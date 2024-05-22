It’s impossible to ignore the naked shoe trend that has dominated my Instagram feed for the past couple of months. Mesh flats of all kinds — from elegant ballet slippers to edgy Mary Janes — have proven to be one of the most coveted street-style accessories of the summer.

The latest fan of the look is one Jennifer Lawrence, who recently styled a sock-like pair with wide-leg jeans while strolling around NYC. This isn’t the first time J.Law’s been spotted in translucent flats and denim. This easy off-duty combo has quickly become her signature weekend look, and it is *so* easy to replicate.

Jennifer’s Elevated Basics

Lawrence opted for the minimalist, Mesh Sock Flat from celeb-beloved brand The Row. The fashion house is known for its simple silhouettes, and these flats fit the bill. Another plus? They’re also practical. The soles are made for easy walking, and the breathable uppers are ideal for hot weather.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

The No Hard Feelings star paired her cool-girl footwear with a basic white tank top and slightly baggy jeans from La Ligne (another celeb-favorite for upscale wardrobe essentials). These simple pieces came together to create the perfect summer outfit that feels effortless, but not boring — they’ve got a certain je ne sais quoi that gives the look serious cool-girl vibes.

The rest of Lawrence’s accessories matched her low-key aesthetic. She opted for a pair of classic tortoiseshell shades from Luv Lou, and topped things off with a denim baseball cap. For a pop of color, she added a yellow resin floral pendant Eliou necklace (currently sold out) and mustard mini Loewe leather shoulder bag with gold hardware.

Shop Her Look

Want to steal J. Law’s style? Peep the exact products she wore below.

If you’re looking to invest in the exact pair of flats Lawrence is sporting, they are currently available for purchase at Saks Fifth Avenue in both black and white. Even though the featherweight sock-like flats seem delicate, they have a sturdy sole so you can hit the pavement without worry.

With preppy sailor button details, these wide-leg jeans from La Ligne will make the simplest tops appear more chic. Also, the medium wash can easily be dressed up or down.

It doesn’t get more versatile than this Loewe 3-in-1 leather purse. Thanks to its adjustable strap, you can wear it as a short shoulder bag or a longer crossbody (à la J.Law). The strap is also detachable, so you can use the metallic gold chain to convert it into an evening bag.

Lawrence’s ‘90s-esque Luv Lou shades have a classic oval shape with squared edges for a universal flattering effect. The tortoiseshell frames even feature gold detailed hardware for additional flair. Plus, they’re made with plant-based acetate and are polarized.