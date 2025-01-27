There’s much debate about method dressing, one of Hollywood’s latest red-carpet trends. To the chagrin of some fashion folks, stars have embraced the storytelling-through-fashion technique, often dressing thematically or like their characters.

Since Margot Robbie turned the Barbie press circuit into a Mattel-inspired runway in 2023, celebs like Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo (for Wicked), Jenna Ortega (for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), and Zendaya (for all her movies) have followed suit. As of this past weekend, a new A-lister cosigned the trend: Jennifer Lopez.

J.Lo’s See-Through (Method) Dress

Lopez is on a roll. After her sports biopic, Unstoppable, hit theaters late last year, she’s back with a new project, Kiss of the Spider Woman, based on the Tony-winning musical of the same name. On Sunday, Jan. 26, the film premiered at Utah’s Sundance Film Festival. Naturally, Lopez was in attendance — and dressed like her titular character.

Leaning into the arachnid theme à la Zendaya at the world premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, she wore a long-sleeved floor-length showstopper. Crafted in a floral lace, the dress was practically diaphanous, subtly revealing her skin-matching bodysuit.

The real attention-grabber was the overlay: a cobweb-patterned rhinestone-encrusted netting. Designed by Valdrin Sahiti, it even featured crystal rosettes in the web’s center. Only Lopez could turn the idea of an insect with a phobia named after it into something chic.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sticking to the dark romance vibe of her look, the “On The Floor” songstress kept to an all-black theme. She slipped into rounded platform pumps with an ankle strap and ruffle detail from Christian Louboutin ($1,795). Meanwhile, she gripped an angular Tyler Ellis clutch ($3,200).

Her “Messy” Bun

Since her dress was already dazzling, she kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing a blingy ring and little else. Instead, she drew attention to her updo. Ditching her go-to glam waves, she opted for a “messy” bun, an up-and-coming trend in the beauty world.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

From All-Black To All-White

That same day, Lopez wore a different monochromatic number. This time, it was a lot less “spooky spider” and more in line with her posh ensembles. Wearing all-cream, she wore a jumpsuit, a skinny brown belt, a cropped jacket, and pointed-toe boots.

And her hair was the opposite of messy — her curls were so glamorous, nary a hair was out of sight.

Rich Polk/Variety/Getty Images

Lopez can wear anything.