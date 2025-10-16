Many celebrities are anointed with the coveted “icon” status at least once in their lives. A hit project, a chic press run, or a charismatic social media presence helps achieve that. Keeping the title, however, is a whole different ball game.

Decades-long fashion icons who’ve successfully held onto their titles, influencing several generations of dressers, are few and far between. Longevity as a fitness icon is even rarer. Jennifer Aniston, however, is truly without comparison.

The Friends alum has been a Hollywood powerhouse since the ’90s, starring in a string of A-list projects. She’s also been one of fashion and beauty’s most mimicked stars (“The Rachel” hairstyle, which she debuted on the NBC sitcom, became the most requested cut of the ’90s). The most underrated of Aniston’s attributes that people have been trying to emulate? Her fit physique. Since her days as Rachel Green, she’s been asked constantly about her workout routines. (Some Reddit threads still dissect what she does for fitspo.)

Thankfully, she doesn’t really gatekeep. On Wednesday, Oct. 15, the actor starred in a new Pvolve campaign, inviting fitness girls to partake in a strength training challenge.

Jen’s Low-Rise Pants

In the campaign photos, in which Aniston wore workout gear, she opted for a nondescript black sports bra.

Courtesy of Pvolve

The bottoms she paired it with were surprising. While gym goers — even the fittest of them — tend to enjoy the coverage high-waisted pants offer, the Morning Show star went the ultra-low-rise route. The controversial Y2K waistline was appropriate for the occasion, though. It perfectly put her abs on display.

Her workout attire also include a second noughties throwback: visible undies. One side of her thong was pulled high up her waist, giving it a hint of a whale tail, a controversial look of yore.

What Is She Promoting?

As a fitness enthusiast, Aniston has dabbled in all sorts of workouts, including boxing, hiking, and Pilates. But it wasn’t until she discovered Pvolve in 2021 that she kept to the program, later partnering with the brand.

This brand-new campaign is to promote the “Strong for Fall Challenge,” in which completing 10 classes between Oct. 22 and Nov. 12 will result to Pvolve donating to Women in Medicine.

Courtesy of Pvolve

There’s no better motivation to get your body moving.