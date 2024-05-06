Met Gala 2024
Jennifer Lopez Dressed Like A Naked Hummingbird At The 2024 Met Gala
She channeled her own discography, ofc.
by Alyssa Lapid
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Met Gala veteran Jennifer Lopez just made it to the 2024 soirée and showed everyone how it’s done. While others search far and wide for an inventive way of interpreting the Met Gala’s theme, Lopez looked to her own discography.
Leaning into her song “Hummingbird,” she interpreted “The Garden of Time” dress code as a winged bird — with a bedazzled, naked twist.
More to come...