The early 2000s are having a major resurgence with the returns of Gossip Girl, emo culture, and Bennifer. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck practically created celebrity couple culture when they dated for two years and then got engaged in 2003, earning them the Bennifer nickname from the press. The moniker marked the first viral celebrity portmanteau, and it was the same tabloid attention that made them quickly call off the wedding and go their separate ways in 2004.

Now, more than 18 years, two marriages, and several children later with other people, Bennifer has somehow found their way back to each other. The duo always had nothing but nice things to say about each other while apart, with Affleck even agreeing with the masses that Lopez should’ve been nominated for an Oscar in 2020, but a reunion always seemed far-fetched. However, their friendship started growing into a renewed romance sometime in the summer of 2021, after J.Lo broke up with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez and Affleck split from then-girlfriend Ana de Armas.

Nothing proved their rekindled love more than Affleck’s 2022 Valentine’s Day gift to her. In a letter sent to fans on Feb. 14, Lopez revealed that Affleck made a montage celebrating their love story. Soundtracked by J.Lo’s Marry Me tune “On My Way,” the video features clips and pics that will fuel your 2000s nostalgia, including photos from the Gigli premiere and “Jenny From the Block” video — as well as Good Will Hunting snippets with his BFF Matt Damon for no explicable reason.

After watching the video gift from 49-year-old Affleck, Lopez reacted in the letter to her fans: “Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever. This seriously melted my heart.”

Bennifer’s revival has proven that the 2000s are back, and the new V-Day video has surely resurrected some memories for their fans, so let’s recap love life. Here’s everything to know about their relationship from 2002 to 2022, including their highs, lows, and immeasurable growth.

April 2002: Ben Makes His First Move

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in 2001. Scott Alfieri/Getty Images

Lopez and Affleck met on the set of their movie Gigli in late 2001. But Affleck made his first public move in April 2002, when he took out a full-page ad in The Hollywood Reporter to praise his co-star. “You have shown kindness, dedication, diligence, humility, graciousness of spirit, beauty in courage, great empathy, astonishing talent, real poise and true grace,” he wrote. “It has been nothing but an honor and a pleasure to work with you. I only wish I were lucky enough to be in all your movies.” He signed off his letter by writing, “With love, respect and gratitude, Ben Affleck.”

July 2002: Lopez Files For Divorce

Months after Affleck made his move, he was seen locking lips with J.Lo at a surprise party for the singer’s 32nd birthday. Just two days later, Lopez filed for divorce from her then-husband Cris Judd, revealing that they had been separated for more than a month.

November 2002: Bennifer Is Born

While the whole world knew they were already an item thanks to PDA-filled paparazzi shots, J.Lo made her relationship with Affleck official in a way only she could: through an iconic music video. Bennifer made their public debut in her “Jenny Fron the Block” video, where the couple relaxes on a luxurious yacht (and Affleck literally kisses J.Lo’s butt) as helicopters try to get photos of them, poking fun at tabloid culture. The song went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

They also announced their engagement, revealing that Affleck proposed with a pink diamond ring (it even inspired a Charli XCX song almost two decades later). In an interview with Diane Sawyer at the time, J.Lo said that he planned an intimate proposal at his mother’s Boston home, soundtracked by her music. “It’s just a blanket, a quilt of rose petals, all over the whole entire house,” she said. “So many candles, and vases, bouquets. And my song ‘I’m Glad’ was playing. I walk in and I was just, like, overwhelmed. I wasn’t expecting it, and I was just like, ‘Oh my God.’”

August 2003: Gigli

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

By the time Gigli was released in August 2003, Bennifer had become a bonafide pop culture phenomenon, but that wasn’t enough to save it. Gigli was panned from all angles, grossing $7 million against a $75 million budget to become one of the worst box office bombs in history. Critics have also called it one of the worst films of all time. The reception was so bad that filmmaker Martin Brest hasn’t directed a movie since. It didn’t detrimentally affect Bennifer’s individual careers, but it also didn’t help alleviate their intense media attention at the time.

September 2003: A Canceled Wedding

Just a day before their highly publicized wedding date of Sept. 14, 2003, Lopez and Affleck decided to call off their wedding due to the media attention. “When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry,” they said in a statement to ABC. “We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families, and our friends.” At the time, Bennifer simply said they were postponing their ceremony, but that soon wouldn’t be the case.

January 2004: Bennifer Calls It Quits

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Bennifer announced their split much more subtly than they revealed their partnership, with J.Lo’s rep simply confirming the end of their engagement to The Associated Press at the beginning of 2004. “At this difficult time, we ask that you respect her privacy,” the rep said.

February 2020: Affleck Says J.Lo Was Snubbed By The Oscars

In 2020, J.Lo earned nominations at many award shows, including the Golden Globes and SAG Awards, for her critically beloved performance in Hustlers, but the Academy Awards opted not to recognize her, leading to an outcry from fans. Even Affleck agreed that his ex was majorly snubbed in a New York Times profile. “She should have been nominated,” he said “How awesome is it that she had her biggest hit movie at 50? That’s f*cking baller.” During the interview, he also mentioned that he maintained a friendly relationship with Lopez. “She’s the real thing,” he said. “I keep in touch periodically with her and have a lot of respect for her.”

April 2021: Lopez & Affleck Agree They Both Aged Well

Affleck (along with many of her close friends and colleagues) said some kind words about Lopez for her InStyle cover story in April 2021, even questioning his former girlfriend about her secrets for flawless aging. “Where are you keeping the fountain of youth?” he asked. “Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s … at best.” J.Lo laughed at his praise, and complimented him right back. “Ben is funny! He still looks pretty good too,” she said.

May 2021: Bennifer’s First Reunion

At the very end of April, fans had their first potential Bennifer sighting when Affleck was seen leaving Lopez’s house just weeks after their respective splits from de Armas and Rodriguez. At first, the spotting was just dismissed as a friendly catchup, with Page Six reminding readers that “they’ve never not been” friends. However, on May 11, E! News reported that the twosome had spent the past week together on vacation in Montana, where Affleck has a home. “It’s natural between them and the chemistry is unreal,” a source told the outlet. “They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other’s company right now.”

Later that month, People reported that the burgeoning couple were “in touch every day” and making plans to see each other while J.Lo was in Miami spending time with her kids. Cue Affleck showing up in the city just four days later on May 23 for Memorial Day weekend. Now, fans were ready to make it official: Bennifer was back.

June 2021: Bennifer 2.0’s First Kiss

On June 13, after weeks of speculating that Bennifer was really official once again, fans got all the confirmation they needed after Page Six posted photos of the couple locking lips at Nobu in Malibu. Their dinner was a family affair to celebrate Lopez’s sister’s birthday, which was also attended by her twins Max and Emme, making it clear that Affleck was a part of the family once again. Neither of them had yet to confirm their romance or comment on the speculation, but their kiss spoke a thousand words.

September 2021: Bennifer’s Red Carpet Comeback

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lopez and Affleck made their reunion official in a way that only a couple as famous and glamorous as Bennifer can do. The duo made their red carpet comeback at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, where J.Lo supported Affleck at the premiere of his movie The Last Duel. They even locked lips on the red carpet, leaving no doubt in anyone’s mind that Bennifer was back for real.

February 2022: J.Lo Tells All

To promote her rom-com Marry Me, J.Lo dished about her new romance with Affleck for the first time to People, saying that she’s “so lucky and happy and proud to be with him,” especially after nearly two decades. “It’s beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago,” she said. “There’s more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice. When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don’t take it for granted.”

The singer also noted how much Affleck has grown in the time that they spent apart. “I’m so proud of the man he’s become that I’ve watched from afar,” she said. “To see the person, the human being, the man that he is today, the father that he is today, the partner that he is — he is so everything I always knew he was and wanted to be.”

Lopez was more tight-lipped when she talked to Rolling Stone for her cover story, warning that she “won’t talk about it a lot,” but she did re-assure fans that her and Affleck wouldn’t have reunited if they were worried about it having the same fate as their first try. “I don’t think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed,” she said. “We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives — what to share, what not to share — is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years.”

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

That month, Affleck returned the favor and accompanied Lopez to the Los Angeles premiere of Marry Me, barely paying attention to the cameras because he was too busy kissing her head on the red carpet. On Feb. 13, the couple was spotted adorably dancing together in a suite while attending the Super Bowl. Is there a better way to promote your rom-com than showing how in love you are?