Since nabbing the titular role of Wednesday Addams on Netflix's hit show based on the iconic character, Jenna Ortega has gotten in the habit of channeling Wednesday’s trademark gothic style. So, for Ortega to serve up the spooky aesthetic at the 2023 Met Gala — while observing the exhibit’s Karl Lagerfeld theme, no less — feels right on brand for the actress.

Stepping out for her second-ever Met Gala appearance, the 20-year-old’s edgy, black-and-white bustier look paid clear homage to Lagerfeld and to Wednesday. The Victorian-era steampunk corset mini dress seamlessly aligned with the gala’s “in honor of Karl” dress code.

The romantic, slightly steampunk ensemble included a high-low, bustier mini dress. Notable details included an ultra-cropped blazer, a white collar, and a gilded chain adorned with pearls, which trailed across the entire ensemble — all of which are obvious references to the late Chanel luminary. The star tied her goth-meets-glam ‘fit together with sheer, black, knee-highs and soaring black-and-white wingtip platform brogues.

In an interview with InStyle last month, Ortega confirmed that Wednesday Addams has had a major influence on her sartorial choices. “I do think that Wednesday changed my taste a lot,” she shared. “I have a hard time getting her off of me, at least clothing-wise.”

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In conclusion, she slayed this.