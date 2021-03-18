Jackie Aina Has A Life-Changing Hack For Keeping Foundation In Place

In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, beauty influencerphenomenonJackie Aina tells Bustle about her maximalist skin care routineand her go-to product for glowing skin.
Jackie Aina has outgrown the experimental phase of makeup. During quarantine, the beauty YouTuber traded in shimmer eyeshadows for more soft glam looks. "I'm only using mattes and browns right now — flesh tone colors basically," she tells me over the phone. "Sometimes I'll even do a full eye look, using the same products I use on my complexion as a way to enhance what's already there."
"People are like, 'I love seeing the more domesticated side of you.' But honestly, I feel like this was a long time coming, because I get so many questions about home decor and scents," Aina says. "I've been doing makeup for 12 years, and 2020 was the first time that I hit a creative block, so this is another way to express myself."
For the record, Aina's beloved YouTube channel, which boasts 3.5 million subscribers, isn't going anywhere. "Not even close," she says. With her new business endeavors, however, the Nigerian-born beauty mogul wants to do away with the Strong Black Woman narrative by putting Black women at the forefront of self-care and luxury.