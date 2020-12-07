Style

A Full Debrief Of Kate’s #RoyalTrainTour Coats

48 hours, 1,250 miles, so many sartorial moments to note.

ARTHUR EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Sam Rogers

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge embarked on a mini-tour of the UK on Dec. 6 aboard the royal train. Visiting nine locations across England, Scotland, and Wales, the royal couple will "pay tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organisations that have gone above and beyond in response to the coronavirus pandemic," per their Instagram.

Here's each and every ensemble – and the details to note – of Kate's working wardrobe.

Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP via Getty
Departing from London's Euston Station, the Duchess set off in a bespoke, dark green Alexander McQueen coat.

