Forget the solo red carpet walks. The hottest trend in Hollywood right now seems to be showing up to events with your bestie in tow — and serving major looks while you're at it. Enter Joey King and AnnaSophia Robb, the on-screen duo who stole hearts in Hulu's The Act.

These two actresses proved their off-screen friendship is just as strong when they recently reunited at a Chanel luncheon celebrating women filmmakers during the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival. But this wasn't your run-in-the-mill bestie hangout; they turned the event into a full-fledged fashion moment.

Ladies In Chanel

One couldn't help but be reminded of Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport, the iconic fashionistas from Clueless, upon seeing these two besties side-by-side. King's edgy-chic take on Chanel contrasted perfectly with Robb's classic, feminine silhouette. It was a friendly competition of styles, proving that the beauty of Chanel lies in its versatility to cater to both the rebellious and the sophisticated.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Joey’s Edgy-Chic Take

Joey King, a lover of cheeky fashion (remember that head-turning yellow Miu Miu taffeta dress at Cannes?), channeled a cool-girl Cher Horowitz in a black quilted leather mini skirt with a contrasting red band at the waist. The matching jacket, complete with a flash of coordinating crimson lining, and a mini Chanel bag finished the look perfectly.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

A simple black top and classic pumps kept things sleek, while King's signature glam – golden waves, natural makeup, and a hint of mauve on her lips – added a touch of effortless polish.

AnnaSophia’s Classic Take

Robb, meanwhile, embraced a more classic Chanel aesthetic. Her yellow tweed skirt, cinched with a gold chain belt, exuded timeless elegance. The black top and matching socks, along with the black-and-white tweed shoes and quilted mini bag, pulled her outfit together, channeling a Parisian schoolgirl vibe.

The star’s blonde bob and natural makeup added to the girl-next-door charm, proving that sometimes, simple is simply stunning.

Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty Images

From King's edgy-meets-elegant leather to Robb's timeless tweed, these two starlets proved that friendship and fashion go hand-in-hand.