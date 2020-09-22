While Jennifer Lopez may have had the world's most glamorous and voluminous curls at the Super Bowl, the multi-hyphenate star recently traded in the look for a trendy fall 2020 hairstyle. Lopez's wavy blonde bob, courtesy of longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton, will have you inspired to try the 'do for yourself this season.

The actor and singer's chic bob is predicted by many hairstylists to be one of the season's biggest trends. In an Instagram photo posted by Appleton, Lopez's 'do is an above-the-shoulder cut styled with tousled waves and a voluminous side part. The hairstylist captioned the photo, "It’s the length for me."

The wavy bob is a departure from the sleek, straight style the singer was wearing last winter (and of which Appleton posted a throwback photo just a few days ago). But the styling difference showcases the versatility of the hairstyle — a cut that Appleton, who called the throwback pic "fall hair inspo," is advocating as a must-try for the new season.

While the newest photo of Lopez could also be a throwback image, what does seem to be clear is that, according to Appleton, bobs and their many styling options may be fall's biggest look.