J.Lo Revealed Her 3-Step Skin Care Routine & It's Shockingly Simple

The new year is off to a good start, because one of the glowiest goddesses out there just spilled her beauty secrets. Jennifer Lopez's skin care regimen — as revealed by the star on her Instagram — is only three steps long, which means you can easily copy it for yourself.

In true J.Lo fashion, the actor and singer (and newfound brand founder) wears a gold silk robe as she takes her followers through her surprisingly simple beauty routine. Of course, it features products from her newly launched JLO Beauty line, which the star created as a luxurious but accessible skin care and makeup collection.

Like any good beauty routine, J.Lo’s begins with a face wash. She uses a quarter-sized drop of That Hit Single Gel Cream Cleanser to remove her “stage makeup,” as she says she’s wearing, then goes on to scrub and lather it all off. The pinky-pearlescent face wash leaves her with truly glowy skin in a matter of seconds, no double cleanse necessary. “There it goes… wash away 2020!” she jokes.

After cleansing, she gently massages That JLo Glow Serum — which contains a moisturizing olive extract complex — all over her face, which leaves her skin extra dewy. “I wanted to make sure it had a tightening and instant glow effect,” she says in the video. “I have more glow with bare skin than I did with the makeup on.” And that’s her mission with her beauty brand: to deliver that next-level radiance. She even uses some excess serum on her hands to extend the glow beyond her face.

She wraps up her routine with the That Blockbuster night cream, but substitutes the moisturizer for the JLO Beauty That Big Screen SPF during the day. "One of my secrets that keeps me looking as youthful as people like to say that I look, I believe, is from SPF 30 and using it every single day,” she says in the video. “I’ve done it since I was in my early 20s without missing a day, and I think if you start that young, even if you do it now, sun damage is one of the things that hurts your skin and damages it the most.”

If part of your New Year’s resolution is to simplify your beauty routine, J.Lo’s three-step regimen is the perfect source of inspiration.

