Being aggressively Type A, I started curating outfits for my various seasonal festivities back in October: a sequin LBD for Christmas Eve, a cozy green set for brunch the next morning, and a leather midi skirt for New Year’s Eve. But after seeing Jennifer Lopez’s latest look, I’m rethinking everything.

J.Lo’s Festive Crimson Number

Just in time for the holiday weekend, Lopez shared a behind-the-scenes peek at her most recent ensemble, which featured a spicy crimson maxi dress front and center.

Her OOTD was a mock neck floor-length gown from Magda Butrym, embellished with side ruching and an en vogue rosette detail on the neck. Meanwhile, a plunging back and bodycon silhouette added a subtle sultry spin. Essentially, the holiday dress of my dreams.

While her sartorial selections are undoubtedly the star of the look, her top-notch beauty preferences also deserve a moment of appreciation.

In true J.Lo fashion, her honey-tinted brunette hair was blown out into signature Old Hollywood waves. On the makeup front, she also went for a classic Lopez look, complete with a smokey eye, contoured cheeks, and glossy lips.

More Holiday Outfit Inspo, Ahead

If you’re still planning out your holiday weekend looks, I implore you to take style cues from the rest of Lopez’s December attire, starting with her all-white moment.

A week before, she posed in front of an extravagant Christmas tree wearing an assortment of Dior designs. On top, a classic white button-down, with a butterfly-printed maxi skirt on bottom. The jacquard fabric was adorned with a shimmery gold finish which perfectly coordinated with the metallic ornaments behind her.

Another major sleigh.