Kim Kardashian has officially become a real life Balenciaga Barbie. Since heavily sporting Balenciaga in 2020, she has become the brand’s muse, even landing her own campaign last February. The reality television star and entrepreneur has become synonymous with the luxury fashion label — and with one controversial garment in particular.
Back in 2021, Kardashian attended the annual Met Gala with the brand. She walked the red carpet in an otherworldly all-black ensemble with Creative Director, Demna Gvasalia by her side. As a result, Google searches for Balenciaga rose a whopping 505%. Her friendship with Gvasalia can be credited to ex-husband Kanye West. In the midst of their messy divorce, however, her love of the fashion house lives on.
The heeled boots-to-leggings design is one of the brand’s most popular and polarizing garments of the moment, thanks largely to Kardashian. Ahead, take a look back at every time she has worn the Balenciaga pantaleggings in the past year.