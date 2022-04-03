On Sunday night, music’s biggest night kicked off with the 2022 Grammy Awards. But, for fashion lovers, the show started before any gold record players were handed out, when the darlings of music and more strutted the red carpet in the most head-snapping fashion looks. From Doja Cat in punky princesscore, to Snoh Aalegra’s silver sequin moment, keep scrolling for the best dressed at the 2022 Grammys.

Dua Lipa

Rachel Zegler

Snoh Aalegra

Cynthia Erivo

Olivia Rodrigo

The absolute epitome of a pink rock prom queen, Olivia Rodrigo walked the red carpet in two embellished chokers, lengthy black gloves, and a floor-length gown embellished with a silhouette (complete with crystallized cleavage!).

Doja Cat

Doja Cat never ceases to understand the assignment, and this year was no different. Rocking a floor-length Atelier Versace gown, a crystal choker, two severe tendrils, and spiked hair, the “Say So” singer looked like she had just time traveled from 2002 — and in the best way.