International Women's Day is an important date in the calendar every year. It's a day to celebrate the achievements of women everywhere, and to empower and inspire all of us even further. It also stands to recognise the work that still needs to be done in the name of gender equality. This year, there are many ways to celebrate and support the day, including picking up something from one of these 18 brands supporting good causes this International Women's Day.
Whether it's clothing or jewellery, stationary or beauty products, there are so many places to channel your money towards in 2021. More brands than ever are recognising IWD as an important milestone of our year so far, both by launching exclusive designs and through offering site-wide donations from a percentage of their sales.
Another way you can support International Women's Day (which is on Monday, March 8, FYI), is to use the official hashtag #ChooseToChallenge. Post the hashtag alongside a picture of yourself raising your hand high to support in your own way. It's totally free to do and still shows your allegiance.
Once you've done that, if you'd like to, you can enjoy a spot of shopping with a feel-good factor. From Missoma to Mango, Jo Malone London to Edge Of Ember, these are some of the brands doing something special to support IWD this year.
