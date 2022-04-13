Celebrity Style
From Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony, A-Rod, and more.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez has been engaged six times — a fact many fans were surprised to learn. In light of her second engagement to Ben Affleck, let’s revisit all the diamonds J.Lo has worn over the years.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.