The only thing more enjoyable than watching Jennifer Lawrence’s films is watching her navigate awards shows. It’s pure entertainment. Who can forget her viral post-win interview moments or her comedic acceptance speeches (e.g., her singsong “I beat Meryl” at the 2014 Golden Globes)?

Many of her most-widely circulated moments involve her fashion. Like the Hunger Games alum, her style is prize-worthy (yes, even when she trips on them). Although decadent ballgowns have become synonymous with her awards show style, the one look I personally think is her most underrated is the cherry-red number she wore to the Golden Globes in 2016.

J.Law’s Cutout Dress

By this point, the then-25-year-old Lawrence had already been a veteran at the film- and television-centric ceremony, having bagged two acting wins for Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle. For her third appearance, she was nominated for her role in Joy, the David O. Russell-directed Joy Mangano biopic. (Spoiler alert: She won Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy.)

Instead of wearing her usual voluminous, princess-y numbers, the Don’t Look Up star switched it up with something much sleeker, marking the beginning of her minimalist era. The longtime Dior ambassador wore a custom-made gown from the French label, which was a sleeveless column in striking crimson.

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Forgoing the usual straight-cut dress, it had the layered look, with a crop top overlay and a dress underneath that featured a massive waist cutout on each side.

A Moment For Her Diamonds

Since the gown’s silhouette was relatively simple, Lawrence amped up the jewelry. Around her neck, she wore a glamorous bib collar necklace from Chopard, made entirely out of blinding diamonds. Elsewhere, she kept everything simple, with barely there makeup and her hair in a bun.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Her After-Party Dress

To celebrate her win, she attended the after-party co-hosted by Fox and FX in more comfortable attire. Dressed in Versace, she wore a slip dress in black, accented with blue and silver floral embroideries.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She completed the look with heeled sandals and an embroidered clutch. Her bob was styled with side-swept bangs, proving just how trendy the “cheugy” part was.