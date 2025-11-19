Jennifer Aniston has been a fashion it-girl since her Friends days. Her character Rachel Green defined the ‘90s era’s style trends — not to mention, she inspired the decade’s most popular hairstyle. Over 20 years after the show wrapped, Rachel’s influence is still inspiring fashionistas — including Aniston herself. At Elle’s 2025 Women in Hollywood celebration on Nov. 17, Aniston wore a Rachel-coded dress: a vintage LBD from Ralph Lauren.

Jen’s LBD

The Women in Hollywood event celebrates some of Hollywood’s biggest stars and their impact on the industry. Aniston’s fellow honorees included Teyana Taylor, Emily Blunt, Rose Byrne, and Hailee Steinfeld.

Aniston was honored at the Women in Hollywood event for her expansive career, which her role in Friends helped launch into the stratosphere. Fittingly, Aniston donned a Ralph Lauren dress for the evening — subtly referencing Rachel’s position as a buyer for the luxury brand in the sitcom’s later seasons.

The halter-neck gown, made of shimmery black fabric, came from the label’s fall 1997 collection. Aniston let the floor-length dress speak for itself, channeling a minimalist aesthetic with the rest of her look. Her shoulder-length hair was elegantly undone, falling down to her shoulders. For jewelry, she wore only a thin gold bracelet and simple rings.

During her speech, the Morning Show actress applauded her peers, remarking on “how many incredible women have just kicked the door down, seriously kicked the door down. You’ve been creating, you’ve been directing, you’ve been leading, you’ve been producing, you’ve been starring, you’ve been making human beings, which is unbelievable, and making it look so easy, which we all know it is not easy.”

Jen’s Dates For The Evening

Elle’s fête may have been all about celebrating the leading ladies, but Aniston’s new boyfriend also made an appearance. The event marked the duo’s first official public outing. Romance rumors about the duo started in the summer, but on Nov. 2, Aniston made it Instagram official, sharing a post to celebrate Curtis’ birthday.

Aniston’s frequent on-screen partner, Adam Sandler, was at the event as well — and he was the one to present Aniston with her award. “I can honestly say Jen is the best in so many ways and one of the most rocksteady humans I’ve ever met,” he said. “Jennifer is beautiful, everyone knows that. She makes us smile and laugh, and she has a warmth to her that is intoxicating. She is everyone’s best friend.”

Aniston herself might be the only 90s television icon who can compete with Rachel Green.