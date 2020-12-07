Style
48 hours, 1,250 miles, so many sartorial moments to note.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge embarked on a mini-tour of the UK on Dec. 6 aboard the royal train. Visiting nine locations across England, Scotland, and Wales, the royal couple will "pay tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organisations that have gone above and beyond in response to the coronavirus pandemic," per their Instagram.
Here's each and every ensemble – and the details to note – of Kate's working wardrobe.