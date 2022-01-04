Kate Middleton’s style is one of the most-talked about since her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana — at least when it comes to the Royal family. And with nearly every day calling for another public event, it’s a sure bet that the world has a multitude of looks to be talked about, all the time.

As Middleton’s schedule includes everything from tennis matches to galas, it stands to reason that her looks run the gamut from black-tie ballgowns to jeans. The Duchess is known for shopping out her outfits from bespoke couture designers and affordable fast-fashion retailers alike.

But whether you shop for the exact pieces that Middleton owns or simply look to her for outfit ideas, fans can all glean something from her penchant for styling classic yet modern looks.

And her ability to inspire only increases as you enter the brisk and fickle weather of the winter season. After all, the Duchess knows how to layer up and stay warm, but always looks pulled-together and tailored at the same time.

With her love for winter whites, camel tones, fair-isle, and plaid outerwear, Middleton has cold-weather dressing down to a science. In fact, some might say her wardrobe for the coldest season of the year far outshines all others.

From head-to-toe color to tweed blazers, find her best winter outfits ahead. It’s time to infuse a little royalty into your wardrobe for the cold-weather season.

Monochromatic Brights Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images To launch the “Taking Action on Addiction” campaign at BAFTA in October 2021, Middleton chose a monochromatic look with a pleated midi skirt from Christopher Kane and a matching red turtleneck sweater from Ralph Lauren. She finished it off with neutral Ralph Lauren pups.

Tweed Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images In Cumbria in September 2021, Middleton went for a classic, cold-weather look, slipping into See by Chloé boots and black skinny jeans that she topped with a neutral cashmere Boden sweater and a longline tweed blazer from Really Wild.

Winter Whites Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images In September 2021, Middleton proved that you can wear white after Labor Day, by grounding her light-toned Reiss blazer with a pair of high-waisted navy pants from UFO, all styled with a long-sleeve silk Jane Atelier top.

Plaid Outerwear Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images There’s little that screams winter quite like plaid, and Middleton took it to the next level, slipping into a Holland and Cooper double-breasted plaid trench-style coat while in Scotland.

Camel Tones Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Also in Scotland, Middleton embraced classic, neutral camel tones with a crewneck knit from Temperley London, high-waisted trousers, a double-breasted Massimo Dutti coat, and a Strathearn plaid scarf for a bit of a pop.

Chunky Stripes Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Middleton went for a modern high-low look in Scotland, styling a chunky striped sweater designed by Erdem underneath a double-breasted Holland and Cooper blazer, both of which topped black pixie pants and a casual pair of Veja sneakers.

Fair-Isle Moments WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Middleton, when off-duty, is known for her classic casualwear, putting together a consistent uniform of skinny jeans and sweaters. With this look, she opted for Penelope Chilvers boots, a fair isle sweater from Brora x Troy London, and a Barbour-style jacket from Seeland.