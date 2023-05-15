Julia Fox Just Wore Men's Boxers As Pants & It Was An Undeniable Slay

Around this time last year (i.e., mid-May), Julia Fox made headlines for grocery shopping in her underwear, which she later insisted should be “socially acceptable.” While she’s since been spotted rocking booty-baring, high-fashion undies (they were a major player in her risqué fashion week style arsenal), now, a year later, she’s reviving her intimates-forward style philosophy for random errands. This time, however, she dripped into the men’s section for her underwear needs.

On Friday, the Uncut Gems star was photographed at a gas station in another head-turning ‘fit. She wore a cheeky, slogan T-shirt (Kim Kardashian’s favorite trend right now, FYI) that read “High Class White Trash,” and topped it off with a striped brown blazer.

It’s her choice of bottoms — or lack thereof — that made this ensemble a signature Fox look. In lieu of actual pants, Fox went totally without. Instead, she paraded around the gas station parking lot in men’s boxer briefs by Diesel — and nothing else.

She merchandised the daring ensemble with equally-arresting accessories, including a Brandon Blackwood handbag lined with a green fuzzy trim and equally-fuzzy mules she wore during NYFW. She also threw on futuristic-looking sunnies and hoop earrings for a modern touch.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

I, for one, have been missing Fox’s over-the-top outfits since fashion month ended last March. I’m just happy she’s back to pushing fashion boundaries (and buttons, maybe). Truly an icon.