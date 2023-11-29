Whether or not you’re a TikTok scroller, it’s virtually impossible to ignore everyone’s obsession with beauty trends named after yummy treats. You know, things like glazed donut nails, strawberry girl makeup, buttercream blonde hair, and sultry espresso-colored eyes (to name just a few).

Just last week, Jennifer Lopez took to her own TikTok to weigh in on the matter. “So there’s been a lot of talk about this ‘latte makeup’ trend,” she says in the video. “I’ve been doing that a long time, so I want to give this a holiday twist.”

In other words, the A-list artist has just dropped her own take on the rising warm-toned look — which involves spiced pigments that add a bit of a “pumpkin spice” glow.

J.Lo’s “Cinnamon Spice Girl” Makeup

First, Lopez adds color and dimension to her eyes by tapping into matte eyeshadow colors with cozy caramel undertones. As she applies the pigments, the “Pa Ti” singer reveals that celeb-loved makeup artist, Scott Barnes, taught her to blend in a C-shape along the upper edge of her lids.

Adding some youthful radiance to the tops of her cheekbones, she then adds a bit of the JLo Beauty That Star Filter Complexion Booster in Pink Champagne ($39) before moving on to her pout.

Lopez explains she’s “going for kind of a cinnamon-y spice, pumpkin-y spice look here” when describing her lip combination. To achieve it, she first lines her pout with a terracotta shade of the MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Color Pencil Brow, Eye & Lip Liner ($22), before adding in some hydration by way of the JLo Beauty Beso Balm Ultra-Hydrating Lip Mask ($19).

Like “Latte Makeup,” But With Spice

While both “latte makeup” and “cinnamon spice girl” makeup are quite similar, the latter turns things up a notch with eye, cheek, and lip colors that have more of a toasty red tint.

All things latte are very much in line with Lopez’s signature glam looks that she’s rocked throughout her vibrant career — and this makeup moment is essentially a spicy version with minimal products.

Serious Cinnamon Obsession

While cinnamon-inspired makeup essentials are slowly taking over the beauty space (especially throughout the crisp fall months), the cinnamon obsession goes way beyond spicy lip combinations.

Not only is “cowgirl copper” set to be a go-to hair color for the upcoming winter season, but the cozy “cinnamon cookie butter” hue is one to watch for the coming months, already claiming Hailey Bieber as a fan.