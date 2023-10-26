Just when you thought Jennifer Lopez couldn’t get any hotter, new Intimissimi campaign pics drop. In the latest shots, she modeled a lace teddy with a spicy detail.

The lingerie in question is a part of Lopez’s first-ever collection with the Italian intimates brand. Each piece from the “This Is Me...Now” capsule, which dropped last Wednesday, feels authentic to the singer’s style. (Think intricate lace embroidery, satin details, and blingy rhinestone embellishments.)

So, if you’re in the market for some saucy new lingerie (the holidays are nigh, girlies), you should probably act fast, before the limited-edition collab is sold out. But first, peep the looks worn by J.Lo herself.

J.Lo’s See-Through Teddy

The “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer posed in a sultry black babydoll bra/dress hybrid. The lace-and-mesh design boasted a significant diamond-shaped boob cut-out — perfectly placed to showcase one’s décolletage.

A Timeless Look: “There's nothing bolder than a chic, black lingerie look, just ask J.Lo. Opt for black for a sleek, mood-boosting look that exudes confidence — not to mention, the added romance of delicate lace details.” — Copelyn Bengel, Accessories Editor

Dubbed the Living in Luxe Tulle and Lace Babydoll, it retails for $89 and features a removable rhinestone chain that drips from the high-cut neckline down to the attached bra.

Courtesy of Intimissimi

Lopez wore a coordinating, crystal-embellished thong underneath that was also made of black lace. Also offered in a pretty beige hue, the undies give both glitz and glam.

Shop Her Look

She Loves This Cut-Out Thong

Though the collection boats 41 pieces in total, J.Lo seems to be particularly fond of the Living in Luxe String Brazilian thong ($22). She’s worn the skimpy undergarment multiple times in various Intimissimi campaign images. Lopez has also modeled the beige variation with the matching balconette bra.

The racy panties combine sheer lace with V-shaped cut-outs that call to mind the bare look of a Brazilian wax. Meanwhile, the satin trim and string of rhinestones delivers a flashy, elevated finish that wows.

Shop Her Look

There’s A Matching Bra Top, Too

If babydoll dresses aren’t your vibe, there’s also a bralette version available to shop. It’s nearly identical to the teddy on top, only lacking the added sheer material at the bottom.

As evidenced in another campaign photo posted by Intimissimi on Oct. 20, J.Lo can be seen wearing the crystal-embellished piece under a lace-trimmed men’s silk shirt, also from the brand ($199).

Courtesy of Intimissimi

Looks like it’s time to restock my underwear drawer...