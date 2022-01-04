Kate Middleton’s style is one of the most-talked about since her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana — at least when it comes to the Royal family. And with nearly every day calling for another public event, it’s a sure bet that the world has a multitude of looks to be talked about, all the time.
As Middleton’s schedule includes everything from tennis matches to galas, it stands to reason that her looks run the gamut from black-tie ballgowns to jeans. The Duchess is known for shopping out her outfits from bespoke couture designers and affordable fast-fashion retailers alike.
But whether you shop for the exact pieces that Middleton owns or simply look to her for outfit ideas, fans can all glean something from her penchant for styling classic yet modern looks.
And her ability to inspire only increases as you enter the brisk and fickle weather of the winter season. After all, the Duchess knows how to layer up and stay warm, but always looks pulled-together and tailored at the same time.
With her love for winter whites, camel tones, fair-isle, and plaid outerwear, Middleton has cold-weather dressing down to a science. In fact, some might say her wardrobe for the coldest season of the year far outshines all others.
From head-to-toe color to tweed blazers, find her best winter outfits ahead. It’s time to infuse a little royalty into your wardrobe for the cold-weather season.