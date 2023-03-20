Jennifer Lopez threw a party over the weekend for her new shoe collection with Revolve. Naturally, she looked every bit the star.

On Saturday, Lopez and Revolve gathered the stylish set in Beverly Hills, including sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey, to celebrate the launch of her latest project. Just two days prior, Lopez released 16 pairs of sparkly heels under her eponymous shoe line, JLo Jennifer Lopez, with e-commerce brand Revolve. As expected, the Shotgun Wedding star showed out in a glamorous gown befitting for the Leo that she is.

Lopez wore a dazzling dress by Julien Macdonald that featured a ton of saucy design details. It featured a sultry, one-sided neckline with two daring cut-outs on the bodice — one in mesh and the other sans fabric. Beyond that, the bodice was covered in rectangular metallic sequins that gave an ombre shimmer, definitively adding to the glam.

Meanwhile, from the waist down, pleated details added volume and movement. The gilded, gunmetal skirt had a daring slit that extended all the way to her belly button, exposing built-in undies made from the same sparkling fabric. The trendy no-pants look has become Lopez’s go-to red carpet style recently (ex: when she attended the Grammys with husband Ben Affleck). This is just another slay in a series of slays.

Courtesy of Jason Sean Weiss/BFA/Revolve

To match her outfit’s metallic theme, she chose gold geometric shoulder dusters, a gunmetal clutch, and JLo Jennifer Lopez platform heels in metallic lilac. (While the pair isn’t available on the site yet, it will likely be included in the singer’s upcoming collection releases.) Lopez topped off the look with a dark gray feathered jacket and sleek straight hair.

Courtesy of Jason Sean Weiss/BFA/Revolve

They call her legend for a reason...