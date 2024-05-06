Met Gala veteran Jennifer Lopez just made it to the 2024 soirée and showed everyone how it’s done. While others search far and wide for an inventive way of interpreting the Met Gala’s theme, Lopez looked to her own discography.

Leaning into her song “Hummingbird,” she interpreted “The Garden of Time” dress code as a winged bird — with a bedazzled, naked twist.

More to come...

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Marleen Moise/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images