I can’t think of a more perfect ending to this year’s fashion-packed Cannes Film Festival than Joey King’s latest look — which she debuted at the closing ceremony on May 25th.

The We Were The Lucky Ones actor delivered, not one, but two spectacular looks for the occasion. My personal favorite was a custom yellow taffeta dress by Miu Miu, which she accessorized with crystal-covered opera gloves.

Joey’s Butter Yellow Gown

King’s iridescent gown featured a plunging scoop neckline and ’50s-inspired cap sleeves. Even with vintage-inspired design details, the sleek number had a decidedly modern feel, thanks to the fitted column shape and buttery yellow colorway (it is the color of the summer, after all).

The backside featured a small circular cut-out at her lower back, with a dainty black bow placed neatly at the top. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: butt cut-outs are officially trending.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images 1 / 2

Her Dazzling Accessories

King wore a pair of $10,000 white gold diamond drop earrings by Gabriel & Co. to elevate her otherwise minimalist look, but the real star of the show was her tulle opera gloves. The Miu Miu creations were encrusted with crystals, pearls, and beaded fringe.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Note: Her Super Short Bob Haircut

King’s look was stunning to be sure, but fans were quick to notice her new haircut. During her stay in the south of France, King decided to jump headfirst into a new summer aesthetic, with a super short crop. Just one day before, she walked the red carpet with long blonde hair.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos dubbed her new hairstyle “The Prada Bob” — which was fitting, given her all-Miu Miu ensemble.