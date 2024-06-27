Paris Couture Week week brings out celebrities from every industry — from the Kardashian/Jenners and Katy Perry, to actors like Joey King. Everyone was in attendance.

After years of red carpet appearances, I thought I knew what to expect from the Kissing Booth actor. However, King decided to switch things up for her recent trip to Paris.

On Wednesday, King was seen leaving Balenciaga’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show wearing an edgy ensemble, which looked as if it was pulled straight from Kim Kardashian’s massive closet. It’s uncanny.

Joey’s Pantaboots Look

King’s sparkly Balenciaga look featured a chainmail top with a low-scooping cowl neckline reminiscent of the iconic dress Paris Hilton wore on her 21st birthday back in 2002. In other words: it was peak early aughts vibes.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

While King’s top was Hilton-inspired, her bottoms were all Kardashian. The instantly-recognizable pants/boot combo is a Balenciaga signature and Kim Kardashian wears them basically nonstop.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Her Platinum Blonde Hair

If the look wasn’t Kardashian-coded enough, King also wore a platinum blonde wig with dark roots — much like the hairdo the Skims mogul donned for the last few months, before switching back to her signature black locks.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

This look was a stark contrast from the outfits King has been seen wearing in the last few weeks. But if there’s ever a time and place to play around with one’s personal style, it’s Paris Couture Week.