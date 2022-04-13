Celebrity Style

See All Of Jennifer Lopez’s 6 Engagement Rings

From Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony, A-Rod, and more.

Jennifer Lopez and ben affleck on the red carpet 2022
Rich Fury/WireImage/Getty Images
By Avery Matera

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez has been engaged six times — a fact many fans were surprised to learn. In light of her second engagement to Ben Affleck, let’s revisit all the diamonds J.Lo has worn over the years.

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage/Getty Images
In 1997, Lopez married restauranteur Ojani Noa, who gave the singer a pear-shaped diamond on a clean, gold band. It was classic and perfectly on-trend for the decade.

