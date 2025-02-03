Following historic nominations for Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and more, this year’s Grammys promised to be one to remember — and the Feb. 2 ceremony more than delivered, with countless viral moments ranging from the chaotic to the tear-jerking and everything in between.

To revisit it all, here’s a recap of the best memes and tweets from the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Taylor Swift Danced With Margaret Qualley

During Billie Eilish’s performance of “Birds of a Feather” early in the show, Swift was spotted dancing in the audience with Margaret Qualley. The Tortured Poets nominee — who looked like the human embodiment of the dancing woman emoji — earned praise for her playful moves on X (formerly Twitter), with even the official Taylor Nation account chiming in. “Dancing Tay is our favorite Tay,” they wrote.

One fan celebrated Swift’s penchant for showing her support with rhythmic flair. (It’s kind of her thing at award shows.) “One thing about taylor,” they wrote, “she’s gonna be clapping, singing and dancing for you while being happy for you, not everyone can say the same.”

Sharp-eyed viewers also noticed that Jack Antonoff — Qualley’s husband, and Swift’s longtime collaborator — stood up to capture the sweet moment. The support!

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Space Was Held

Speaking of Swift, the “Fortnight” musician also shared a sweet moment with Wicked star Cynthia Erivo. She seemingly tried to grasp one of Erivo’s beautifully manicured fingers the same way Ariana Grande did in the viral “holding space for the lyrics of ‘Defying Gravity’” meme.

“HELP?!? TAYLOR SWIFT JUST TRIED HOLDING SPACE FOR THE LYRICS OF DEFYING GRAVITY WITH CYNTHIA ERIVO AT THE #GRAMMYs,” tweeted an Eras Tour fan account.

Seeing the pair together was “the interaction I never knew I needed,” another viewer wrote.

Speaking of Swift in her stan era, she was later spotted wearing the jacket Janelle Monáe threw during her Quincy Jones tribute — and viewers matched Swift’s enthusiasm. “Yeah that just made my night,” one wrote, with another describing the jacket as the “Grammys version of the ‘22’ hat” from Swift’s Eras Tour.

Doechii’s First Grammy

While the evening was filled with hilarious memes, it also made room for heartwarming moments like Doechii’s first-ever Grammy: a Best Rap Album win for Alligator Bites Never Heal.

Doechii’s response and moving acceptance speech — in which she noted that only two other women have ever won the category — had viewers at home crying, too. “Doechii’s reaction to winning Best Rap Album has ME tearing up,” one fan wrote.

Beyoncé’s Historic Win

While the Beyhive may have accurately anticipated Beyoncé’s Best Country Album win, the Cowboy Carter musician herself couldn’t quite believe it when Swift presented her with the historic win — leading to a new, instant-classic reaction meme.

“This reaction truly tells you she was not expecting to win and that makes it EVEN BETTER,” one fan observed.

“I think sometimes ‘genre’ is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists, and I just want to encourage people to do what they’re passionate about,” Beyoncé said during of earning country acclaim during her acceptance speech.

As one fan quipped, “You know who wasn't shocked? Her manager, Blue Ivy Carter. Look at Blue telling her to get up and accept the award.”

Chappell Roan Sent A Message

While accepting the Grammy for Best New Artist, Chappell Roan used her platform to demand that labels provide healthcare and livable wages to developing artists. Looking back on her time in the industry, Roan said she felt “betrayed” and “dehumanized” by the system — and called for change so that others have a better experience going forward.

“Labels, we got you,” said the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer. “But do you got us?”

Beyoncé Finally Wins Album Of The Year

It was a big night for the Beyhive! Beyoncé won Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter — and inexplicably it was her first time receiving the coveted honor. (As Jay-Z put it at last year’s ceremony, “She has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that.”)

Beyoncé nodded to the long journey in her acceptance speech. “I just feel very full and very honored,” she said. “It’s been many, many years.”

Several fans pointed out the touching reactions of fellow musicians watching Beyoncé earn her big win. And as one viewer put it, “I USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THIS!”

