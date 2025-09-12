Ahead of The Morning Show’s Season 4 premiere, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon spoke to Bustle about their friendship — on- and off-screen — and how they prepare for scenes in which their characters, journalists Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, go up against each other.

Witherspoon and Aniston hinted that Alex and Bradley start off on rocky terms at the beginning of Season 4. But the same can’t be said for the actors, who had a blast preparing for their first scenes together. “It was fun and we got to rehearse it,” Witherspoon said. “We were having a great time. It was one of our first days back at work. It's fun to get to start hot like that.”

Between scenes, they were quickly able to brush off any tension. “We came in hot, and then we laughed throughout it because it was so far from who we actually are,” Aniston added, laughing. “So we love those scenes.”

While Season 4 takes Alex and Bradley in different and surprising directions, the actors made sure that their characters’ relationship remained strong, no matter how much they disagreed or fought.

Apple TV+

“I think it’s important that it’s a real friendship,” Witherspoon says. “It’s not just, ‘We stick together no matter what.’ We actually push each other's buttons and we challenge each other, but every season it’s definitely Alex and Bradley, that’s the central love story of it. And our friendship remains, no matter who comes in and out of our lives.”

What Happens On The Morning Show Season 4?

While plot details are being kept under wraps, The Morning Show Season 4 will see Alex and Bradley deal with the fallout from the dramatic events of Season 3’s finale. Alex now has to lead a new media company after spearheading the UBA-NBN merger, while Bradley turned herself in for withholding footage of her brother at the Jan. 6 riots at the capitol.

Season 4 will also see Alex, Bradley, and their co-workers navigate the frequently evolving media landscape, just like real-life journalists do. In fact, after filming The Morning Show for four seasons, Aniston is “absolutely” sure that she and Witherspoon can fill in as news anchors if needed.

“First season, [Aniston] came on set and she had this newscaster voice already,” Witherspoon recalled of her co-star. “I was like, ‘Where did that come from?’ She's like, ‘I've been doing my homework. I've been touring around these morning shows.’” Aniston even hinted she’d be excited to take a spin behind a newscaster’s desk, saying she “loved” the experience.