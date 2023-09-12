Julia Fox is no stranger to controversial looks, especially during fashion week. Butt cut-outs, dresses made out of belts, and body jewelry as undies — the more out there a look is, the more likely she is to rock it. On Tuesday, Sept. 12, she served one of her wildest looks yet: a full-on wedding dress.

Never one to shy away from a statement-making look, Fox turned her Wiederhoeft Spring 2024 show appearance into a moment. She stepped out in a full bridal ‘fit that’s more befitting of an aisle than the gritty streets of New York. TBH, she absolutely slayed.

Fox’s strapless wedding gown by Wiederhoeft was peppered with ornate details. The bustier top was intricately embellished in the shape of a flower. Meanwhile, the bottom half of the dress was decidedly frilly. The mini skirt, made entirely out of tulle, jutted out from her thighs. With large bows tacked onto the skirt, it gave off major balletcore energy.

Her choice of accessories, meanwhile, amped up the drama to the extreme. She wore a sheer white floor-length veil that bore a massive fuzzy trim. Underneath the see-through accessory, Fox merchandised the look with printed opera gloves and clutched a cheeky top handle bag that read: “Til Death Do Us Part.” On her feet, Fox edged up her bridal ensemble with vertiginous platforms.

It’s not the first time Fox had gone big to attend the label’s show. Last season, she slipped into a strapless number equipped with a massive 3D poodle. The headline-making looks are becoming somewhat of a Fox/Weiderhoeft tradition.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s official: she’s married to fashion.