International Women's Day is an important date in the calendar every year. It's a day to celebrate the achievements of women everywhere, and to empower and inspire all of us even further. It also stands to recognise the work that still needs to be done in the name of gender equality. This year, there are many ways to celebrate and support the day, including picking up something from one of these 18 brands supporting good causes this International Women's Day.

Whether it's clothing or jewellery, stationary or beauty products, there are so many places to channel your money towards in 2021. More brands than ever are recognising IWD as an important milestone of our year so far, both by launching exclusive designs and through offering site-wide donations from a percentage of their sales.

Another way you can support International Women's Day (which is on Monday, March 8, FYI), is to use the official hashtag #ChooseToChallenge. Post the hashtag alongside a picture of yourself raising your hand high to support in your own way. It's totally free to do and still shows your allegiance.

Once you've done that, if you'd like to, you can enjoy a spot of shopping with a feel-good factor. From Missoma to Mango, Jo Malone London to Edge Of Ember, these are some of the brands doing something special to support IWD this year.

Wolf & Gypsy Twisted Ring Stack Wolf & Gypsy £31.20 Ethical jewellery brand Wolf & Gypsy will be donating 10% of all their sales to Women's Aid, between the dates of March 8-14. They have some gorgeous bits you can shop online now.

Edge Of Ember FEARLESS Gold Necklace Edge of Ember £105 See On Edge Of Ember Jewellery brand Edge Of Ember is donating £15 from each sale of their Fearless gold necklace to Women for Women International to support female survivors of war.

Elemis ELEMIS x Olivia Rubin Pro-Collagen Rose & Relax Duo Elemis £55 See On Elemis For IWD, Elemis have collaborated with designer Olivia Rubin to create this colourful Pro-Collagen Rose & Relax Duo. £5 from each sale will be donated to The Prince’s Trust to support vulnerable young women in the UK. Available until March 9.

Mango Ana Leovy Women's Day Bag Mango £35.99 See On Mango Since March 1, Mango's capsule collection with Mexican artist Ana Leovy has been available to shop online. All profits from the sales will go towards the Vicente Ferrer Foundation, which is an incentive that promotes gender equality projects in southern India.

Sézane On March 8, French brand Sézane will launch a limited edition slogan t-shirt in collaboration with non-profit organisation Girls Inc, whose central goal is to empower and inspire girls and young women.

Missoma Lapis triangle clip-on pendant Missoma £79 See On Missoma From March 2, Missoma will be donating 50% of sales from their 'Pendants of Power' to the Prince's Trust for their IWD campaign, #ChangeAGirlsLife, which aims to support, empower and nurture young women through employment, self-employment, education or training. There are three gorgeous 'Pendants Of Power' to choose from (which can be clipped onto a necklace chain), which you can shop now.

Siren Strong Women Card - Malala £4 East-London based candle and greeting card brand is donating 100% of its card sales from March 6 & 7 to Bloody Good Period, who provide period products to those in need.

MATILDE Jewellery Deusa Ring Matilde Jewellery £450 Jewellery brand MATILDE has launched an exclusive ring in honour of IWD, and is donating a percentage of the sales to Plan International, which is an organisation that advances children's rights and equality for girls. The ring may be pricey, but it's totally gorgeous and for a really good cause.

Mayamiko Zebra Stripe Face Mask Mayamiko £10 See On Mayamiko Mayamiko really supports women year round, not just on IWD. The ethical and sustainable brand started in Malawi, where it helps and supports local women. It partly funds its work through its buy-one-gift-one face mask scheme, which features a collection of gorgeous fabric masks. You can learn more about their work through the Mayamiko Trust.

Net-A-Porter Simone Rocha International Women's Day T-shirt Net-A-Porter £175 See On Papier Net-A-Porter have created a dedicated edit for IWD, complete with 12 exclusive pieces. 100% of the proceeds will go towards Women For Women International, and the brands feature include Anissa Kermiche, Emilia Wickstead, Simone Rocha and Alighieri. The brand's followers are also encouraged to use their #PowerToChange message on social media; for every post tagged (along with #NETAPORTER) an additional £1 will be donated to the cause.

Papier Reflections Limited Edition Notebook Papier £22.99 Papier has teamed up with Adwoa Aboah in order to raise money for her organisation Gurls Talk, which is dedicated to promoting the wellbeing of girls and women. From March 5, you can pick up a limited edition notebook and guided journal to support the cause.

Bella Freud My Chica T-Shirt Bella Freud £95 See On Bella Freud Bella Freud will be donating proceeds from sales online of the new 'My Chica' collection throughout March. The funds will go towards the #ChangeAGirlsLife campaign many others are supporting this year at The Prince's Trust.

Laura Vann Virginia Huggies V By Laura Vann £70 See On V By Laura Vann Jewellery brand V By Laura Vann is teaming up with the Fawcett Society to donate 5% of all March online sales to the organisation's campaigns for women's rights, fighting for equal pay and power.

Flowerbx Pale Canary Stock Bouquet Flowerbx £40 See On Flowerbx Flower company Flowerbx is donating £5 from every sale of yellow bunches of flowers towards the Prince's Trust #ChangeAGirlsLife campaign until March 8. Shop the edit here.

Bouclème Night Time Curls Collection Boucleme £50 £38 See On Boucleme For every order placed in March at haircare brand Bouclème, they will donate £1 to Malaika, a charity which empowers girls through education in the Democratic Republic of Congo.⁠

Jo Malone London Jo Malone London Limited Edition Peony & Blush Suede Cologne Jo Malone London £100 See On Jo Malone London Jo Malone London has launched a limited edition version of their Peony & Blush Suede Cologne, decorated with a bespoke illustrated design. Throughout March, £20 of each sale will go toward Phoenix Futures, a charity that helps women manage their mental health needs.

Astrid & Miyu Double Chain Bracelet Astrid & Miyu £47 See On Astrid & Miyu Astrid & Miyu is donating 10% of all their sales online on March 8, which is IWD itself. The funds will also go towards the important #ChangeAGirlsLife campaign at the Prince's Trust.