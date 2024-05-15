If I’m being totally honest, butt cleavage was probably the last trend I would have anticipated to take off in 2024. With tastemakers like Kendall Jenner, Zendaya, Chloe Bailey, and Katy Perry getting a little cheeky on the red carpet within a matter of weeks of each other, though, I couldn’t help but take notice. As time has proven again and again, some of the best trends are the ones you’d never see coming. Take freeing the nipple, for example. Once deemed inappropriate for Instagram, parent company Meta reversed its ban on women’s nipples being censored on the platform last year. The look is now a style staple, especially among celebrities.

When you really take it into consideration, what is so taboo about accentuating some of our natural assets? I’d go as far as to say that maybe freeing the butt is the new ‘free the nipple’. Below are four of the best celeb booty-baring moments of 2024.

Zendaya’s Cheeky Look

Coming off of months of attending movie premieres worldwide for Dune: Part Two and Challengers, Zendaya is the new queen of ‘method dressing’ now that Barbie’s out of the picture. Her look for the sci-fi premiere in February was no different. The actress wore an archival Thierry Mugler metallic robosuit from Mugler’s 1995 collection.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

What made this look particularly notable in addition to its robotic structure was its transluscent cutouts on the boobs, shoulders, ankles, and wait for it... butt cheeks. Zendaya and her longtime stylist Law Roach can do no wrong. If they say butts are in now, then I believe them.

Katy’s Laced-Up Look

Musician Katy Perry arrived at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in March wearing a red lace up corset with a matching, mermaid-shaped midi skirt by designer Ellie Misner. The singer wore a black G-string underneath that was clearly meant to be seen.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

From the front, you would never have guessed the bold surprise she revealed with a change of pose. After all, hindsight is always 20/20.

Chloe’s Leather Dress

In March, singer-songwriter, Chloe Bailey wore a long-sleeve, black leather dress to the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills. Pressiat is one of the brands we can thank for making butt cleavage happen following its Fall/Winter 2024 show.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After the event, Chloe posted an Instagram where she captioned: “let’s give it up for the back of the dress..(only right to have a little booty out for babes).” Similar to Katy Perry, the lace-up number highlighted the singer’s underwear. The feathers on the sleeves were a nice touch that added to the overall statement.

Kendall’s Met Gala Look

Last week, Kendall Jenner’s archival 1999 Givenchy look turned heads. The model and tequila entrepreneur channeled some serious medieval energy as she arrived to her 10th Met Gala red carpet.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Kendall has been responsible for some incredible Met Gala looks over the years, but showing off her butt cleavage by way of cutout hips was definitely a first.