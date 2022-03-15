To help us narrow down Bustle’s best beauty products of the year, we enlisted 10 of the beauty industry’s top pros. After all, what’s more trustworthy than a stamp of approval on a hair product from the person Lizzo calls for hair advice? (Looking at you, Shelby Swain.) All of the judges we worked with are at the top of their field and some of the most trusted names in their respective fields, from skin care to makeup to hair. Over the course of several months, we sent them many, many products to test on themselves and their celebrity clientele, and they reported back on the ones that earned a permanent place in their kits. Ahead, get to know the esteemed guest judges for Bustle’s 2022 Beauty Awards.

Makeup

Daniel Martin is a New York based makeup artist and the Global Director of Artistry and Education at Tatcha.

With over 20 years in the fashion and beauty industry from editorial artistry to brand consulting, he has also amassed an impressive celebrity clientele that includes, Meghan The Dutchess of Sussex, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Elisabeth Moss, and Gemma Chan.

Jessica Smalls is a New York-based makeup artist and groomer. Born and raised in Harlem, Jessica was diagnosed with a rare skin cancer at the age of 18. The illness led to her explore the world of beauty — a realm that restored her sense of self, fueled her artistic passion, and empowered her to see beyond societal standards of Black women.

Today, her celebrity clientele include Janelle Monae, Mary J. Blige, Omari Hardwick, Nia Long, Ava Duvernay, Yara Shahidi, Usher, Miguel, Cardi B, John Legend, and many more. She has contributed to publications such as Vanity Fair, Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, and Essence and has collaborated with world-renowned photographers Annie Leibovitz and Inez and Vinoodh. Smalls has worked with major brands including CoverGirl, The Gap, Tiffany & Co., Lancôme, Kiehl’s, Pepsi, and Converse.

Tobi Henney is a bicoastal makeup artist who originally hails from Sydney, where she was previously the L'Oréal Paris Makeup Director for Australia. She is known for flawless, glowing skin and signature red carpet looks created for clients such as Megan Fox, Ashley Graham, Charlotte Lawrence, Poppy Delevingne, Ellie Golding, Sara Bareilles, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Barbara Palvin, Georgia Fowler, and Shanina Shaik. Henney’s worked with major brands including Diane Von Furstenberg, Victoria's Secret, Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, L'Oréal Paris, Clinique, Maybelline, Nike, Anthropology, and Coach, and her editorial talents can be seen in Vogue, L’Officiel, RUSSH, Elle, Grazia, Harper’s Bazaar, Schön!, and more. Henney is a natural on camera, sharing tutorials and how-to videos frequently with outlets such as Byrdie Beauty and Who What Wear.

Jamie Greenberg is a Los Angeles-based makeup artist and founder of Blighlighter. Her expertise ranges from iconic red carpet looks, to natural makeup and real beauty. She has had campaigns and collaborations with brands such as Almay, Burt’s Bees, Glossier, Sisley, Makeup Forever, and Ren Skincare. Her clientele include Kaley Cuoco, Rashida Jones, Kristen Stewart, Elisabeth Moss, Kathryn Hahn, Lizzy Caplan, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jane Levy, and Judith Light. Jamie herself has been in front of the camera, being featured on PopSugar, Refinery29, and her own YouTube channel, "JamieMakeup." She has been an Allure Insider, and frequently creates new content for Joys, E! News, and StyleCode on Amazon. Additionally, she has done editorials for Allure, Esquire, Elle, Lucky, and Harper’s Bazaar.

Hair

Sally Hershberger is one of the most influential and sought-after hairstylists across the globe and founder of the hairstyling line Sally Hershberger 24K. As the first female hairstylist whose talent and business acumen enabled her to reach celebrity status, Sally is a personal favorite of directors and celebrities alike, and is equally in demand in the world of fashion. In addition to her work with top celebrities and photographers, Sally travels coast-to-coast to work with personal clients in her New York and Los Angeles salons.

Sally maintains an active role at her salons: Sally Hershberger Uptown located on New York’s Upper East Side, Sally Hershberger located at Barneys New York on the Upper East Side, Sally Hershberger NoMad in one of New York’s hottest neighborhoods, and Sally Hershberger Los Angeles on La Cienega Boulevard.

Shelby Swain is a name synonymous with art and hair couture. She has worked with and styled for the most sought-after celebrities and delivered her artistry for many of the worlds most esteemed outlets. Having worked in editorial, film, and all other facets of media and entertainment, Shelby Swain continues to bring excellence to the eye. Her creativity and passion allows her to design fresh cutting edge styles that are sure to inspire. Her work is a statement of her own unique delicate interest and experiences. When you work with Shelby Swain, you get an artistic partner, a muse, and an architect.

Celebrating his 20th anniversary as a colorist and stylist, Reece Walker’s career has included director positions at the most coveted salons across Europe, Australia, and the United States. Walker has been a prominent personality backstage at London, New York, and Paris Fashion Weeks for brands like Michael Kors and Tom Ford, and his signature blonde and copper styling can also be seen on some of the world’s most influential celebrities and tastemakers, including Victoria Beckham, Bella Hadid, Miranda Kerr, Eva Longoria, and fashion doyenne Carine Roitfeld. Walker currently spends his time between the U.S. and Europe, collaborating with his long-term brand partners and private clients.

Skin

As one of the most in-demand dermatologists in the country, Dr. Bowe is best known for her groundbreaking integrative and holistic approach to the skin and for spearheading the gut-skin connection. Dr. Bowe specializes in the link between nutrition and skin care and the gut and skin microbiomes, and performs in-office treatments including skin rejuvenation and laser dermatology in New York City.

DiAnne S. Davis, M.D. is a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist specializing in noninvasive facial rejuvenation, skin of color, hair loss, and cosmetic dermatologic surgery. Dr. Davis completed her dermatology residency at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, where she was chief resident her senior year of residency training. While in residency, Dr. Davis was influential in coordinating the first Skin of Color Symposium helping to promote awareness of the unique features of skin of color from both a medical and cosmetic dermatologic viewpoint. She has authored several journal articles and textbook chapters (both for medical and cosmetic dermatology) and presented some of her work at local and regional dermatology meetings. She is also the co-founder of Sunblock Kids, which helps to bring awareness about the importance of sun protection at an early age.

Vanessa is a world-renowned Medical Aesthetic Provider sought after for her dedication to the look of natural beauty and known for her contribution to training and educating in the cosmetic/medical field. She is a best-kept celebrity secret, skin care expert, and the owner of beauty concept bar THE THINGS WE DO. Her work can best be described as beauty guidance with natural intention. Vanessa believes in prioritizing inner beauty and uses her client’s best features as her focal point to restore and improve facial balance and harmony.