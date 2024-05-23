Jennifer Lopez seems to never disappoint with a red-carpet look — and her recent promotional trip to Mexico for her new Netflix film, Atlas, was no exception to this rule. J.Lo was the picture of Hollywood glamour at the event dress in a sheer sparkly silver jumpsuit posing alongside the film’s director, Brad Peyton, and her co-star, Simu Liu.

Of course, the Hustler star is no stranger to a shimmering see-through look. For instance: At the 2023 LACMA Art + Film Gala, she stunned in a daring, cut-out Gucci gown. And as the co-chair of the 2024 Met Gala, she made a powerful and unforgettable entrance in a custom metallic Schiaparelli Couture gown with a plunging neckline and sultry cutouts. But her most recent take on the style is truly one for the books.

J.Lo's Mesmerizing Jumpsuit

The focal point of Lopez’s outfit was undeniably the jumpsuit itself. Its light-catching embellishment added a playful and eye-catching element, while her silver platform heels gave the look major Studio 54 vibes. The silhouette strategically hugged all the right places, while still beautifully draping in an effortless way — I can only imagine it would have fantastic movement on the dance floor.

Overall, the final effect was equal parts sexy and stylish — a very on-brand combination for superstar. And because the jumpsuit itself was so opulent, Lopez kept her jewelry to a minimum — just a few diamond rings (casual), including her wedding band.

Medios y Media/Getty Images

Her Beauty Slay

Lopez’s warm bronze-y makeup — complete with peach blush and glossy lips — beautifully enhanced her disco princess moment. From there, her cinnamon-brown beach waves added a sense of effortless cool by keeping things from looking too “done.”

Medios y Media/Getty Images

In short, Lopez’s latest wardrobe choice is just another example of her ability to turn heads — it’s all in a day’s work for a fashion icon, after all.