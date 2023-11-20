Jennifer Lopez Wore $53k Earrings For Date Night With Ben Affleck

Las Vegas was the ultimate celebrity hotspot this weekend. Beginning on Thursday night, Hollywood’s best-dressed A-listers flooded to Sin City for two major events, leaving fans with a plethora of top-notch looks to analyze.

For starters, Rihanna and Paris Hilton hit up the Las Vegas strip decked out in their best luxe leather looks to watch the highly-anticipated Formula One Grand Prix. In between qualifying races, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck headed to the LAVO Restaurant & Nightclub at The Venetian Resort to play a friendly game of poker.

The resulting outfits are what we’re here to discuss.

A Sultry Evening Out

Before hosting a poker tournament for Affleck’s non-profit, Eastern Congo Initiative, the ever-stylish Bennifer walked the red carpet, along with celebs like Jimmy Kimmel, Cara Delevingne, and more.

Seeing as it was the first official kickoff event for the weekend’s F1 festivities, the power couple pulled out all the sartorial stops in equally stylish ensembles. The Argo actor wore a royal blue three-piece suit, which he styled with a classic white button-down.

J.Lo, however, went a slightly sultrier route for the Friday evening soirée.

Mindy Small/Getty Images Entertainment

J.Lo's Crystal-Embellished Gown

After posing for photographers with her husband and co-host for the evening, Lopez offered a closer look at her OOTN — a crystal-covered gown from David Koma.

The dress was a perfect choice for a date night in Vegas, as it was equal parts glam and saucy. It included a thigh-high slit, which offered a sneak peek at Lopez’s heels — strappy platforms from Andrea Wazen.

Mindy Small/Getty Images Entertainment

That certainly wasn’t the only alluring detail — J.Lo’s night out number also featured a risqué cut-out, which stretched from her neck, all the way down to her hip, revealing a not-insignificant amount of torso.

She’s Worn This Before

It’s clear the fashion muse knows what she wants in a dress, because earlier this year, she wore a metallic gown with almost the exact same silhouette to celebrate her shoe collection with Revolve.

The foiled number included all the key markings of her most recent piece: the cut-out placement, the striking slit, and the one-shoulder feature. Apart from the reflective fabric and dramatic accessories, the looks were nearly identical.

Courtesy of Jason Sean Weiss/BFA/Revolve

Her Iced-Out Accents

That said, J.Lo’s David Koma floor-grazing number certainly wasn’t lacking in the glitz department. The singer is never one to skip out on a statement-making gem (or two), though for this event, Lopez relied her glimmering gown for that.

Though she kept accessories light, Lopez did choose a unique pair of earrings to brighten up her noir ensemble. The 10.9 carat Reza diamond earrings retail for upwards of $53,000.

Mindy Small/Getty Images Entertainment

Don’t be fooled by the rocks that she’s got — she’s still Jenny from the block.