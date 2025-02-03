Jennifer Lopez Wore 2 Very Spicy Grammys Looks

Jennifer Lopez is a Grammys staple — even though she has yet to win one herself. The singer has only received two Grammy nominations and lost one to Baha Men’s “Who Let the Dogs Out” (yes, really). But despite her snubs, J.Lo still loves attending the award show.

The 2025 Grammys were no exception, as J.Lo appeared to present Best Latin Pop Album at the ceremony. The award went to her 2020 Super Bowl co-performer, Shakira, making for a sweet reunion. However, J.Lo’s look may have stolen the show, transcending both loud and quiet luxury at once.

J.Lo’s Sheer Skirt

For her Grammys look, J.Lo wore a simple black turtleneck sweater with extra long sleeves that doubled as dramatic opera gloves. However, she paired her corpcore shirt with a sheer floor-length skirt covered in sequins.

The low-rise skirt featured a small train and a dramatic ruffled embellishment that wrapped around her waist, allowing some of her midriff to peek through.

Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

She completed her ensemble with a pair of platform heels that barely peeked out from underneath her dramatic skirt. If J.Lo had a meeting before the Grammys, she did a good job changing into a party-ready look.

J.Lo’s Pre-Grammys Plunge

The night before the big show, J.Lo appeared in an eye-popping outfit at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy Gala on Feb. 1. The star wore a floor-length metallic maroon gown from LaPointe’s pre-Fall 2025 collection, which featured an hourglass shape and a plunging halter-neck that created a backless silhouette.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After showing her open back on the red carpet, the star covered up in a luxurious fox-colored fur coat with extra-long lapels that accentuated her major plunge and exposed midriff.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While her dress shielded her footwear, J.Lo still brought it when it came to bling. She wore wavy earrings with strings of diamonds and a statement necklace from Harry Kotlar with a larger-than-life diamond pendant. She completed her look by carrying a champagne-hued Judith Leiber clutch.