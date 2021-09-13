Celebrity Style
J.Lo Wore The Most Intense '90s Cut-Outs On The VMAs Red Carpet
Cut-outs galore.
What better way to kick off the 2021 VMAs than having Jennifer Lopez present the first award? And per usual, she did so in style, serving major body-ody-ody — in the words of Megan Thee Stallion — as she awarded Olivia Rodrigo with a moon man trophy.
After being introduced by host Doja Cat, J.Lo strutted onto the VMA stage wearing both a lace-up skirt and top by David Koma. It was sexy, strong, and serving, just as we’d expect from the multi-talented music and film star.
The entire ensemble was clearly a nod to trends of the ’90s, which many VMA attendees have been pulling from this evening. It was nostalgic, yet fresh and relevant. Leave it to J.Lo to wear a look that truly is the best of both worlds.
Is there any outfit J.Lo can’t rock to perfection? She finished off the ensemble with beachy waves and simple glam, complete with a bright smile. I think I speak for all her fans when I say I pray I look that spectacular at 52.