If you tuned in for the 2022 Grammys red-carpet, you probably found yourself wondering: is Justin Bieber wearing platform Crocs? And the answer is... basically! Except his pair comes with a $950 price tag.

Bieber’s chunky footwear might have been inspired by the famously “ugly” shoe, but he’s not sporting just any old pair of Crocs. The polarizing clogs have been reimagined, courtesy of designer fashion house Balenciaga. Bieber’s iteration comes with a massive, flatform sole covered in silver studs and features a chrome Balenciaga name plate across the toe.

With the tough hardware and elevated height, the shoes are giving goth vibes, with just a hint of Spice Girls swag. Honestly, I don’t hate it... but, then again, I did wear Crocs to my own wedding (not kidding), so maybe I’m biased.

Balenciaga is known for its dramatic, “oversized” clothing designs, a style that is reflected in every aspect of Bieber’s Grammys look (the entirety of which was assembled in collaboration with the brand). He completed the courageous ensemble with an intentionally-baggy gray suit, under which he wore a form-fitting white tank top, and finished it all off with a neon pink beanie.

Clearly, Bieber can pull off anything.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images