Babe, wake up — new Jennifer Lopez lingerie pics just dropped.

Adding a bit of bling to underwear drawers everywhere, the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” hitmaker just released a new collection with Intimissimi. The limited-edition capsule features various undergarments bedazzled with sparkly rhinestone embellishments, for a touch — no, a punch — of glamour.

Announcing the launch on Instagram Wednesday, she shared a series of titillating campaign images modeling the intimates herself — and the photos are nothing short of saucy.

J.Lo's Lacy Lingerie

Giving Victoria’s Secret Angels a run for their money, J.Lo posed in a luxe balconette bra. The beige underwire combines intricate eyelash-trim lace and satin details for a palpable air of opulence.

It’s finished off with removable rhinestone-encrusted chains that gloriously frame the décolletage. At first glance, it looks almost like a dainty diamond necklace.

Beyond the Bedroom: “With lingerie dressing being a major trend for fall (tiny bras at Gucci, underwear as pants at Miu Miu), Intimissimi’s crystal pieces are the perfect showstoppers to add to your everyday wardrobe. Rhinestone bras can shine bright under a suit or a T-shirt if you want to feel more covered-up.” — Stephanie Sanchez, Senior Fashion & Accessories Editor at Bustle Digital Group

A coordinating, rhinestone-embellished thong and a similarly bedazzled garter belt completed the striking boudoir look. She polished it all off with a long silk robe to match.

The Brazilian Bikini Wax, Embodied

In the photos, Lopez sports the line’s Living in Luxe String Brazilian thong — seemingly named after the famous bikini wax. The skimpy garment features a sheer lace front with bold, v-shaped cut-outs that give off the bare-skin look Brazilian waxes are known for.

Lopez’s skin-toned colorway delivers a racy, barely-there look that grabs your attention, due to flashy rhinestones that adorn the satin trim.

Shop Her Thong

Thongs, & Bras, & Robes — Oh My!

Named for her upcoming album “This Is Me...Now,” the sultry collection, which she co-designed with the Italian intimates brand, is distinctly J.Lo. Comprised of 41 pieces, the complete Intimissimi by Jennifer Lopez collection includes: bras, bralettes, pajamas, robes, nightgowns, and bodysuits — as evidenced below.

Styles are available in traditional beige and black — plus, a gorgeous shade of evergreen. Pricing ranges from $22 for panties to $269 for the silk robe. Shop them now at Intimissimi.

Shop Her Bra