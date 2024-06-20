Kate Hudson is the definition of red carpet royalty. The daughter (and step-daughter) of legendary actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, Hudson comes from one of Hollywood’s most famous families.

So, it should come as no surprise that the How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days actor has become a fixture in the fashion scene for years. And in turn, she was responsible for some of the most iconic outfit moments of the ’90s and ’00s.

While the A-lister’s day-to-day outfits tend to fall on the more casual side, her red carpet looks are always peak Hollywood glam. One such example of this the sheer sequined gown she wore to the 2005 premiere of her film Skeleton Key. Given that the look is perfectly on trend nearly two decades later, it’s definitely one worth revisiting.

Kate’s Glitzy Peekaboo Gown

The actor arrived to the red carpet event 19 years ago in a custom-made sequin dress from Versace. Her little black dress was almost completely see-through — with the exception of a few bedazzled panels throughout. If you look closely you'll see fur trim accenting the plunging neckline, giving Hudson’s gown the tiniest bit of edge.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

A clear sign of the times (when medallion statement belts and hair feathers reigned supreme), Hudson accessorized with earthy style adornments. She wore stacks of beaded bracelets and a wooden bangle. Hudson also wore a massive green emerald ring, trimmed with sparkling white diamonds.

Note: The Visible Thong

Leaving very little to the imagination, Hudson underpinned the transparent piece with a low-rise black thong that was completely visible when she turned around. The open-back design featured a low-swooping cut that offered the perfect amount of butt cleavage (a huge trend on today’s red carpets).

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A Moment For Her Flower Clutch

Even alongside her fully-visible undergarments, Hudson’s most noticeable accessory of the night was the black velvet clutch she — well, clutched. The statement piece was pinned with a oversized floral applique, giving it a distinct Carrie Bradshaw feel, as did her perfectly disheveled blonde curls.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Forever burned into my memory.