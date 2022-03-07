Jacob Elordi's Fashion Week Outfits Are, In A Word, Euphoric

Euphoria star Jacob Elordi has graduated from storming out of auditoriums as Nate Jacobs to storming the street style circuit at Fashion Month.

The 24-year-old actor has been making the rounds this season, popping up in the front row at runway shows in both Milan and Paris, all the while looking excruciatingly chic. Typically clad in all black, the outfits are good, but it’s his accessory game that’s commanding the most attention.

Case in point? He is providing real time evidence of the crossbody bag’s staying power, even as designers seem to favor top handle bags on the runway.

Elordi arrived at the Bottega Veneta show in Milan on Feb. 26, carrying the fashion house’s instantly-recognizable Cassette Bag in dark brown as arm candy, while, for some reason, holding a piece of actual candy too.

The lollipop is an interesting choice, sure, but it’s working for him.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Earlier in the month, the actor attended a Burberry event in Beverly Hills wearing (you guessed it!) another crossbody. This time, he paired it with a brown sweater with button detailing, seek black trousers, and matching black sneakers.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Saint Laurent in Paris, he lost his signature accessory, but not his cool factor. Elordi donned an ‘80s biker vibe, layering a leather vest over a black turtleneck and skinny jeans.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lest you think his affection for bags is a new thing, allow me to present this next look. Elordi was spotted wearing a crossbody all the way back at the Burberry show in London in 2020.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As Twitter user @amymarieberger put it, “Jacob Elordi's taste in bags should be discussed more.” Agreed.