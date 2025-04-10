If there’s one celeb who knows how to stay booked and busy, it’s Jennifer Lopez. Not only is the 55-year-old gearing up for the release of her new film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, she’s also in the midst of planning her upcoming Up All Night Tour while filming another movie. NBD.

As if she didn’t have enough on her plate already, it was announced on April 9 that the multi-hyphenate would be hosting the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs) on May 26. In true J.Lo fashion, the announcement came with a show-stopping fashion moment, as the superstar wore a spicy, cleavage-baring look.

J.Lo’s Plunging Top

On April 9, the “Waiting for Tonight” singer appeared in an ad for the 2025 AMAs. In the spot, J.Lo wears a red-hot leather number that features a a zipper detail down the front, which was pulled down to her cleavage to create a plunging effect.

The skin-tight top also boasted a structured bodice around the torso for an even more flattering fit, while the sleeves were adorned with fringe accents that carried all the way down to her wrists.

The zip-up also featured an intricate braided design along the seams, and boasted a subtle cropped fit that was obscured by the fringe detailing that garnished the jacket’s hem.

She paired the blazing blouse with a matching crimson midi skirt and light-colored peep-toe pumps — a rather cheugy choice for an otherwise sultry outfit.

The Slay Never Stops

In another ad for the award show, Lopez stuns in a flashy number adorned with beige-colored sequins that span from the top of the turtleneck to the wrist of the sleeves. In the photo, she poses with an American Music Award, of which she has three.

Instagram/@amas

The AMAs are set to air live from Las Vegas on CBS on Monday, May 26.