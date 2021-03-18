Jackie Aina Has A Life-Changing Hack For Keeping Foundation In Place

In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, beauty influencer phenomenon Jackie Aina tells Bustle about her maximalist skin care routine and her go-to product for glowing skin.

Jackie Aina has outgrown the experimental phase of makeup. During quarantine, the beauty YouTuber traded in shimmer eyeshadows for more soft glam looks. "I'm only using mattes and browns right now — flesh tone colors basically," she tells me over the phone. "Sometimes I'll even do a full eye look, using the same products I use on my complexion as a way to enhance what's already there."

Makeup's not the only thing keeping Aina busy these days. She recently launched Forvr Mood, a brand that sells candles, headbands, and pillowcases, along with "Lavishly Jackie," a new vertical that's dedicated to her interests outside of beauty, as well as a lifestyle site.

"People are like, 'I love seeing the more domesticated side of you.' But honestly, I feel like this was a long time coming, because I get so many questions about home decor and scents," Aina says. "I've been doing makeup for 12 years, and 2020 was the first time that I hit a creative block, so this is another way to express myself."

For the record, Aina's beloved YouTube channel, which boasts 3.5 million subscribers, isn't going anywhere. "Not even close," she says. With her new business endeavors, however, the Nigerian-born beauty mogul wants to do away with the Strong Black Woman narrative by putting Black women at the forefront of self-care and luxury.

It's no surprise, then, that the OG beauty guru dedicates no less than 15 minutes to her daily skin care routine, which consists of about 10 steps, including a cleansing balm, hydrating toner, essence, two to three serums, moisturizer, and sunscreen. She also exfoliates and busts out the retinol for good measure. "Skin care isn't just the notion of looking pretty, it's about taking time to pamper yourself," Aina says. "You're looking in the mirror while applying all your creams and potions, so it forces you to be vulnerable, because it's you at your realest. I genuinely take pride in the time I put aside to do my morning and nighttime routines. It's ritualistic to me." Despite the makeup mastermind's eagerness to try practically every beauty product and trend under the sun, there's one she's ditching for good: using milk of magnesia as a face primer. "It works phenomenally, especially if you're a stage performer, because it keeps your complexion super matte — but it isn't good for your skin in the long run, so I had to cut that out," Aina says, pointing to its questionable ingredients (including a bleaching agent). "What I've learned is that balancing my oily skin is more important than trying to mattify it." As for what she does use? Here, Aina shares her current beauty routine MVPs.

Her Miracle Face Mask Bolden Glow Hydrating Mask Amazon $19.50 See On Amazon "I apply this hydrating mask before getting into the shower because the steam works to seal in the moisture, then I wash it off afterward. I use it when my skin starts to look dull. My skin looks and feels really soft and plump after rinsing."

Her Multitasking Primer Too Faced Hangover 3-In-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray Ulta $33 See On Ulta "This primer doubles as skin care, so I love using it on bare skin, but my favorite way to wear it is under foundation that's a bit more moisturizing. Oftentimes, hydrating foundations start to separate after a while, but this primer prevents that from happening."

Her Fave Brow Pencil Brow-Fro Baby Hair UOMA Beauty $22 See On UOMA Beauty “I love UOMA Beauty's entire brow line — all the colors are so versatile from the lightest to deepest shades. I keep a minimum of three on hand at all times because I love them so much, and they last a long time.”