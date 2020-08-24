Jennifer Lopez Is Launching A Beauty Line — Here's Everything We Know So Far

Jennifer Lopez is an actor, dancer, singer, and host, and soon, she'll add makeup mogul to her resume. In a photo posted to Instagram, Lopez teased her latest endeavor, JLo Beauty.

On Aug. 23, Lopez posted a series of selfies with the caption, "Sunset glow...#JLoBeauty coming soon." In the photos, the star has her signature glowing and bronzed skin, a glossy lip, and a neutral eye. According to People, Lopez filed paperwork to trademark JLo Beauty back in December 2019, and the range will include everything from skin care products to makeup items.

Although Lopez has collaborated with brand Inglot in the past, the tease appears to indicate a beauty line that is all her own. And it may be more heavily focused on skin care than on makeup, with moisturizers, lotions, soaps, cleansers, masks, and serums all named in the filing.

Lopez's latest post, however, wasn't her first teaser. Last week, she added another photo to her feed showing herself in full glam with a deep smoky eye, neutral lip, and bronzed cheeks. The caption read, "Don’t want to keep you all waiting too much longer," with a winking emoji and a white heart alongside the hashtag #somethingiscoming. The look was created by makeup artist Mary Phillips, who also added a tease to her own post of Lopez, writing, "Something exciting coming."

More specifics about the line, including its launch date, haven't yet been revealed, though fans of the multi-hyphenate star can probably expect more news soon.