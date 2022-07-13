Year after year, Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon style only seems to get better — like a fine wine. This July, as she cheered among the crowds, Middleton could be seen wearing various summery midi dresses, all embellished with the exact same bow pin.

The Duchess of Cambridge almost always adds the brooch to her Wimbledon looks. Since 2017, she has pinned a green-and-purple bow above her heart every time she steps out to watch the famous tennis tournament. The only instance when she left her Wimbledon bow at home was when she attended the ladies’ finals match with Meghan Markle in 2018.

So, what’s the meaning behind the special pin? Basically, it signals that you’re a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC). She started wearing it after she took over patronage of the AELTC from the Queen in 2016. The bow features the private club’s official Wimbledon colors — deep green and a royal shade of purple.

According to Forbes, if you want your own ribbon, you’ll have to get on a waiting list of more than 1,000 people. The exclusive AELTC only has 375 members. That said, it’s probably easier to simply copy Middleton’s style. I recommend you pick yourself up some white Supergas (a casual shoe staple in her wardrobe) and a flowing midi dress. From there, you’re well on your way to channeling the perennially fashionable duchess.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP/Getty Images

Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.