regular and select wide)

An Oversized Sweater That Looks So Chic ZANZEA Oversized Batwing Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon There’s something about a dolman sweater that seems ever so slightly dressed up no matter how comfy it feels, and over 9,000 ratings say this version is one of the best. The knit is super lightweight, and the combination of tight dropped sleeves with a high-low hem ensures the overall result is flowy rather than baggy. “I wear it with black skinny pants or pencil skirts to work in my [business casual] workplace...but not see-through and long enough to wear with leggings,” one fan wrote of its versatility. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

The Trending 90s Cami Dress In Cher Horowitz Plaid Floerns Plaid Cami Dress Amazon $16 See On Amazon You’ve likely seen a version of this on your social media feeds, but here is one trend that’s actually sticking around: the plaid cami dress. That’s partly because it’s surprisingly versatile; it can be worn solo, of course, but it also looks great layered over tees and turtlenecks so you can wear it year-round. Fans say it’s soft and stretchy with sturdily-sewn straps and recommend sizing up for layering leeway. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

These High-Waisted Biker Shorts In Fashion’s New Neutrals The Drop Jeannie High Rise Bike Shorts Amazon $24 See On Amazon Adobe, dusty olive, and shell beige are all options on these well-made bike shorts. They’re built for fashion with a wide, yoga-inspired waistband that’s high-rise enough to complement a crop top. The sturdy and breathable cotton knit is all about everyday function. Reviewers consistently noted the quality and relied on their pairs for lounging or casual, low-key style. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: XX-Small —3X

The Seamless Underwear You’ll Forget You’re Wearing Calvin Klein Invisibles Thong Panty (5-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Another winner from Calvin Klein is this set of Invisibles underwear, which is famous for its ability to disappear under the clingiest clothes. Their silky microfiber is laser-cut for seamless edges and sewn with reinforced stitching for strength where it counts: although they look featherweight, they’re made to last. With a full cotton crotch gusset, they’ll stay body-friendly and breathable all day. Stock up on a multipack so you’re totally set — for name brand quality, they’re remarkably affordable — or pick and choose from single pairs if you just need a few. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

The Comfortable T-Shirt Dress Amazon Fans Can’t Stop Wearing POPYOUNG T-Shirt Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This comfy T-shirt dress has more than 16,000 five-star ratings with shoppers praising everything from the wash-and-go fit to its endless outfit possibilities. It has all the wearability of a high-quality tee with a classic crew neck and short sleeves. The swing fit drapes beautifully thanks to a soft rayon knit, which can slip under a blazer or hide a pair of leggings depending on the day. “Oh my gosh this is such a nice dress,” one fan raved. “The fabric is super soft and going through the wash twice now, it has kept its shape, color, and feel.” Available colors: 42

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

A Hippie-Chic Smock Dress With A Flowy Fit Amoretu Tunic Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This breezy tunic dress comes highly recommended by Amazon fans for its adorable styling and good quality. The artsy smock dress is loose and flowy in a lightweight fabric with dainty shirred tiers. The V-neck leaves room for adding a necklace (or scarf) with lantern sleeves you can push above the elbow. It’s totally Instagrammable but still looks and feels good with leggings, so you’re going to get a ton of wear from this one. One small note: the fit trends small in the chest, so make sure to check the brand’s measurements before hitting “add to cart.” Available colors: 32

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

This Classic Tee In A Leopard Print BMJL Leopard Print Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon This animal print tee is a new breed of classic. Throw it on for a chic neutral pattern that’s surprisingly easy to wear. It’s looser but not shapeless with tapered side seams through the body — you have enough room to knot but it’s slim enough to tuck. The poly knit has a surprisingly cotton-like finish, but it’s less likely to fade over time so you leopard’s spots stay true. Over 12,000 fans have raved about it thus far. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

A Sweet Midi Dress For Stylish Occasions ECOWISH Polka-Dot Tie Waist Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This downright pretty midi dress is dressy without feeling over-the-top. The high neckline and shoulder-baring racer straps are a refined version of the trend when paired with a waterfall of a ruffled wrap tulip hem and sash waist belt. Pair it with flat sandals for brunch or slip on heels and it could easily go to a service or ceremony. “The ruffles add such lovely movement. It was really comfortable and looked so adorable for a sunny San Diego wedding. I was pleasantly surprised — this dress really exceeded my expectations,” one fan praised. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

A Button-Down Cami With Business Casual Chic BLENCOT Button-Down Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon The essential camisole gets an upgrade with polished buttons that add just enough detail to the layering staple without taking it outside the realm of weekend wear. Those buttons are fully functional and pair with adjustable straps so it couldn’t be easier to size (or get out of). “This shirt is going to become a staple for me...It looks great with jeans, tucked into skirts, or paired with thicker leggings,” one shopper commented, calling it a “real deal for the price.” With over 15,000 positive ratings, Amazon shoppers seem to agree. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Some Retro Round Sunnies That Are Totally Having A Moment WearMe Pro Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon These oversized round sunglasses are full of Lennon-era nostalgia, but their quality materials and attention to detail are pure 21st century. The polarized lenses reduce reflected light for crisp visuals that reduce strain and protect against 100% of UVA/UVB rays. Their wire frames are light yet sturdy and buffered with nonslip nosepads, plus clear tips at the temples so they stay perched high after you slip them on. You also get a case and a cleaning cloth — all for less than $20. They’re a consistent favorite with over 8,500 five-star ratings. Available colors: 7

These Workout Leggings With Sporty Mesh Pockets Uoohal High-Waisted Yoga Pants With Pockets Amazon $22 See On Amazon These workout leggings have garnered rave reviews for sporty performance with serious comfort and a cute athleisure style. The workout fabric has four-way stretch and a soft finish with contoured covered seams that won’t chafe no matter how many miles you log. Two mesh pockets provide storage without sacrificing breathability on either side. “They fit great, they aren't tight at all, and material is so soft, and breathable. I feel like I could wear these all day and be comfortable,” a reviewer wrote, and 2,000 shoppers gave them five stars. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

A Chunky Cardigan In Cozy Waffle Knit ZESICA Chunky Knit Cardigan Amazon $33 See On Amazon Get ready to live in this oversized cardigan. Its thick waffle knit couldn’t be more comforting with slouchy dropped sleeves and deep patch pockets. In 100% acrylic it’s a budget-friendly option with a good amount of warmth (that won’t leave you sweating). The color selection is also excellent with plenty of muted seasonal shades and universal neutrals, plus options in bright color blocking. “I've had this for a while now. Lots of washes and it's still good and even softer! I live in it. I sleep in it too,” one reviewer confessed. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

The Menswear-Inspired Hat That’s An Instant Outfit Maker Lisianthus Classic Wool Fedora Amazon $19 See On Amazon Over 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given this wide-brimmed hat a resounding five stars for multiple reasons. It’s so chic and shockingly excellent quality — made with a significant percentage of wool — and has enough room for shoppers with self-described larger heads plus an adjustable crown for creating your perfect fit. “It’s adjustable, lightweight, adorable and goes with everything! Every. Thing. It perks up any outfit, I get compliments every time I wear it,” one fan gushed. “I have super expensive hats and this cheapy one is by far my fav!” Available colors: 25

A Swingy Tunic That Comes In *So* Many Colors LARACE 3/4 Sleeve Tunic Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Fans of leggings love this comfy tee for its wide-ranging assortment of patterns, but just about anyone can appreciate this spin on the staple. It’s fitted through the chest and flows long to a handkerchief hem, while the cropped sleeves leave just enough room for a stack of bracelets. It checks all the boxes for stretch and softness in a stretch jersey knit. With over 40 colorways to choose from, you can scoop up one for every season. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: Small — 6X

The Hypoallergenic Earrings That Look Like Real Diamonds Wssxc Stud Earrings Set Amazon $13 See On Amazon These cubic zirconia studs pack the megawatt dazzle of diamonds into a drugstore price. They’re sold five to a set with sizes ranging from dainty studs up to 1.5-carat sparklers, giving you plenty of options. In jewelry-grade AAA crystal, you can count on the sparkle to last. The 316L stainless steel comes in three glittering metals, including white, yellow, and rose gold finishes, and are gentle enough for the most sensitive ears to wear all day. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: One set of five sizes 3 — 8 millimeters

A Pair Of Jeggings That Channel Vintage Bell Bottoms Sidefeel Destroyed Flare Jeans Amazon $38 See On Amazon This pair of 70s chic bell bottoms looks like a vintage find, but they have just as much in common with your leggings as they do your denim. They have a sky-high rise with an elastic waistband that glides right on, and the soft stretch knit looks like denim with a buttery finish. A touch of gentle distressing finishes them off with a broken-in look. Tall shoppers were big fans of the length, but if you’re closer to petite, they’ll skim the ground over your favorite heels. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

These Sharp Palazzo Pants With Tailored Pleats Tronjori High-Waisted Wide Leg Trousers Amazon $32 See On Amazon Crisp yet comfortable, these wide-legged trousers are a sophisticated addition to your wardrobe. They nod to Katharine Hepburn’s androgynous 1940s style with their roomy legs and high-waisted fit, plus hidden elastic in the back so they’re easy to get on. With two pockets, they have pretty much everything you could want in a workwear staple. That said, they’re just as easy to style casually for an artsy downtown look or with sandals and a crop top during the summer. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

A Budget-Friendly Two-Pack Of Wildly Stylish Belts SANSTHS Faux Leather Belts (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These interlocking circle belts have quickly become a new classic. The geometric buckle is sleek and eye-catching yet understated: perfect for zhuzhing up jeans and a tee but formal enough for the office. This bestselling twin-pack has received nearly 10,000 five-star ratings for having honestly really nice quality at what amounts to a rock-bottom unit price. The faux leather is supple with a nice hefty buckle, and they come with a kit to add holes if you’re in between sizes. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: S — XXXL

Some Thick, Dressy Leggings For Lounging Or Work Days Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Legging Amazon $24 See On Amazon These leggings are so well-built they could sneak into the office under a blazer and nobody would bat an eye. The double-knit ponte multiplies the average legging thickness so they’re incredibly sturdy without compromising on stretch, and they can hold their shape through multiple wears before needing a wash. “These are probably the best leggings I've ever had,” one fan swore, reporting that, after eight months, “they are still holding strong. No sign of wear at all, not between the thighs, not the waistband, they're still very black.” Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (including select short, long, and extra-long)

The Cotton Nap Dress With A Surprising Cult Following YESNO Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This maxi dress is the next best thing to swanning around in a hotel sheet all day. It’s made from 100% cotton, which you just know is going to feel ever so comfortable, and it flares from sturdy adjustable straps into a prairie-inspired tiered skirt with hidden pockets. The colorways couldn’t be more homey with lots of cheerful floral prints and a couple of classic solids. Shoppers love this one and have given it over 10,000 five-star ratings. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

A Polished Button-Down Shirt That Feels Like You’ve Had It Forever Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long Sleeve Button Down Amazon $22 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with a cotton button-down shirt, full stop. Amazon fans especially like this one, which has over 5,000 positive ratings for being well-made and good quality with a surprisingly great fit. The classic cut follows the body while allowing for a touch of ease, and menswear details from button-down to a breast pocket finish it off. The 100% cotton poplin is tumbled for a broken-in finish straight out of the box. Get ready to wear it more than you expected to. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Some Tailored Pants With Comfort That Works Overtime Lee Flex Motion Trousers Amazon $18 See On Amazon Lee’s Flex Motion trousers promise all-day comfort whether you’re at a desk or on your feet. The waistband was specifically designed for easy stretch (and the rest of the pants are just as comfy) while the sharp creased trouser leg and welt pockets add corporate polish. Just because they’re all business doesn’t mean they’re boring, however. In addition to suiting solids, they also come in several fun plaids. “These are a good staple pant for professionals, and my pair was almost able to go straight to the hanger without needing to be ironed—just some creases where folded—so I have high hopes they won’t be high-maintenance,” one reviewer remarked. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 0 — 18 (including short and long)

These Artsy Overalls With Indie Vibes YESNO Loose Bib Overalls Amazon $27 See On Amazon These baggy overalls are another hidden gem, with over 3,000 shoppers awarding them an enthusiastic rating. They’re slouchy with plenty of room in the seat and a more than spacious rise, although you can adjust the straps to ensure a good fit. The 100% cotton is a medium weight with a nubby homespun finish that’s only going to get softer with time and was made to be lived in. “I will admit they have a certain aesthetic to them that might not be every person’s cup of tea, but don't let that stop you,” one shopper advised. “Overall these were adorable.” Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

A Chic Pencil Skirt That Fits Like A Glove H&C Ponte Stretch Pencil Skirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Much like the dressy leggings above, this pencil skirt is made from a thick ponte knit that’s stretchy enough to slip right on without any zippers yet sturdy enough to look crisp. A slit in the back gives you plenty of room to stride in its tapered bodycon shape. It has a wide yoga pant-like waistband coupled with some serious elasticity, so it’s going to feel seriously comfy all day. “I love the fit and how comfortable it is to wear at my retail job, where I’m on the floor for 7+ hours a day,” a shopper wrote. “I’ve worn the black one several times put it in the washer/dryer with no fading of color or decrease in quality. When I say I love this skirt, I mean I LOVE this skirt,” they praised. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: Small — 3X

A Breezy Jumpsuit For Lounging In Style Happy Sailed Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon Laidback and luxe, this oversized jumpsuit will become just as much of a lazy day favorite as shorts and a tee. “I've never been so comfortable and I don't plan to ever take this off,” one reviewer gushed. In a loose fit with cropped palazzo legs it’s superbly flowy, but adjustable straps make it easy to dial in your fit. The polyester knit is soft and relatively thick — plus, it comes in a ton of stylish colorways and even has pockets. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

A Lingerie-Inspired Bustier Top With Staying Power Modegal Strapless Boned Mesh Bustier Amazon $30 See On Amazon This strapless bustier top is a boudoir-inspired night out look waiting to happen. Rows of boning create that iconic corset-like shape while adding structural support, plus there’s a band of nonslip grip inside to keep the strapless top in place. A layer of gauzy chiffon lets the corsetry show through and brings a romantic feel to the look. Oh, and you can forget about struggling with intricate laces: instead, it zips right up the back for convenience. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: 00 — 14

Some Throwback Shades That Are Virtually Weightless Freckles Mark Retro Aviator Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon These funky aviator sunglasses are so comfortable you might forget you’re wearing shades, and their chunky vintage style makes a definite statement. Their polycarbonate frames are light as air — a mere 27 grams — but seriously sturdy, and also shatter-resistant if you’re prone to dropping pairs. Even in lighter tints, the lenses still afford 100% UVA and UVB protection. Although not polarized, they’re treated to reduce glare and resist scratching. “10/10 recommend. Exceeded my expectations. The quality is amazing the price is great,” a reviewer rated. Available colors: 20

A Matte Lipstick In Your Favorite Statement Shade NYX Matte Lipstick Amazon $6 See ON Amazon Whether you go for siren red or bold berry, there’s a NYX matte lipstick to match every mood — and at just $6, you’ll be tempted to pick up a few. This drugstore beauty favorite has amassed more than 11,000 five-star ratings for its creamy formula and serious staying power. “The greatest lip color I've ever had. Goes on smooth and sets matte. Lasts for hours and never smudges,” one fan gushed. Available colors: 38