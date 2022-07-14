Kim Kardashian has officially become a real life Balenciaga Barbie. Since heavily sporting Balenciaga in 2020, she has become the brand’s muse, even landing her own campaign last February. The reality television star and entrepreneur has become synonymous with the luxury fashion label — and with one controversial garment in particular.

Pantaleggings, pantaboots, pant-boots — whatever you call them, they are Kardashian’s go-to fashion item of the moment. She has quite literally been wearing them daily, sporting the style four times during Paris Couture Week alone, in neon yellow, shimmery black, and velvet.

Back in 2021, Kardashian attended the annual Met Gala with the brand. She walked the red carpet in an otherworldly all-black ensemble with Creative Director, Demna Gvasalia by her side. As a result, Google searches for Balenciaga rose a whopping 505%. Her friendship with Gvasalia can be credited to ex-husband Kanye West. In the midst of their messy divorce, however, her love of the fashion house lives on.

The heeled boots-to-leggings design is one of the brand’s most popular and polarizing garments of the moment, thanks largely to Kardashian. Ahead, take a look back at every time she has worn the Balenciaga pantaleggings in the past year.

1 MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Kardashian’s highlighter yellow legging/boots are reminiscent of mid-2000s American Apparel and the revamped Y2K era Balenciaga handbag is a sweet touch, as well.

2 MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Paris Couture Week had the style icon mixing swimwear with her pantaboots. I can’t lie: 100% down for this look.

3 Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images After walking in the Balenciaga show (also wearing pantaboots), the beauty mogul wore a velvety version of the pants/boots yet again.

4 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Leaning into the moto aesthetic, Kardashian donned a red and blue pair with a simple white tee.

5 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images What do the fashion girls call pantaboots that are actually a catsuit? Cat-boots? Suitaboots? I’ll workshop it.

6 NINO/GC Images/Getty Images For Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy, Kim made sure to bring a little Balenciaga to the all-Dolce & Gabbana affair.

7 Donato Sardella/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the opening of LA’s Revolve Social Club, Kardashian went hard on the biker aesthetic in leather boot/leggings and a matching Balenciaga moto jacket.

8 Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Prepping for her ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut, Kardashian first debuted her pants-boots look. How many more pairs do you think are in her suitcase?

9 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images This hot pink mash-up is really giving Barbiecore — and note the silver accessories.

10 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images She this textured take not only for her SNL monologue, but for the afterparty festivities as well.

11 Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I know y’all remember this moment. Attending with Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia, Kardsahian’s Met Gala 2021 look was a cultural reset.